Boys subdistrict glance: Haggadone leads York past Seward; Falls City rolls Syracuse

York junior Matthew Haggadone didn't need much help Monday, as the junior forward scored a game-high 25 points to help the Dukes squeak by Seward 60-55 in a B-6 subdistrict semifinal at Aurora.
Haggadone sank six three-pointers while Jake Erwin chipped in 13 points for the Dukes.
Despite Haggadone's hot shooting, Seward was stride-for-stride as Carson Tvrdy scored 15 points and Theo Hughes had 13. Seward led 26-24 at halftime, but York outscored the Bluejays 17-8 in the third quarter.
Kaden Glynn scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists to pace the Orangemen over the Cardinals.
The Dukes take on host Aurora on Tuesday in the subdistrict final.
You have free articles remaining.
B-1 at Platteview: Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger both scored 14 points to lead Waverly to a 40-29 win against Plattsmouth in a subdistrict semifinal. Heffelfinger was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Waverly will play host Platteview in Tuesday's final. The Trojans defeated Nebraska City, 62-48.
C1-1 at Beatrice: Three players reached double digits, including a game-high 17 points from Kade Bredemeier, as Falls City blew past Syracuse, 57-35. Mason Crawford scored 13 points while Caden Simon chipped in 10 for Falls City, as well. Grant Stubbendeck led Syracuse with 14 points. Falls City advances to play Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.
C1-5 at Columbus: Kaden Young scored a game-high 17 points while teammate Dalton Borchers scored 10 to lead Columbus Scotus over David City, 47-30. Leading 24-16 at halftime, the Shamrocks outscored the Scouts 10-3 in the third quarter to pull away. Columbus Scotus advances to face Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central on Tuesday.
C2-9 at Adams Central: Paul Fago was the star for Hastings St. Cecilia, as the sophomore forward exploded for 23 points to lead the Bluehawks in a 55-31 rout over Superior. With the score tied at 5-5, St. Cecilia opened things up with a 17-0 run in the second quarter to essentially put the game away. Hunter Healey scored a team-high 10 points for Superior. Hastings St. Cecilia will play top-seed Sutton on Tuesday.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central: The offense came alive for Thayer Central in the second half as the Titans scored 24 of their 41 points after intermission to get past Blue Hill, 41-33. Andrew Heinrichs and Logan Wiedel were the big guns as they combined for 32 points for Thayer Central — Heinrichs scored a game-high 17 points while Wiedel had 15. The Titans advance to face McCool Junction on Tuesday.