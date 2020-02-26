Boys subdistrict scores and schedules, 2/26

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
All finals Thursday unless noted
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Beatrice
Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7.
C1-2 at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Christian vs. Malcolm, 7.
C1-3 at Ralston
Boys Town vs. Fort Calhoun, 6.
C1-4 at Waverly
Bishop Neumann vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7.
C1-5 at Columbus
North Bend Central vs. Aquinas, 6.
C1-6 at Oakland-Craig
Wayne vs. Logan View-SS, 7.
C1-7 at Norfolk
Battle Creek vs. Pierce, 7.
C1-8 at Grand Island CC
Adams Central vs. St. Paul, 7.
C1-9 at Kearney
Kearney Catholic vs. Holdrege, 7.
C1-10 at Burwell
O'Neill vs. Broken Bow, 7.
C1-11 at Brady
Chase County vs. Gothenburg, 6.
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Wednesday's results
Ogallala vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 MT.
Chadron vs. Mitchell, 6:30 MT.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Auburn
Palmyra vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7.
C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia
Centennial vs. Tri County, 7.
C2-3 at West Point
Yutan vs. Oakland-Craig, 7.
C2-4 at Pender
BRLD vs. Ponca, 7.
C2-5 at Wayne
Hartington CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7.
C2-6 at O'Neill
Creighton vs. Ainsworth, 7:45.
C2-7 at Aquinas
Shelby-Rising City vs. Twin River, 7.
C2-8 at Ord
Grand Island CC vs. Centura, 6:30.
C2-9 at Adams Central
Sutton vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 6:30.
C2-10 at Holdrege
Wednesday's results
Amherst 78, Hi-Line 43
Cambrdge 51, Alma 33
C2-11 at McCook
Dundy-Co. Stratton vs. Sutherland, 7.
C2-12 at Gering
Bridgeport vs. Kimball, 7 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Southern, 7.
D1-2 at Raymond Central
East Butler vs. Omaha Christian, 6.
D1-3 at Norfolk Catholic
Humphrey/LHF vs. Howells-Dodge, 7.
D1-4 at Ponca
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:30.
D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale
Osmond vs. West Holt, 7.
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City
Fullerton vs. Heartland, 7.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
McCool Junction vs. BDS, 7.
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Pleasanton vs. Axtell, 7.
D1-9 at Cambridge
Wednesday's games
Southern Valley vs. Overton, 6.
Bertrand vs. Elm Creek, 7:30.
D1-10 at Broken Bow
Burwell vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7.
D1-11 at Hershey
North Platte St. Pat's vs. Maxwell, 6:30.
D1-12 at Sidney
Wednesday's results
Paxton 71, Creek Valley 26
Garden County vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7 MT.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell, 7.
D2-2 at Weeping Water
Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock, 7.
D2-3 at Centennial
Exeter-Milligan vs. Osceola, 6:30.
D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Randolph vs. Wynot, 7.
D2-5 at Battle Creek
Humphrey SF vs. Bloomfield, 7.
D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley
St. Mary's vs. Elgin/PJ, 7.
D2-7 at Centura
Heartland Lutheran vs. Giltner, 7.
D2-8 at Sandy Creek
Deshler vs. Silver Lake, 7.
D2-9 at Southern Valley
Wednesday's results
Loomis vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 5:30.
Southwest vs. S-E-M, 7.
D-10 at North Platte
Mullen vs. Wallace, 6:30.
D2-11 at Ogallala
Wednesday's results
Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix, 5.
South Platte vs. Leyton, 6:30.
D2-12 at Chadron
Wednesday's results
Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6 MT.
Hay Springs vs. Crawford, 7:30 MT.