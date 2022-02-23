Boys subdistrict basketball scores and schedules, 2/23

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
Wednesday's finals
B-1 at Beatrice
Beatrice 49, Norris 42
B-2 at Platteview
Platteview 64, Waverly 26
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Roncalli
B-4 at Elkhorn
Elkhorn 54, Elkhorn North 38
B-5 at Bennington
Blair 78, Bennington 74, OT
B-6 at York
Aurora 56, Crete 43
B-7 at McCook
McCook vs. Northwest
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff vs. Sidney
CLASS C-1
Thursday's finals unless noted
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn vs. Fairbury, 6:30.
C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Lincoln Christian, 6:30.
C1-3 at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Concordia vs. Fort Calhoun, 7.
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo vs. Bishop Neumann, 6.
C1-5 at Milford
Milford vs. Malcolm, 6:30.
C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Logan View/SS, 7.
C1-7 at West Point-Beemer
Wayne vs. West Point-Beemer, 7.
C1-8 at O'Neill
O'Neill vs. Pierce, 6:30.
C1-9 at Adams Central
Wood River vs. Adams Central, 6:30.
C1-10 at St. Paul
Central City vs. Centura, 7.
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic vs. Minden, 7.
C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Wednesday's results
Gordon-Rushville 53, Mitchell 29
Ogallala 60, Chadron 47
Thursday--final, 6 MT.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7.
C2-2 at Palmyra
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra 45, 6:30.
C2-3 at Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig vs. Guardian Angels CC, 7.
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Howells-Dodge vs. Wakefield 57, 7.
C2-5 at Madison
Humphrey/LHF vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7.
C2-6 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7.
C2-7 at Summerland
North Central vs. West Holt, 7.
C2-8 at Cross County
Cross County vs. Heartland, 7.
C2-9 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC vs. Sandy Creek, 7.
C2-10 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC vs. Amherst, 7.
C2-11 at Sutherland
Hitchcock County vs. Maxwell, 7:30.
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
HTRS vs. Lourdes CC, 7.
D1-2 at Mead
Mead vs. Weeping Water, 6:30.
D1-3 at Cedar Rapids
Riverside vs. High Plains, 6:30.
D1-4 at Walthill
Wednesday's results
Walthill 70, Pender 38
Stanton 60, Homer 44
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-5 at Elgin/PJ
Elgin/PJ vs. Bloomfield, 7.
D1-6 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth vs. Burwell, 6:30.
D1-7 at Kenesaw
Kenesaw vs. Blue Hill, 7.
D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield
Ansley/Litchfield vs. S-E-M, 7.
D1-9 at Loomis
Loomis vs. Bertrand, 6.
D1-10 at North Platte
North Platte St. Pat's vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7.
D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton
Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6 MT.
D1-12 at Leyton
Wednesday's results
Leyton 71, Kimball 32
Hemingford 47, Garden County 41
Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell, 7.
D2-2 at BDS
BDS vs. Friend, 6:30.
D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner, 7.
D2-4 at Osceola
Osceola vs. Parkview Christian, 7.
D2-5 at Wynot
Wynot vs. Wausa, 7.
D2-6 at St. Mary's
St. Mary's vs. Santee, 6:30.
D2-7 at Fullerton
Fullerton vs. Spalding Academy, 7.
D2-8 at Shelton
Shelton vs. Red Cloud, 6:30.
D2-9 at Medicine Valley
Medicine Valley vs. Paxton, 7.
D2-10 at Hyannis
Hyannis vs. Mullen, 6:30 MT.
D2-11 at Potter-Dix
Potter-Dix vs. South Platte, 5:30 MT.
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Wednesday's results
Hay Springs 71, Sioux County 19
Cody-Kilgore 48, Crawford 37
Thursday--final, 6 MT.