Boys subdistrict basketball scores and schedules, 2/23

Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

Wednesday's finals

B-1 at Beatrice

Beatrice 49, Norris 42

B-2 at Platteview

Platteview 64, Waverly 26

B-3 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Roncalli

B-4 at Elkhorn

Elkhorn 54, Elkhorn North 38

B-5 at Bennington

Blair 78, Bennington 74, OT

B-6 at York

Aurora 56, Crete 43

B-7 at McCook

McCook vs. Northwest

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff vs. Sidney

CLASS C-1

Thursday's finals unless noted

C1-1 at Auburn

Auburn vs. Fairbury, 6:30.

C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Lincoln Christian, 6:30.

C1-3 at Omaha Concordia

Omaha Concordia vs. Fort Calhoun, 7.

C1-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo vs. Bishop Neumann, 6.

C1-5 at Milford

Milford vs. Malcolm, 6:30.

C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Logan View/SS, 7.

C1-7 at West Point-Beemer

Wayne vs. West Point-Beemer, 7.

C1-8 at O'Neill

O'Neill vs. Pierce, 6:30.

C1-9 at Adams Central

Wood River vs. Adams Central, 6:30.

C1-10 at St. Paul

Central City vs. Centura, 7.

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic vs. Minden, 7.

C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Wednesday's results

Gordon-Rushville 53, Mitchell 29

Ogallala 60, Chadron 47

Thursday--final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman vs. Johnson Co. Central, 7.

C2-2 at Palmyra

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra 45, 6:30.

C2-3 at Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig vs. Guardian Angels CC, 7.

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge vs. Wakefield 57, 7.

C2-5 at Madison

Humphrey/LHF vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7.

C2-6 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7.

C2-7 at Summerland

North Central vs. West Holt, 7.

C2-8 at Cross County

Cross County vs. Heartland, 7.

C2-9 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC vs. Sandy Creek, 7.

C2-10 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC vs. Amherst, 7.

C2-11 at Sutherland

Hitchcock County vs. Maxwell, 7:30.

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

HTRS vs. Lourdes CC, 7.

D1-2 at Mead

Mead vs. Weeping Water, 6:30.

D1-3 at Cedar Rapids

Riverside vs. High Plains, 6:30.

D1-4 at Walthill

Wednesday's results

Walthill 70, Pender 38

Stanton 60, Homer 44

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-5 at Elgin/PJ

Elgin/PJ vs. Bloomfield, 7.

D1-6 at Ainsworth

Ainsworth vs. Burwell, 6:30.

D1-7 at Kenesaw

Kenesaw vs. Blue Hill, 7.

D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield

Ansley/Litchfield vs. S-E-M, 7.

D1-9 at Loomis

Loomis vs. Bertrand, 6.

D1-10 at North Platte

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7.

D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton

Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6 MT.

D1-12 at Leyton

Wednesday's results

Leyton 71, Kimball 32

Hemingford 47, Garden County 41

Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell, 7.

D2-2 at BDS

BDS vs. Friend, 6:30.

D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner, 7.

D2-4 at Osceola

Osceola vs. Parkview Christian, 7.

D2-5 at Wynot

Wynot vs. Wausa, 7.

D2-6 at St. Mary's

St. Mary's vs. Santee, 6:30.

D2-7 at Fullerton

Fullerton vs. Spalding Academy, 7.

D2-8 at Shelton

Shelton vs. Red Cloud, 6:30.

D2-9 at Medicine Valley

Medicine Valley vs. Paxton, 7.

D2-10 at Hyannis

Hyannis vs. Mullen, 6:30 MT.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Potter-Dix vs. South Platte, 5:30 MT.

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Wednesday's results

Hay Springs 71, Sioux County 19

Cody-Kilgore 48, Crawford 37

Thursday--final, 6 MT.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
