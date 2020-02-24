Boys subdistrict glance: Haggadone leads York past Seward; Falls City rolls Syracuse
View Comments

Boys subdistrict glance: Haggadone leads York past Seward; Falls City rolls Syracuse

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

York junior Matthew Haggadone didn't need much help Monday, as the junior forward scored a game-high 25 points to help the Dukes squeak by Seward 60-55 in a B-6 subdistrict semifinal at Aurora. 

Haggadone sank six three-pointers while Jake Erwin chipped in 13 points for the Dukes.

Despite Haggadone's hot shooting, Seward was stride-for-stride as Carson Tvrdy scored 15 points and Theo Hughes had 13. Seward led 26-24 at halftime, but York outscored the Bluejays 17-8 in the third quarter.

The Dukes take on host Aurora on Tuesday in the subdistrict final.

B-1 at Platteview: Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger both scored 14 points to lead Waverly to a 40-29 win against Plattsmouth in a subdistrict semifinal. Heffelfinger was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Waverly will play host Platteview in Tuesday's final. The Trojans defeated Nebraska City, 62-48.

C1-1 at Beatrice: Three players reached double digits, including a game-high 17 points from Kade Bredemeier, as Falls City blew past Syracuse, 57-35. Mason Crawford scored 13 points while Caden Simon chipped in 10 for Falls City, as well. Grant Stubbendeck led Syracuse with 14 points. Falls City advances to play Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.

C1-5 at Columbus: Kaden Young scored a game-high 17 points while teammate Dalton Borchers scored 10 to lead Columbus Scotus over David City, 47-30. Leading 24-16 at halftime, the Shamrocks outscored the Scouts 10-3 in the third quarter to pull away. Columbus Scotus advances to face Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central on Tuesday.

C2-9 at Adams Central: Paul Fago was the star for Hastings St. Cecilia, as the sophomore forward exploded for 23 points to lead the Bluehawks in a 55-31 rout over Superior. With the score tied at 5-5, St. Cecilia opened things up with a 17-0 run in the second quarter to essentially put the game away. Hunter Healey scored a team-high 10 points for Superior. Hastings St. Cecilia will play top-seed Sutton on Tuesday.

D1-7 at Fillmore Central: The offense came alive for Thayer Central in the second half as the Titans scored 24 of their 41 points after intermission to get past Blue Hill, 41-33. Andrew Heinrichs and Logan Wiedel were the big guns as they combined for 32 points for Thayer Central — Heinrichs scored a game-high 17 points while Wiedel had 15. The Titans advance to face McCool Junction on Tuesday.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News