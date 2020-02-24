Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/24
agate

Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/24

  • Updated
Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

Monday's results

CLASS B

B-1 at Plattview

Platteview 62, Nebraska City 48

Wavely 40, Plattsmouth 29

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Ralston 62, Omaha Gross 46

B-3 at Bennington

Omaha Roncalli 68, Blair 35

B-4 at Wahoo

Mount Michael 65, Schuyler 30

B-5 at Norris

Beatrice 48, Crete 31

B-6 at Aurora

York 60, Seward 55

B-7 at Hastings

Hastings 76, McCook 46

Lexington 76, Northwest 51

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 86, Sidney 36

Alliance 66, Gering 51

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Beatrice

Falls City 57, Syracuse 35

C1-3 at Ralston

Conestoga 54, Louisville 34

C1-5 at Columbus

Columbus Scotus 47, David City 30

C1-6 at Oakland-Craig

West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 45

C1-7 at Norfolk

Boone Central 80, Madison 75, OT

C1-9 at Kearney

Wood River 51, Minden 44

CLASS C-2

C2-3 at West Point

Archbishop Bergan 53, Brownell Talbot 43

C2-4 at Pender

Wakefield 56, Walthill 51

C2-5 at Wayne

Crofton 40, Stanton 35

C2-6 at O'Neill

Neligh-Oakdale 62, Summerland 40

C2-8 at Ord

Arcadia/Loup City 65, Palmer 57

C2-9 at Adams Central

Hastings SC 55, Superior 31

C2-12 at Gering

Bayard 48, Hemingford 41

CLASS D-1

D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale

Boyd County 50, Plainview 38

D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City

Central Valley 75, Nebraska Lutheran 49

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

Thayer Central 41, Blue Hill 33

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Kenesaw 42, Franklin 37

D1-9 at Cambrdge

Overton 52, Arapahoe 41

D1-10 at Broken Bow

Burwell 68, Twin Loup 34

D1-12 at Sidney

Creek Valley 44, Minatare 33

CLASS D-2

D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Emerson-Hubbard 58, Winside 28

D2-5 at Battle Creek

Wausa 70, St. Edward 47

D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley

Spalding Academy 53, CWC 45

D2-7 at Centura

Hampton 55, Elba 37

D2-10 at North Platte

Medicine Valley 50, Sandhills/Thedford 30

D2-11 at Ogallala

Potter-Dix vs. Arthur County

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

