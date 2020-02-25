Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/25
Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

Tuesday's finals

B-1 at Platteview

Waverly 36, Platteview 30 

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt 82, Ralston 60 

B-3 at Bennington

Omaha Roncalli 70, Bennington 57

B-4 at Wahoo

Mount Michael 68 Wahoo 59

B-5 at Norris

Norris 43, Beatrice 31  

B-6 at Aurora

Aurora 45, York 33   

B-7 at Hastings

Hastings 61, Lexington 53

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49

CLASS C-1

Tuesday's results; finals Thursday

C1-1 at Beatrice

Auburn 59, Falls City 50 

Fairbury 48, Wilber-Clatonia 27

C1-2 at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Christian 58, Raymond Central 27

Malcolm 60, Milford 59, OT

C1-3 at Ralston

Boys Town 72, Conestoga 61 

Fort Calhoun 60, Omaha Concordia 59

C1-4 at Waverly

Bishop Neumann 72, Arlington 44

Ashland-Greenwood 67, DC West 56

C1-5 at Columbus

North Bend Central 66, Columbus Scotus 54 

Aquinas 60, Columbus Lakeview 45

C1-6 at Oakland-Craig

Wayne 59, West Point-Beemer 52

Logan View-SS 59, Winnebago 51

C1-7 at Norfolk

Battle Creek 57, Boone Central 54 

Pierce 58, Norfolk Catholic 42

C1-8 at Grand Island CC

Adams Central 65, Fillmore Central 27 

St. Paul 62, Central City 55

C1-9 at Kearney

Kearney Catholic 67, Wood River 29 

Holdrege vs. Gibbon, 7:30

C1-10 at Burwell

O'Neill 57, Valentine 48 

Broken Bow 44, Ord 34 

C1-11 at Brady

Chase County vs. Cozad, 5

Gothenburg 44, Hershey 34

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Ogallala vs. Gordon-Rushville, ppd. to Wed.

Chadron vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Wed.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Auburn

Palmyra 65, HTRS 23 

Lourdes CC vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7:45

C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia

Centennial 32, Freeman 25

Tri County 51, Lincoln Lutheran 44 

C2-3 at West Point

Yutan 50, Archbishop Bergan 24

Guardian Angels CC vs. Oakland-Craig, 7:30

C2-4 at Pender

BRLD vs. Wakefield, 5:30

Ponca 65, Omaha Nation 54  

C2-5 at Wayne

Hartington CC 74, Crofton 41

Wisner-Pilger 53, Lutheran High Northeast 45

C2-6 at O'Neill

Creighton 51, Neligh-Oakdale 39 

North Central vs. Ainsworth, 7:45

C2-7 at Aquinas

Shelby-Rising City 75, Nebraska Christian 28 

Twin River 62, Cross County 53

C2-8 at Ord

Grand Island CC 73, Arcadia/Loup City 31 

Ravenna vs. Centura, 7:45

C2-9 at Adams Central

Sutton 34, Hastings SC 28 

Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Sandy Creek 31

C2-10 at Holdrege

Amherst vs. Hi-Line, ppd. to Wed.

Alma vs. Cambridge, ppd. to Wed.

C2-11 at McCook

Dundy Co.-Stratton 75, Perkins County 54 

Sutherland 49, Hitchcock County 43

C2-12 at Gering

Bridgeport 63, Bayard 34

Kimball vs. Morrill, 7 MT

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Pawnee City 42

Southern 36, Weeping Water 30

D1-2 at Raymond Central

East Butler 68, Cedar Bluffs 31 

Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30

D1-3 at Norfolk Catholic

Humphrey/LHF vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 6

Elkhorn Valley vs. Howells-Dodge, 7:45

D1-4 at Ponca

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Homer, 6

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Allen, 7:30

D1-5 at Neligh-Oakdale

Osmond vs. Boyd County, 6

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. West Holt, 7:45

D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City

Fullerton vs. Central Valley, 6

Riverside vs. Heartland, 7:30

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

McCool Junction 64, Thayer Central 23 

BDS 50, Harvard 32

D1-8 Kearney Catholic

Pleasanton 53, Kenesaw 25

Axtell 62, Shelton 59 

D1-9 at Cambridge

Southern Valley vs. Overton, ppd. to Wed.

Bertrand vs. Elm Creek, ppd. to Wed.

D1-10 at Broken Bow

Burwell 75, Ansley/Litchfield 72, 2OT 

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 31

D1-11 at Hershey

North Platte St. Pat's 83, vs. Sandhills/Thedford 44 

Maxwell 48, Maywood-Hays Center 28

D1-12 at Sidney

Paxton vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Wed.

Garden County vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd. to Wed.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Falls City SH vs. Meridian, 6

Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 25

D2-2 at Weeping Water

Parkview Christian 63, Sterling 31

Johnson-Brock 60, Mead 44

D2-3 at Centennial

Exeter-Milligan 60, Friend 37

Dorchester vs. Osceola, 7:45

D2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Randolph vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6

Wynot 41, Pender 38

D2-5 at Battle Creek

Humphrey SF 73, Wausa 23

Santee vs. Bloomfield, 7:30

D2-6 at Elkhorn Valley

St. Mary's 70, Spalding Academy 37 

Elgin/PJ 35, Stuart 24

D2-7 at Centura

Heartland Lutheran 52, Hampton 36

Giltner 36, High Plains 25

D2-8 at Sandy Creek

Deshler 47, Red Cloud 13

Silver Lake vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45

D2-9 at Southern Valley

Loomis vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, ppd to Wed.

Southwest vs. S-E-M, ppd. to Wed.

D2-10 at North Platte

Mullen 45, Medicine Valley 44 

Wallace 56, Brady 38

D2-11 at Ogallala

Hyannis vs. Potter-Dix, ppd. to Wed.

South Platte vs. Leyton, ppd. to Wed.

D2-12 at Chadron State

Sioux County vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd. to Wed.

Hay Springs vs. Crawford, ppd. to Wed.

