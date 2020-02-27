Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/27

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
All finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Beatrice
Auburn 46, Fairbury 18
C1-2 at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41
C1-3 at Ralston
Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45
C1-4 at Waverly
Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43
C1-5 at Columbus
Aquinas 53, North Bend Central 52
C1-6 at Oakland-Craig
Wayne 34, Logan View-SS 24
C1-7 at Norfolk
Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34
C1-8 at Grand Island CC
Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42
C1-9 at Kearney
Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39
C1-10 at Burwell
O'Neill 62, Broken Bow 54
C1-11 at Brady
Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Ogallala 64, Mitchell 53
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Auburn
Palmyra 64, Johnson Co. Central 52
C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia
Centennial 55, Tri County 39
C2-3 at West Point
Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39
C2-4 at Pender
BRLD 59, Ponca 43
C2-5 at Wayne
Hartington CC 54, Wisner-Pilger 49
C2-6 at O'Neill
Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49
C2-7 at Aquinas
Twin River 78, Shelby-Rising City 73, OT
C2-8 at Ord
Grand Island CC 69, Centura 46
C2-9 at Adams Central
Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
C2-10 at Holdrege
Amherst 54, Cambridge 48, OT
C2-11 at McCook
Dundy-Co. Stratton 52, Sutherland 20
C2-12 at Gering
Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46
D1-2 at Raymond Central
East Butler 64, Omaha Christian 41
D1-3 at Norfolk Catholic
Humphrey/LHF 55, Howells-Dodge 46
D1-4 at Ponca
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40
D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale
Osmond 63, West Holt 37
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City
Fullerton 69, Heartland 66, OT
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
McCool Junction 43, BDS 27
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48
D1-9 at Cambridge
Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44
D1-10 at Broken Bow
Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53
D1-11 at Hershey
North Platte St. Pat's 67, Maxwell 37
D1-12 at Sidney
Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Falls City SH 55, Diller-Odell 23
D2-2 at Weeping Water
Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37
D2-3 at Centennial
Exeter-Milligan 56, Osceola 39
D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Randolph 54, Wynot 44
D2-5 at Battle Creek
Humphrey SF vs. Bloomfield, 7.
D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley
St. Mary's 46, Elgin/PJ 31
D2-7 at Centura
Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23
D2-8 at Sandy Creek
Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20
D2-9 at Southern Valley
Loomis 87, S-E-M 62
D-10 at North Platte
Mullen 53, Wallace 37
D2-11 at Ogallala
Hyannis 69, Leyton 48
D2-12 at Chadron
Sioux County 44, Crawford 37