Boys subdistrict glance: Lincoln Christian rallies to defeat Lutheran

With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Brady McGerr hit a go-ahead three-pointer that was ultimate the difference for Lincoln Christian, which defeated Lincoln Lutheran 56-51 on Tuesday night in the C1-2 subdistrict semifinal at Milford.

The Warriors started the game hot, and jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead.

"We really showed some resilience and played some tough defense down the stretch," Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. "We dared Lutheran to knock down shots, and credit to them for doing that."

Drew Buekelman led the Crusaders with 25 points and McGerr finished behind him with 13. Lincoln Lutheran was led by Josh Puelz, who scored 15 points and Max Bartels had 14 points.

The Crusaders will play Milford next.

Jaxon Weyand poured in a game-high 25 points, Micah Hartwig had 17 and No. 6 Milford rode a first-half outburst to beat Raymond Central, 85-53.

B-2 at Platteview: Connor Millikan led three Platteview double-digit scorers with 20 points in a 51-39 win against Waverly. Trailing 21-13 at halftime, the No. 5 Trojans outscored the Vikings 17-5 in the third quarter to pull away.