Boys subdistrict basketball scores and schedules, 2/22

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
B-1 at Beatrice
Norris 51, Nebraska City 48
Wednesday--Beatrice vs. Norris, 6.
B-2 at Platteview
Platteview 74, Omaha Gross 42
Waverly 54, Plattsmouth 39
Wednesday--final, 7:30.
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Roncalli 73, Ralston 52
Wednesday--Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha, TBA.
B-4 at Elkhorn
Elkhorn North 55, Mount Michael 47
Wednesday--Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 6.
People are also reading…
B-5 at Bennington
Bennington 82, Schuyler 42
Blair 61, South Sioux City 46
Wednesday--final, 6.
B-6 at York
Crete 45, York 42
Aurora 63, Seward 54
Wednesday--final, 7:30.
B-7 at McCook
McCook 63, Lexington 31
Northwest vs. Hastings, 7:30
Wednesday--final, 7:30.
B-8 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 83, Alliance 43
Gering vs. Sidney, 7 MT
Wednesday--final, 7 MT.
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn 68, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Falls City vs. Fairbury, 7:45
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland Greenwood 69, Conestoga 29
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-3 at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Concordia 69, Boys Town 40
DC West vs. Fort Calhoun, 7:15
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo 77, Arlington 36
Bishop Neumann 55, Yutan 35
Thursday--final, 6.
C1-5 at Milford
Milford 63, Raymond Central 46
Malcolm 52, Centennial 48
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Columbus Lakeview 43
Logan View/SS vs. North Bend Central, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-7 at West Point-Beemer
Wayne 61, BRLD 23
West Point-Beemer vs. Winnebago, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-8 at O'Neill
O'Neill 58, Battle Creek 48
Pierce vs. Boone Central, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-9 at Adams Central
Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36
Adams Central 55, Gibbon 36
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-10 at St. Paul
Central City 71, Ord 43
St. Paul vs. Centura, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29
Cozad vs. Minden, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 5 MT
Chadron vs. Ogallala, 6:30 MT
Thursday--final, 6 MT.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 50, Southern 41
Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-2 at Palmyra
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Christian 42
Palmyra 45, Archbishop Bergan 37
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C2-3 at Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig 56, Tekamah-Herman 50
Guardian Angels CC vs. Omaha Nation, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Howells-Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41
Wisner-Pilger vs. Wakefield, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-5 at Madison
Humphrey/LHF 69, Elkhorn Valley 45
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-6 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC 51, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Laurel-C-C, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-7 at Summerland
North Central 50, Neligh-Oakdale 49
Summerland vs. West Holt, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-8 at Cross County
Cross County 58, Aquinas 45
Nebraska Christian vs. Heartland, 7
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-9 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC 59, Superior 26
Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-10 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC 57, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Amherst vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-11 at Sutherland
Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25
Maxwell vs. Hershey, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7:30.
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49
Perkins County vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT
Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
HTRS 55, Johnson-Brock 48
Thayer Central vs. Lourdes CC, 7
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-2 at Mead
Mead 52, Brownell Talbot 29
Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D1-3 at Cedar Rapids
Riverside vs. East Butler, 6
High Plains vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D1-4 at Walthill
Walthill vs. Pender, 6
Homer vs. Stanton, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-5 at Elgin/PJ
Elgin/PJ 85, Osmond 53
Plainview vs. Bloomfield, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-6 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth vs. Twin Loup, 6
Boyd County vs. Burwell, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D1-7 at Kenesaw
Kenesaw 55, Axtell 48
Silver Lake vs. Blue Hill, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield
Ansley/Litchfield vs. Pleasanton, 6
S-E-M vs. Elm Creek, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-9 at Loomis
Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36
Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6.
D1-10 at North Platte
North Platte St. Pat's 72, South Loup 27
Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton
Dundy Co.-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29
Cambridge vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6:30 MT
Thursday--final, 6 MT.
D1-12 at Leyton
Leyton vs. Kimball, 6:30 MT
Garden County vs. Hemingford, 5 MT
Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH 73, Lewiston 15
Diller-Odell 41, Sterling 35
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-2 at BDS
BDS 55, Meridian 28
Friend 56, Exeter-Milligan 37
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Deshler, 6
Hampton vs. Giltner, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-4 at Osceola
Osceola 60, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Humphrey SF vs. Parkview Christian, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-5 at Wynot
Wynot 66, Randolph 49
Winside vs. Wausa, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-6 at St. Mary's
St. Mary's 77, Niobara/Verdigre 47
Santee vs. Stuart, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D2-7 at Fullerton
Fullerton 77, Elba 28
St. Edward vs. Spalding Academy, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-8 at Shelton
Shelton 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Franklin vs. Red Cloud, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D2-9 at Medicine Valley
Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36
Paxton 55, Wallace 35
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-10 at Hyannis
Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5 MT
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Mullen, 6:30 MT
Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.
D2-11 at Potter-Dix
Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24
South Platte 65, Minatare 40
Thursday--final, 5:30 MT.
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, 5:30 MT
Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford, 7 MT
Thursday--final, 6 MT.