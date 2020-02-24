Boys subdistrict glance: Haggadone leads York past Seward; Falls City rolls Syracuse

York junior Matthew Haggadone didn't need much help Monday, as the junior forward scored a game-high 25 points to help the Dukes squeak by Seward 60-55 in a B-6 subdistrict semifinal at Aurora.

Haggadone sank six three-pointers while Jake Erwin chipped in 13 points for the Dukes.

Despite Haggadone's hot shooting, Seward was stride-for-stride as Carson Tvrdy scored 15 points and Theo Hughes had 13. Seward led 26-24 at halftime, but York outscored the Bluejays 17-8 in the third quarter.

The Dukes take on host Aurora on Tuesday in the subdistrict final.

B-1 at Platteview: Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger both scored 14 points to lead Waverly to a 40-29 win against Plattsmouth in a subdistrict semifinal. Heffelfinger was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Waverly will play host Platteview in Tuesday's final. The Trojans defeated Nebraska City, 62-48.

C1-1 at Beatrice: Three players reached double digits, including a game-high 17 points from Kade Bredemeier, as Falls City blew past Syracuse, 57-35. Mason Crawford scored 13 points while Caden Simon chipped in 10 for Falls City, as well. Grant Stubbendeck led Syracuse with 14 points. Falls City advances to play Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.