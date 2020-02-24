Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/24

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
Monday's results
CLASS B
B-1 at Plattview
Platteview 62, Nebraska City 48
Wavely 40, Plattsmouth 29
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Ralston 62, Omaha Gross 46
B-3 at Bennington
Omaha Roncalli 68, Blair 35
B-4 at Wahoo
Mount Michael 65, Schuyler 30
B-5 at Norris
Beatrice 48, Crete 31
B-6 at Aurora
York 60, Seward 55
B-7 at Hastings
Hastings 76, McCook 46
Lexington 76, Northwest 51
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 86, Sidney 36
Alliance 66, Gering 51
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Beatrice
Falls City 57, Syracuse 35
C1-3 at Ralston
Conestoga 54, Louisville 34
C1-5 at Columbus
Columbus Scotus 47, David City 30
C1-6 at Oakland-Craig
West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 45
C1-7 at Norfolk
Boone Central 80, Madison 75, OT
C1-9 at Kearney
Wood River 51, Minden 44
CLASS C-2
C2-3 at West Point
Archbishop Bergan 53, Brownell Talbot 43
C2-4 at Pender
Wakefield 56, Walthill 51
C2-5 at Wayne
Crofton 40, Stanton 35
C2-6 at O'Neill
Neligh-Oakdale 62, Summerland 40
C2-8 at Ord
Arcadia/Loup City 65, Palmer 57
C2-9 at Adams Central
Hastings SC 55, Superior 31
C2-12 at Gering
Bayard 48, Hemingford 41
CLASS D-1
D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale
Boyd County 50, Plainview 38
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City
Central Valley 75, Nebraska Lutheran 49
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
Thayer Central 41, Blue Hill 33
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Kenesaw 42, Franklin 37
D1-9 at Cambrdge
Overton 52, Arapahoe 41
D1-10 at Broken Bow
Burwell 68, Twin Loup 34
D1-12 at Sidney
Creek Valley 44, Minatare 33
CLASS D-2
D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Emerson-Hubbard 58, Winside 28
D2-5 at Battle Creek
Wausa 70, St. Edward 47
D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley
Spalding Academy 53, CWC 45
D2-7 at Centura
Hampton 55, Elba 37
D2-10 at North Platte
Medicine Valley 50, Sandhills/Thedford 30
D2-11 at Ogallala
Potter-Dix vs. Arthur County