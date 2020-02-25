Boys subdistrict glance: Norris sets tone early vs. Beatrice; Waverly clinches district finals berth

It was too little too late for Beatrice as Norris outlasted the Orangemen 43-31 Tuesday to win the B-5 Subdistrict and advance to a district final on Saturday.

The story of the game was the first quarter. Norris took advantage of some of Beatrice mistakes to build an 11-0 lead.

Despite each quarter being neck-and-neck the rest of the way, Beatrice was never able to conjure up enough momentum to make things interesting.

Trey Deveaux scored 21 points and Connor Price netted nine to lead the Titans. Kaden Glynn paced Beatrice with 14 points.

B-1 at Platteview: Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger combined to score 25 of Waverly's points to help the Vikings get past Platteview 36-30. Heffelfinger had a game-high 14 points.

B-4 at Wahoo: Brad Bennett tied a season high with 22 points to help Mount Michael get past host Wahoo 68-59. Kyle Pelan had 11 points for the Knights. Trey Scheef led Wahoo with 16 points.