Bradley stepping down as Lincoln Southeast boys basketball coach

Jonah Bradley is stepping down as Lincoln Southeast's boys basketball coach to take a college post.

Bradley, who was hired in 2017, will be an assistant coach at Division II Winona State in Minnesota.

Southeast finishing 8-15 during Bradley's first year, and was one of the more improved teams in Class A this past season, finishing 14-11. He took over for longtime coach Jeff Smith.

A Nebraska Wesleyan graduate, Bradley coached at Lexington before taking on the Southeast job. He also coached for OSA Adidas Gauntlet 16U, Lincoln Supreme 16U, and was an assistant at Southeast and Lincoln Southwest.

