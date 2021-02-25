Boys subdistrict glance: Wahoo rallies from down 15 to beat North Bend Central in battle of top-10 teams

C2-2: Brady Timm scored 33 points for No. 2 Yutan in a 75-52 win over Palmyra. Timm scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter, part of the Chieftains' 31-point third-quarter effort.

C2-7: Sutton's Cade Wiseman only needed 10 points to reach 1,000 career points. He led the No. 8 Mustangs with 15 in a 60-39 victory against Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton. Nathan Baldwin added 10 points for the Mustangs.

C2-9: Twin River, behind a hot second half, pulled off the upset over No. 5 Cross County 46-37. The Titans outscored the Cougars 32-15 in the second half. Weston Graham and Chase Buhl each scored 12 points for Twin River, while Isaac Noyd led Cross County with 11.

D1-1: No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic escaped with a 37-36 victory over Johnson-Brock in Nebraska City with a 10-3 fourth-quarter run. Max Baumert led the Knights with 15 points. Blake Miller added 10 points for Lourdes.

D1-6: After allowing 12 points in the first quarter, No. 6 BDS allowed just 12 points over the rest of the game to defeat Deshler 40-24. The offense was a little slow to get rolling for the Eagles, but Tyler Grote scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to pull the Eagles through.