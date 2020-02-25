Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/25

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
Tuesday's finals
B-1 at Platteview
Waverly 36, Platteview 30
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 82, Ralston 60
B-3 at Bennington
Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57
B-4 at Wahoo
Mount Michael 68 Wahoo 59
B-5 at Norris
Norris 43, Beatrice 31
B-6 at Aurora
Aurora 45, York 33
B-7 at Hastings
Hastings 61, Lexington 53
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49
CLASS C-1
Tuesday's results; finals Thursday
C1-1 at Beatrice
Auburn 59, Falls City 50
Fairbury 48, Wilber-Clatonia 27
C1-2 at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27
Malcolm 60, Milford 59, OT
C1-3 at Ralston
Boys Town 72, Conestoga 61
Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59
C1-4 at Waverly
Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44
Ashland-Greenwood 67, DC West 56
C1-5 at Columbus
North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54
Aquinas 60, Columbus Lakeview 45
C1-6 at Oakland-Craig
Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52
Logan View-SS 59, Winnebago 51
C1-7 at Norfolk
Battle Creek 57, Boone Central 54
Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42
C1-8 at Grand Island CC
Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27
St. Paul 62, Central City 55
C1-9 at Kearney
Kearney Catholic 67, Wood River 29
Holdrege vs. Gibbon, 7:30
C1-10 at Burwell
O'Neill 57, Valentine 48
Broken Bow 44, Ord 34
C1-11 at Brady
Chase County vs. Cozad, 5
Gothenburg 44, Hershey 34
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Ogallala vs. Gordon-Rushville, ppd. to Wed.
Chadron vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Wed.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Auburn
Palmyra 65, HTRS 23
Lourdes CC vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7:45
C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia
Centennial 32, Freeman 25
Tri County 51, Lincoln Lutheran 44
C2-3 at West Point
Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24
Guardian Angels CC vs. Oakland-Craig, 7:30
C2-4 at Pender
BRLD vs. Wakefield, 5:30
Ponca 65, Omaha Nation 54
C2-5 at Wayne
Hartington CC 74, Crofton 41
Wisner-Pilger 53, Lutheran High Northeast 45
C2-6 at O'Neill
Creighton 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39
North Central vs. Ainsworth, 7:45
C2-7 at Aquinas
Shelby-Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28
Twin River 62, Cross County 53
C2-8 at Ord
Grand Island CC 73, Arcadia/Loup City 31
Ravenna vs. Centura, 7:45
C2-9 at Adams Central
Sutton 34, Hastings SC 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Sandy Creek 31
C2-10 at Holdrege
Amherst vs. Hi-Line, ppd. to Wed.
Alma vs. Cambridge, ppd. to Wed.
C2-11 at McCook
Dundy Co.-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54
Sutherland 49, Hitchcock County 43
C2-12 at Gering
Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34
Kimball vs. Morrill, 7 MT
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42
Southern 36, Weeping Water 30
D1-2 at Raymond Central
East Butler 68, Cedar Bluffs 31
Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30
D1-3 at Norfolk Catholic
Humphrey/LHF vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 6
Elkhorn Valley vs. Howells-Dodge, 7:45
D1-4 at Ponca
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Homer, 6
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Allen, 7:30
D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale
Osmond vs. Boyd County, 6
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. West Holt, 7:45
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City
Fullerton vs. Central Valley, 6
Riverside vs. Heartland, 7:30
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
McCool Junction 64, Thayer Central 23
BDS 50, Harvard 32
D1-8 Kearney Catholic
Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25
Axtell 62, Shelton 59
D1-9 at Cambridge
Southern Valley vs. Overton, ppd. to Wed.
Bertrand vs. Elm Creek, ppd. to Wed.
D1-10 at Broken Bow
Burwell 75, Ansley/Litchfield 72, 2OT
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31
D1-11 at Hershey
North Platte St. Pat's 83, vs. Sandhills/Thedford 44
Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hays Center 28
D1-12 at Sidney
Paxton vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Wed.
Garden County vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd. to Wed.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Falls City SH vs. Meridian, 6
Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 25
D2-2 at Weeping Water
Parkview Christian 63, Sterling 31
Johnson-Brock 60, Mead 44
D2-3 at Centennial
Exeter-Milligan 60, Friend 37
Dorchester vs. Osceola, 7:45
D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Randolph vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6
Wynot 41, Pender 38
D2-5 at Battle Creek
Humphrey SF 73, Wausa 23
Santee vs. Bloomfield, 7:30
D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley
St. Mary's 70, Spalding Academy 37
Elgin/PJ 35, Stuart 24
D2-7 at Centura
Heartland Lutheran 52, Hampton 36
Giltner 36, High Plains 25
D2-8 at Sandy Creek
Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13
Silver Lake vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45
D2-9 at Southern Valley
Loomis vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, ppd to Wed.
Southwest vs. S-E-M, ppd. to Wed.
D2-10 at North Platte
Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44
Wallace 56, Brady 38
D2-11 at Ogallala
Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix, ppd. to Wed.
South Platte vs. Leyton, ppd. to Wed.
D2-12 at Chadron State
Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd. to Wed.
Hay Springs vs. Crawford, ppd. to Wed.