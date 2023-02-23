Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
Thursday's finals unless noted
Class B
B-1 at Crete
Norris 63, Crete 61, 2OT
B-2 at Waverly
Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42
B-3 at Platteview
Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 7
B-4 at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Skutt 47
B-5 at Bennington
Blair 63, Bennington 62, OT
B-6 at York
Seward 45, Hastings 38
Friday--Seward/Hastings winner vs. York, 6
B-7 at McCook
McCook 49, Northwest 30
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 83, Gering 43
Class C-1
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn 43, Syracuse 19
C1-2 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Lincoln Christian 56
C1-3 at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Concordia 51, Boys Town 47
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo 54, Ashland-Greenwood 32
C1-5 at Scotus CC
Scotus CC 58, David City 50
C1-6 at Wayne
Winnebago vs. Wayne, 6
C1-7 at Pierce
Pierce 46, O'Neill 40
C1-8 at Central City
Central City 34, Aurora 25
C1-9 at Wood River
Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 31
C1-10 at Centura
St. Paul vs. Centura
C1-11 at Cozad
Holdrege 70, Cozad 68, 2OT
C1-12 at Ogallala:
Ogallala 65, Sidney 43
Class C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 39, Tri County 35
C2-2 at Elmwood-Murdock
Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37
C2-3 at Omaha Nation
Oakland-Craig vs. Omaha Nation, 7
C2-4 at Wakefield
Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic
Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39
C2-6 at Cedar Catholic
Ponca vs. Cedar Catholic, 7
C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley
Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52
C2-8 at Cross County
Cross County 36, Aquinas 31
C2-9 at Amherst
Amherst 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 62
C2-10 at Alma
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Thayer Central, 7
C2-11 at Hershey
Hi-Line vs. Hershey
C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Kimball vs. Gordon-Rushville
Class D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Pawnee City vs. Johnson-Brock, 7
D1-2 at Mead
Brownell-Talbot vs. Mead, 7
D1-3 at McCool Junction:
McCool Junction 56, BDS 43
D1-4 at Howells-Dodge
Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Howells-Dodge, 7
D1-5 at Pope John
Humphrey/LHF 48, Elgin/PJ 46
D1-6 at Ainsworth
Boyd County vs. Ainsworth, 6:30
D1-7 at Ansley-Litchfield
Pleasanton vs. Ansley-Litchfield
D1-8 at Kenesaw
Sandy Creek 51, Kenesaw 39
D1-9 at Bertrand
Loomis vs. Southern Valley
D1-10 at North Platte St. Pat's
North Platte St. Pat's 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
D1-11 at Dundy Co. Stratton
Dundy Co. Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 42
D1-12 at Leyton
Bridgeport 54 vs. Leyton, 7
Class D-2
D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Falls City SH 74, Diller-Odell 32
D2-2 at Friend
Friend 72, Exeter-Milligan 41
D2-3 at Parkview Christian
Parkview Christian 71, Osceola 58
D2-4 at Wynot
Wausa 55 vs. Wynot, 7
D2-5 at Santee
Stuart 91, Santee 87, 2OT
D2-6 at Fullerton
Fullerton 44, Giltner 24
D2-7 at Shelton
Shelton 68, Red Cloud 30
D2-8 at S-E-M
S-E-M 52, Sandhills/Thedford 41
D2-9 at Wallace
Medicine Valley vs. Wallace, 6:30
D2-10 at Mullen
Paxton vs. Mullen
D2-11 at Potter-Dix
Garden County vs. Potter-Dix, 7
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Crawford vs. Hay Springs