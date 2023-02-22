Freshman Chris Garner scored with 2.4 seconds to play to lift Norris to a 42-39 win against Beatrice in a Class B-1 subdistrict semifinal Wednesday in Crete.

Garner made a turnaround, one-handed shot over the defense of Beatrice's Luke Feist to break a 39-39 tie. A free throw in the closing seconds produced the final score.

Norris (15-10) will take on Crete in the subdistrict final Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Postponed: The B-6 subdistrict semifinal between Seward and Hastings was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be played Thursday at 6 p.m. in York, and the winner will advance to play York in the final Friday.