Boys subdistrict glance: Wahoo rallies from down 15 to beat North Bend Central in battle of top-10 teams

No. 5 Wahoo trailed 31-16 after No. 8 North Bend Central scored the first bucket of the second quarter before the Warriors went on a 22-2 run en route to a 78-66 victory in the C1-5 boys subdistrict final Thursday night in Wahoo.
Wahoo took a 38-37 lead into halftime and slowly pulled away from North Bend Central in the second half.
"Super-proud of our kids' poise and character," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "Things were looking really bleak and our kids started battling and making some stops. Really proud of their character."
Owen Hancock and Trevor Kasischke led Wahoo with 18 points apiece.
C1-1: No. 1 Auburn found itself in a battle early, but pulled away from Fairbury in the second half to win 47-36. Daniel Frary led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Cam Binder added 15. Dylan Starr had 17 points for the Jeffs.
C1-3: An 11-5 run in the third quarter allowed Ashland-Greenwood to pull away on its home court to a 41-24 win over Louisville. Jarrod Nafzinger scored 11 points to lead the Bluejays.
C2-1: Holden and Carter Ruse combined for 30 points, with Holden scoring a game-high 18 to lift Freeman over Tri County 53-48. Senior Josiah Wallman hit a trio of threes and was the Falcons' second leading-scorer with 13 points.
C2-2: Brady Timm scored 33 points for No. 2 Yutan in a 75-52 win over Palmyra. Timm scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter, part of the Chieftains' 31-point third-quarter effort.
C2-7: Sutton's Cade Wiseman only needed 10 points to reach 1,000 career points. He led the No. 8 Mustangs with 15 in a 60-39 victory against Hastings St. Cecilia at Sutton. Nathan Baldwin added 10 points for the Mustangs.
C2-9: Twin River, behind a hot second half, pulled off the upset over No. 5 Cross County 46-37. The Titans outscored the Cougars 32-15 in the second half. Weston Graham and Chase Buhl each scored 12 points for Twin River, while Isaac Noyd led Cross County with 11.
D1-1: No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic escaped with a 37-36 victory over Johnson-Brock in Nebraska City with a 10-3 fourth-quarter run. Max Baumert led the Knights with 15 points. Blake Miller added 10 points for Lourdes.
D1-6: After allowing 12 points in the first quarter, No. 6 BDS allowed just 12 points over the rest of the game to defeat Deshler 40-24. The offense was a little slow to get rolling for the Eagles, but Tyler Grote scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to pull the Eagles through.
D2-1: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart broke the game wide open with a 24-11 run in a 67-35 win against Sterling in Falls City. Jackson Fiegener led the Irish with 13 points.
D2-2: Senior Austin Jurgens scored a game-high 15 points for No. 9 Diller-Odell in the Griffins' 45-31 victory over Friend. Freshman Breckan Schluter scored 15 for Friend.
D2-3: Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian advanced past Osceola 70-53 behind a 26-point performance from Jaheim Curry. Tom Kraan also added 14 points for the Patriots.