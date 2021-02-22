Boys subdistrict glance: Class B starts off with a bang as Seward beats Crete at buzzer in OT

Aurora, the site of the B-6 boys basketball subdistricts, was the place to be Monday.

Drew Covalt hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Seward over Crete 72-70 in overtime.

After receiving a pass, Covalt got behind the arc, pump-faked and put the shot up with 1.8 seconds left. He was bombarded by his Bluejay teammates when it went through the net.

In the other semifinal, No. 9 Aurora erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind Cayden Phillips' score with :3.5 to lift the Huskies past York 45-43.

Jameson Herzberg, who led Aurora with 19 points, found Phillips under the basket after working the clock down to the final seconds.

B-1 at Norris: Senior Federico Maccari hit the game-winning shot late to lift Nebraska City in a 47-45 play-in victory over No. 6 Beatrice. Braden Thompson led three Nebraska City players in double figures with 20 points on 70% shooting. Elliot Jurgens paced Beatrice with 17 points.

B-2 at Platteview: Andrew and AJ Heffelfinger both scored 13 points for Waverly in its 47-38 win over Plattsmouth. Hayden Stromsodt led the Blue Devils with 13 points.