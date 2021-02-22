Boys subdistrict glance: Class B starts off with a bang as Seward beats Crete at buzzer in OT

Aurora, the site of the B-6 boys basketball subdistricts, was the place to be Monday.
Drew Covalt hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Seward over Crete 72-70 in overtime.
After receiving a pass, Covalt got behind the arc, pump-faked and put the shot up with 1.8 seconds left. He was bombarded by his Bluejay teammates when it went through the net.
In the other semifinal, No. 9 Aurora erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind Cayden Phillips' score with :3.5 to lift the Huskies past York 45-43.
Jameson Herzberg, who led Aurora with 19 points, found Phillips under the basket after working the clock down to the final seconds.
B-1 at Norris: Senior Federico Maccari hit the game-winning shot late to lift Nebraska City in a 47-45 play-in victory over No. 6 Beatrice. Braden Thompson led three Nebraska City players in double figures with 20 points on 70% shooting. Elliot Jurgens paced Beatrice with 17 points.
B-2 at Platteview: Andrew and AJ Heffelfinger both scored 13 points for Waverly in its 47-38 win over Plattsmouth. Hayden Stromsodt led the Blue Devils with 13 points.
C1-1 at Auburn: Cooper Carlson scored 16 points and Dalton Leevers and Mitchell Brinkman added 11 apiece to lead No. 9 Syracuse past Falls City 48-34. Will Vitosh paced Falls City with 12 points.
C1-2 at Milford: Raymond Central opened on a 20-8 run and staved off a Malcolm rally for a 62-57 victory. Isaak Fredrickson scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, which included two three-pointers. Maclain Beach led Malcolm with 14 points.
C1-5 at Wahoo: Sam Stuhr scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in the first half as Bishop Neumann quickly pulled away from David City in a 52-36 victory. Connor Schutt and Michael Lynch each added seven points apiece for the Cavaliers.
C2-1 at Freeman: Johnson County Central's Logan Barras-Carnagey was 5-of-10 from three-point territory in a 49-46 win over HTRS. Barras-Carnagey scored a game-high 17 points while teammates Cam Schuster and Trey Holthus each scored 11.
D1-6 at Davenport: Thayer Central went on an extended 36-19 run between the second and third quarter to pull away for a 58-43 victory over Lawrence-Nelson.
D2-2 at Diller-Odell: Meridian pulled ahead with a small 10-6 run in a second quarter that significant in a 48-42 victory over Dorchester. Jacob Dennis led the Mustangs with 16 points and Corin Paul added 12. Blake Hansen led Dorchester with 15.
D2-3 at Osceola: College View battled back from a 17-8 halftime deficit but still fell to High Plains 36-33. Garrett Fortney led College View with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting and Lane Urkoski led High Plains with 15 points.