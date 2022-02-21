Boys subdistrict hoops glance: Svoboda powers Mustangs in second half to down David City

The Raymond Central boys used a big third-quarter run to defeat David City 56-45 in a Class C1-5 subdistrict first-round basketball game Monday in Milford.

The Mustangs trailed at halftime before going on a 19-4 run out of the break.

Wyatt Svoboda scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and Josh Masek added 15. Brock Dubbs led the Scouts with 14 points.

Raymond Central will play top-seeded Milford in Tuesday's semifinal round.

C1-3 at Auburn: Wilber-Clatonia got hot in the first half, knocking down five three-pointers to defeat Syracuse 43-36. The Rockets kept chipping away at the Wolverine lead, but never pulled closer than six. Mason Combs led Wilber-Clatonia with 12 points. Syracuse had two in double figures, with Cooper Carlson and Jase Voorhees scoring 13 and 12, respectively.

C2-1 at Freeman: Evan Saathoff scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help Southern hang on for a 66-61 win over Pawnee City. Saathoff led a trio of Raiders that had 15-plus that included Brock Adams with 16 and Simon Kuol with 15. The Indians were led by Kyle Ghyra with 22 points.

C2-8 at Cross County: Kyle Lavicky scored nine points in the first quarter for the Monarchs as they blew past Twin River 60-21. Lavicky finished with a game-high 15, while Curtis Humlicek had 10.

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Trailing by three, HTRS took over after halftime, outscoring McCool Junction 32-13 the rest of the way for a 52-31 win. HTRS will play Johnson-Brock at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

