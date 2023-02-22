SUBDISTRICTS
Class B
Norris vs. Beatrice, 6:30
Thursday--Norris/Beatrice winner vs. Crete, 6:30
Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City, TBD
Thursday--Plattsmouth/Nebraska City winner vs. Waverly, TBD.
Platteview vs. Ralston, 6
Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Gross, 7:30
Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 6
Elkhorn vs. Mount Michael, 7:30
Bennington vs. Schuyler, TBD
South Sioux City vs. Blair, TBD
Thursday--Seward/Hastings winner vs. York, TBD.
Grand Island Northwest vs. Lexington, TBD
Thursday--Northwest/Lexington winner vs. McCook, TBD.
Thursday--Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 7
