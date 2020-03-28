As a freshman, he was simply known as “Jessica Haynes’ son.”

Two years ago, Hunter Sallis was a skinny 6-foot freshman who averaged 12 minutes and 4.3 points per game coming off the bench for Millard North’s boys basketball team. That’s a long way from the basketball accomplishments of his Nebraska High School Hall of Fame mother, who was a 6-1 girls Super-Stater at Omaha Central in the mid-1980s and an all-conference performer in college at San Diego State before playing professionally and even touring for a time with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Oh, how times have changed.

Now as a junior, Sallis is pushing 6-5 and has grown a national stature that very few high school players in the history of the state can claim. The honorary captain of the 2020 Journal Star Super-State team is a five-star recruit being pursued by nearly every college in the country with scholarship offers from the two teams that finished Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the final college basketball ratings this season — Kansas and Gonzaga.

Sallis, the No. 20 recruit nationally in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, is getting invitations to the top elite camps in the country and tryouts for the USA junior national team.

All of a sudden the script has flipped. Instead of top billing, Haynes is now “Hunter Sallis’ mom,” a title she’s proud to own.

“Those were some good times going to the gym with my mom when I was younger,” said Sallis, who estimated he began beating his mom in 1-on-1 matchups on the court around sixth or seventh grade. “She’s the one who got me into it (basketball) and helped develop the love I have for the game now.”

Millard North coach Tim Cannon calls Sallis’ devotion to his craft “incredible,” and credits his work ethic as one of the major factors in his rapid ascent. Sallis is often in the gym at Millard North both before and after school during basketball season.

After Mustangs practice, Sallis’ father, Trevis Sallis, made sure his son got to The Factory, where Hunter works with basketball skills trainer Ryan Foster.

“Hunter is just nonstop,” Cannon said. “You really worry about him burning out, but he enjoys it so much, he never gets tired of it.”

All the time in the gym, combined with targeted weight training, has allowed the wiry Sallis to avoid much of the clumsiness that can come with rapid growth spurts. With a vertical jump of more than 37 inches and explosive quick moves that can pierce around, through and over a defense, Sallis put on a dunk show this season that entertained the overflow crowds the Mustangs attracted both home and away.

As he’s grown, “I have to keep working on my flexibility and strength to stay ahead of it,” Sallis said. “It (growing quickly) hasn’t been a problem for me. In fact, the taller I’ve gotten, the more explosive I’ve become.”

Sallis said doctors tell him that his growth plates are still open and that he could end up being 6-7 by his senior season. If he can maintain and even improve his agility, ball-handling and shooting skills at that height as a point guard or wing, Cannon thinks the sky’s the limit for his star.

“If he’s 6-7, look out, especially if he puts on a little weight and gets stronger,” Cannon said. “I think every blue-blood college program in the country — the Dukes, the Kentuckys, the North Carolinas — will offer him in the next few months.”

Once the coronavirus pandemic passes and AAU basketball resumes later this year, Sallis said he will play for Omaha Sports Academy like he has in the past. He intends to start narrowing down his list of colleges after the AAU season concludes in late July and then take official visits in the fall.

“It’s totally wide open right now,” Sallis said about his recruiting situation. “I want to go to a place where I feel comfortable both academically and basketballwise and a place that can help prepare me for the next level (NBA).”

After seeing the past high school season end in a shocking 64-62 loss to Bellevue West and his good friend, fellow Super-Stater Chucky Hepburn, in the Class A state championship game, Sallis has plenty left to accomplish as a senior.

Sallis played the final with a sprained ankle he suffered late in a semifinal win over Omaha South, an injury that began taking its toll on him late in the state final when Bellevue West closed the game with a 16-0 run.

By the end, “it was hurting,” said Sallis, who had to slide over and handle point-guard duties in the fourth quarter after teammate Jadin Johnson fouled out. “It was good enough to play, but I really couldn’t explode off that ankle.”

Many key pieces from this year’s team are back next season in addition to Sallis, including Johnson and a pair of third-team Super-Staters in 6-5 junior guard Saint Thomas and 6-7 sophomore forward Jasen Green, a Nebraska recruiting target like Sallis.

“Another year together gives us the chance to develop the chemistry that could make next year’s team really special,” Sallis said. “After what happened in the state finals, we’re motivated for next season already.”

