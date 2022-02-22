Boys subdistrict hoops glance: Harms sparks Waverly's fourth-quarter surge to top Plattsmouth

No. 7 Waverly used a fourth-quarter surge to put away Plattsmouth 54-39 in a B-2 subdistrict semifinal Tuesday night in Springfield.

Behind a 23-6 second-half run, the Vikings overcame a 33-31 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Waverly junior Preston Harms led all players in scoring with 16 points, while A.J. Heffelfinger put up 15.

Waverly will play host Platteview in Thursday's finals round.

B-1 at Beatrice: Cooper Hausmann scored a game-high 18 points to help Norris outlast Nebraska City 51-48. J.T. Behrends and Jake Parsley each added 10 points. Chase Brown led the Pioneers with 18 points.

B-6 at York: Aidan McDowell led three players in double figures with 14 points to lead Crete past York 45-42. Jabin Gardiner and Mason Crumbliss each scored 11 points for the Cardinals. Ryan Seevers led the Dukes with a game-high 21 points.

Tate Nachtigal's 20-point performance aided Aurora in a 63-54 win over Seward. Preston Ramaekers added 16 points and Carlos Collazo 15. Aurora will face Crete at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in York.

D2-4 at Osceola: Michael Ault hit four threes en route to a 22-point performance as No. 4 Parkview Christian defeated No. 7 Humphrey SF 60-49. The Patriots outscored the Flyers 15-8 in the third quarter to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. Viktor Kachalouski also had 15 points and Jacquez Curry 11 for the Patriots.

C1-1 at Auburn: No. 4 Auburn defeated Wilber-Clatonia 68-20 for the team's 20th win of the season. Eleven players scored for the Bulldogs, including Marcus Hudson with 14 points.

Fairbury defeated Falls City 55-45 in the other C1-1 semifinal. The Jeffs trailed 22-21 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 34-23 in the second half. Auburn with face Fairbury at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

C2-1 at Freeman: Freshman Keegan Jones hit a game-winning basket with less than three seconds left to lift Johnson County Central over Tri County 43-42. Jones led all scorers with 16, while Trey Holthus added 11.

Carter Ruse scored 20 points on 50% shooting for No. 3 Freeman in a 50-41 victory over Southern. The Falcons shot 13-of-18 from inside the three-point line and led 31-8 at halftime.

C2-2 at Palmyra: Elmwood-Murdock outscored Omaha Christian 9-3 in the final quarter to beat the Eagles 49-42. Henry Coleman led the way with a game-high 15 points, while Tyson Mans added 12.

Palmyra defeated Archbishop Bergan 45-37 in the second game. Andrew Waltke and Zach Fitzpatrick combined for 31 of the Panthers' 45 points — Waltke scoring 15 and Fitzpatrick 16. Elmwood-Murdock will face Palmyra at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

C2-8 at Cross County: Cory Hollinger scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cross County to a 58-45 win against Aquinas. Clayton Zavodny led the Monarchs with 15 points.

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: A 13-1 run in the second quarter led No. 9 Lourdes Central Catholic to a 55-33 win over Thayer Central. Joe Kearney scored a game-high 19 points for the Knights, while Beau Lee added 14. Sam Souerdyke led the Titans with 17.

D2-1 at Falls City SH: Falls City Sacred Heart went on a 23-4 first-quarter run en route to a 73-15 win over Lewiston. Brogan Nachtigal led the pack with 13 points, while Jake Froeschl scored 12 and Jakob Jordan added 10.

Diller-Odell used some late defense and a game-high 13 points from Kaden Sutton to hold off Sterling 41-35. Nate Lyons added 12 for the Griffins. Andrew Richardson led the Jets with 12 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0