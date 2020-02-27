Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/27
View Comments
agate

Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/27

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

All finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Beatrice

Auburn 46, Fairbury 18

C1-2 at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41

C1-3 at Ralston

Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45

C1-4 at Waverly

Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43

C1-5 at Columbus

Aquinas 53, North Bend Central 52

C1-6 at Oakland-Craig

Wayne 34, Logan View-SS 24

C1-7 at Norfolk

Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34

C1-8 at Grand Island CC

Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42

C1-9 at Kearney

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39

C1-10 at Burwell

O'Neill 62, Broken Bow 54

C1-11 at Brady

Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Ogallala 64, Mitchell 53

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Auburn

Palmyra 64, Johnson Co. Central 52

C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia

Centennial 55, Tri County 39

C2-3 at West Point

Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39

C2-4 at Pender

BRLD 59, Ponca 43

C2-5 at Wayne

Hartington CC 54, Wisner-Pilger 49

C2-6 at O'Neill

Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49

C2-7 at Aquinas

Twin River 78, Shelby-Rising City 73, OT

C2-8 at Ord

Grand Island CC 69, Centura 46

C2-9 at Adams Central

Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

C2-10 at Holdrege

Amherst 54, Cambridge 48, OT

C2-11 at McCook

Dundy-Co. Stratton 52, Sutherland 20

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46

D1-2 at Raymond Central

East Butler 64, Omaha Christian 41

D1-3 at Norfolk Catholic

Humphrey/LHF 55, Howells-Dodge 46

D1-4 at Ponca

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40

D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale

Osmond 63, West Holt 37

D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City

Fullerton 69, Heartland 66, OT

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

McCool Junction 43, BDS 27

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48

D1-9 at Cambridge

Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44

D1-10 at Broken Bow

Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53

D1-11 at Hershey

North Platte St. Pat's 67, Maxwell 37

D1-12 at Sidney

Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Falls City SH 55, Diller-Odell 23

D2-2 at Weeping Water

Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37

D2-3 at Centennial

Exeter-Milligan 56, Osceola 39

D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Randolph 54, Wynot 44

D2-5 at Battle Creek

Humphrey SF vs. Bloomfield, 7.

D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley

St. Mary's 46, Elgin/PJ 31

D2-7 at Centura

Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23

D2-8 at Sandy Creek

Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20

D2-9 at Southern Valley

Loomis 87, S-E-M 62

D-10 at North Platte

Mullen 53, Wallace 37

D2-11 at Ogallala

Hyannis 69, Leyton 48

D2-12 at Chadron

Sioux County 44, Crawford 37

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News