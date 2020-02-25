Boys subdistrict glance: Norris sets tone early vs. Beatrice; Waverly clinches district finals berth

It was too little too late for Beatrice as Norris outlasted the Orangemen 43-31 Tuesday to win the B-5 Subdistrict and advance to a district final on Saturday.
The story of the game was the first quarter. Norris took advantage of some of Beatrice mistakes to build an 11-0 lead.
Despite each quarter being neck-and-neck the rest of the way, Beatrice was never able to conjure up enough momentum to make things interesting.
Trey Deveaux scored 21 points and Connor Price netted nine to lead the Titans. Kaden Glynn paced Beatrice with 14 points.
B-1 at Platteview: Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger combined to score 25 of Waverly's points to help the Vikings get past Platteview 36-30. Heffelfinger had a game-high 14 points.
B-4 at Wahoo: Brad Bennett tied a season high with 22 points to help Mount Michael get past host Wahoo 68-59. Kyle Pelan had 11 points for the Knights. Trey Scheef led Wahoo with 16 points.
B-6 at Aurora: Nate Boerkircher scored a game-high 22 points to lead Aurora to a 45-33 win against York. Freshman Koby Nachtigal had 10 points for the Huskies. York's Andrew Clark had 12 points.
C1-1 at Beatrice: The trio of Josh Lambert, Cam Binder and Ryan Binder combined for all but 10 of Auburn's points in the Bulldogs' 59-50 win over Falls City. Lambert had 22 points, while Cam Binder added 15 and Ryan Binder 12. Mason Crawford had 24 points for Falls City. Chance Amundson finished with 17 points in Fairbury's 48-27 victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the second game.
C1-4 at Waverly: Cale Jacobsen scored 32 points as Ashland-Greenwood pulled away for a 67-56 win against DC West. The Bluejays led by just one after the third quarter. Led by the game-high 21 points from Joe Fisher, Bishop Neumann defeated Arlington 72-44 in the first game.
C1-5 at Columbus: A high-powered Aquinas offense started fast and never let up, defeating Columbus Lakeview 60-45. Braden Smith scored 23 points to lead the Monarch attack.
C1-8 at Grand Island CC: Tommy Wroblewski scored 27 points to lead St. Paul to a 62-27 victory against Fillmore Central.
C2-1 at Auburn: Andrew Waltke scored 16 and Jackson Junker added 10 points to lead Palmyra past HTRS 65-23. In the second game, Johnson County Central powered past Lourdes Central Catholic 55-44 as Calvin Antholz scored 17 points. Blake Miller led Lourdes CC with 16 points.
C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia: Centennial kept Freeman's offense from getting untracked in a 32-25 victory. Cooper Gierhan scored 10 points for Centennial. Cole Siems scored a game-high 32 points to fuel Tri County past Lincoln Lutheran 55-44. Tice Jenkins led the Warriors with 16.
C2-9 at Adams Central: Despite being held scoreless in the second quarter, Sutton defeated Hastings St. Cecilia 34-28. Sutton's Cade Wiseman had eight points. In the nightcap, Griffin Hendricks (20 points) and Keithan Stafford (15) led Doniphan-Trumbull past Sandy Creek 52-44.
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Noah Willey's 31-point game led Elmwood-Murdock over Pawnee City 58-42. Kodenn Koester led Pawnee City with 18 points. Southern held off Weeping Water, 36-30 in the nightcap. Carson Borzekofski paced the Raiders with 11 points.
D1-2 at Raymond Central: Behind a game-high 34 points from Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler cruised past Cedar Bluffs 68-31. Ethan Schutt and Grant Pleskac both had 11 points for Cedar bluffs.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central: Dana Hobbs tallied 22 points to lead McCool Junction over Thayer Central 74-23. In the second game, BDS ran away from Harvard 50-32 led by Dalton Kleinschmidt with 17 points.
D2-1 at Pawnee City: Falls City Sacred Heart steamrolled Meridian 79-17. Jake Froeschl and Jake Hoy each had 14 points for Sacred Heart. Diller-Odell handled Lewiston 59-25 as Austin Jurgens (18 points) and Jacob Meyer (17) led the way.
D2-2 at Weeping Water: Parkview Christian pulled away from Sterling 63-31 as Logan Page scored 20 points. Jamie Juncal added 12 points for Parkview Christian. Sam Boldt scored eight points for Sterling.
D2-3 at Centennial: Jackson Beethe almost outscored Friend as the Exeter-Milligan guard paced the Timberwolves with 35 points to lead them over the Bulldogs 60-37. Also at Centennial, Osceola defeated Dorchester 32-20 as Hayden Watts lead all scorers with 10 points.