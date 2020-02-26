Boys subdistrict scores and schedules, 2/26
View Comments
agate

Boys subdistrict scores and schedules, 2/26

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

All finals Thursday unless noted

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Beatrice

Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7.

C1-2 at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Christian vs. Malcolm, 7.

C1-3 at Ralston

Boys Town vs. Fort Calhoun, 6.

C1-4 at Waverly

Bishop Neumann vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7.

C1-5 at Columbus

North Bend Central vs. Aquinas, 6.

C1-6 at Oakland-Craig

Wayne vs. Logan View-SS, 7.

C1-7 at Norfolk

Battle Creek vs. Pierce, 7.

C1-8 at Grand Island CC

Adams Central vs. St. Paul, 7.

C1-9 at Kearney

Kearney Catholic vs. Holdrege, 7.

C1-10 at Burwell

O'Neill vs. Broken Bow, 7.

C1-11 at Brady

Chase County vs. Gothenburg, 6.

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Wednesday's results

Ogallala vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 MT.

Chadron vs. Mitchell, 6:30 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Auburn

Palmyra vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7.

C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia

Centennial vs. Tri County, 7.

C2-3 at West Point

Yutan vs. Oakland-Craig, 7.

C2-4 at Pender

BRLD vs. Ponca, 7.

C2-5 at Wayne

Hartington CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7.

C2-6 at O'Neill

Creighton vs. Ainsworth, 7:45.

C2-7 at Aquinas

Shelby-Rising City vs. Twin River, 7.

C2-8 at Ord

Grand Island CC vs. Centura, 6:30.

C2-9 at Adams Central

Sutton vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 6:30.

C2-10 at Holdrege

Wednesday's results

Amherst 78, Hi-Line 43

Cambrdge 51, Alma 33

C2-11 at McCook

Dundy-Co. Stratton vs. Sutherland, 7.

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport vs. Kimball, 7 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Southern, 7.

D1-2 at Raymond Central

East Butler vs. Omaha Christian, 6.

D1-3 at Norfolk Catholic

Humphrey/LHF vs. Howells-Dodge, 7.

D1-4 at Ponca

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:30.

D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale

Osmond vs. West Holt, 7.

D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City

Fullerton vs. Heartland, 7.

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

McCool Junction vs. BDS, 7.

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Pleasanton vs. Axtell, 7.

D1-9 at Cambridge

Wednesday's games

Southern Valley vs. Overton, 6.

Bertrand vs. Elm Creek, 7:30.

D1-10 at Broken Bow

Burwell vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7.

D1-11 at Hershey

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Maxwell, 6:30.

D1-12 at Sidney

Wednesday's results

Paxton 71, Creek Valley 26

Garden County vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell, 7.

D2-2 at Weeping Water

Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock, 7.

D2-3 at Centennial

Exeter-Milligan vs. Osceola, 6:30.

D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Randolph vs. Wynot, 7.

D2-5 at Battle Creek

Humphrey SF vs. Bloomfield, 7.

D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley

St. Mary's vs. Elgin/PJ, 7.

D2-7 at Centura

Heartland Lutheran vs. Giltner, 7.

D2-8 at Sandy Creek

Deshler vs. Silver Lake, 7.

D2-9 at Southern Valley

Wednesday's results

Loomis vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5:30.

Southwest vs. S-E-M, 7.

D-10 at North Platte

Mullen vs. Wallace, 6:30.

D2-11 at Ogallala

Wednesday's results

Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix, 5.

South Platte vs. Leyton, 6:30.

D2-12 at Chadron

Wednesday's results

Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6 MT.

Hay Springs vs. Crawford, 7:30 MT.

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News