Lincoln Christian pulled off the upset against Malcolm (16-8), winning 54-52 in a C1-2 game at Lincoln Lutheran.

Luke Hovendick had 23 points for the 9-14 Crusaders and made five key free throws in the fourth quarter. Hayden Frank scored a game-high 24 points to become the all-team leading scorer in Clippers history.

In the other game at Lutheran, the Warriors showed up on both sides with a 60-23 win over Raymond Central. The Warriors' defense only more than five points in a quarter once. Jonny Puelz had 27 points for the Warriors.

C1-1 at Auburn: In a defensive battle, Syracuse made key stops to defeat Wilber-Clatonia 36-33. Max Parde scored a game-high 11 points for the Rockets.

C1-4 at Wahoo: No. 1 Wahoo get off to a fast start with a 22-5 run in the first quarter to propel it past Bishop Neumann 71-28. Anthony Simon scored nine of his game-high 14 points in the first quarter.

No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood defeated DC West 54-51 in overtime. The Bluejays only scored four points in the first quarter. They trailed by three heading into the fourth quarter.

C1-8 at Central City: No. 7 Central City move on after a 57-37 win against Milford. The Bison went on a 22-7 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. Ashton Gragg scored 16 points for the Bison, who improve to 22-3.

C2-1 at Freeman: No. 1 Freeman got off to a quick start and led throughout the 66-40 win against Johnson County Central. The Falcons' Carter Niles scored 24 points.

C2-2 at Elmwood-Murdock: Elmwood-Murdock led wire-to-wire in a 67-32 win over Cornerstone Christian. The Knights extend their winning streak to six games.

C2-8 at Cross County: Krae Lavicky hit two free throws with 0.7 seconds left to send Aquinas to overtime, and the Monarchs prevailed 60-58 against Heartland. The Monarchs shot 11-of-11 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

D2-3 at Parkview Christian: Class D-2 No. 1-ranked Parkview Christian improved to 21-3 with an 80-71 victory against Nebraska Lutheran. The Patriots built a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Maurice Reide was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 29 points. Viktar Kachalouski added 21.

The Patriots will take on No. 2 Osceola on Thursday in the subdistrict final. The game will be played at Raymond Central. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.