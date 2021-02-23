Boys subdistrict glance: Lincoln Christian rallies to defeat Lutheran

With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Brady McGerr hit a go-ahead three-pointer that was ultimate the difference for Lincoln Christian, which defeated Lincoln Lutheran 56-51 on Tuesday night in the C1-2 subdistrict semifinal at Milford.
The Warriors started the game hot, and jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead.
"We really showed some resilience and played some tough defense down the stretch," Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. "We dared Lutheran to knock down shots, and credit to them for doing that."
Drew Buekelman led the Crusaders with 25 points and McGerr finished behind him with 13. Lincoln Lutheran was led by Josh Puelz, who scored 15 points and Max Bartels had 14 points.
The Crusaders will play Milford next.
Jaxon Weyand poured in a game-high 25 points, Micah Hartwig had 17 and No. 6 Milford rode a first-half outburst to beat Raymond Central, 85-53.
B-2 at Platteview: Connor Millikan led three Platteview double-digit scorers with 20 points in a 51-39 win against Waverly. Trailing 21-13 at halftime, the No. 5 Trojans outscored the Vikings 17-5 in the third quarter to pull away.
B-6 at Aurora: No. 9 ranked Aurora survived an upset effort by Seward with a 53-46 overtime victory. Senior Cayden Phillips scored a game-high 21 points for Aurora.
C1-1 at Auburn: Auburn had 14 different scorers, including a game-high 18 points from Cam Binder, to dominate Syracuse in a 74-26 triumph. The No. 1 Bulldogs didn't waste any time, quickly shooting out to a 27-5 lead after the first quarter.
Blake Starr hit a three-pointer to force overtime where Fairbury outscored Wilber-Clatonia 12-7 to win 63-58. Starr scored a game-high 22 points while Ethan Smith scored 16 and Zane Grizzle chipped in 13.
C1-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: Cougar Konzem scored 16 points, Evan Shepard had 14 and Ashland-Greenwood shook off a slow start to defeat Boys Town 46-43 in Ashland.
C1-5 at Wahoo: Trevor Kasischke scored a game-high 22 points and made five three-pointers in Wahoo's 68-49 win over crosstown rival Bishop Neumann. The Warriors got out to a fast start in the first half to lead 43-18 at halftime.
Brodey Johnson and Kyler Hellbusch combined for 33 of North Bend Central's 60 points as the Tigers dispatched Aquinas 60-49. Johnson scored a game-high 17 point while Hellbusch was right behind him with 16.
C1-9 at Adams Central: Cam Foster scored 18 points, Lucas Bohlen had 12 and 10 different Patriots scored as Adams Central defeated Fillmore Central 74-24 in Hastings. Adams Central led 49-13 at halftime.
C2-1 at Freeman: Carter and Holden Ruse both scored 20 points to lead Freeman over Johnson County Central 63-43. Josiah Wallman chipped in 12 points for the Falcons.
In the second game of the night, Tri County's Carter and Cole Siems combined for 26 points, with Cole scoring a game-high 15 in the Trojan's 57-48 win over Southern.
C2-7 at Sutton: Sutton opened its subdistrict by beating Superior for the second time in five days, this time 64-36. Colton Haight scored a team-high 19 points for the Mustangs, as three others scored in double-figures.
C2-9 at Cross County: Cory Hollinger went off for 31 points as Cross County used a late fourth-quarter run to cruise past Nebraska Christian 57-44. Only leading 40-35 at the end of the third quarter, the Cougars used a 17-9 run to put the game away.
D1-1 at Lourdes CC: Class D-1 No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic put together a solid defensive performance, only allowing 13 first-half points in a 53-29 win over Elmwood-Murdock. Blake Miller scored a game-high 17 points for the Knights.
Caleb Fossenbarger scored a game-high 15 points as Johnson-Brock used a steady flow of offense to upend Weeping Water 51-42. Nic Parriott also reached double-digits for the Eagles chipping in 12 points.
D1-6 at BDS: Class D-1 No. 6 BDS led by Kyle Ardissono's 14 points as it defeated Thayer Central 55-36. Dalton Kleinschmidt also scored 13 for the Eagles. The Titans were led Andrew Heinrichs and Logan Weidel with 12 points each.
D2-2 at Diller-Odell: Nate Lyons scored a game-high 13 points and Austin Jurgens chipped in 10 as Diller-Odell stormed past Meridian, 50-19. The Griffins rode the momentum of a 28-11 halftime lead.
Breckan Schluter scored 15 points to lead Friend past Exeter-Milligan 41-38. Jackson Beethe led the Timberwolves with 25 points.
D2-3 at Osceola: Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian continued rolling offensively in an 85-23 win over High Plains. Mark Lual led the way with 29 points, including six three-pointers, for the Patriots.