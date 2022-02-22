 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys subdistrict basketball scores and schedules, 2/22

  • 0

Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

B-1 at Beatrice

Norris 51, Nebraska City 48

Wednesday--Beatrice vs. Norris, 6.

B-2 at Platteview

Platteview 74, Omaha Gross 42

Waverly 54, Plattsmouth 39

Wednesday--final, 7:30.

B-3 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Roncalli 73, Ralston 52

Wednesday--Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha, TBA.

B-4 at Elkhorn

Elkhorn North 55, Mount Michael 47

Wednesday--Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 6.

B-5 at Bennington

Bennington 82, Schuyler 42

Blair 61, South Sioux City 46

Wednesday--final, 6.

B-6 at York

Crete 45, York 42

Aurora 63, Seward 54

Wednesday--final, 7:30.

B-7 at McCook

McCook 63, Lexington 31

Northwest vs. Hastings, 7:30

Wednesday--final, 7:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 83, Alliance 43

Gering vs. Sidney, 7 MT

Wednesday--final, 7 MT.

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Auburn

Auburn 68, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Falls City vs. Fairbury, 7:45

Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland Greenwood 69, Conestoga 29

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-3 at Omaha Concordia

Omaha Concordia 69, Boys Town 40

DC West vs. Fort Calhoun, 7:15

Thursday--final, 7.

C1-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo 77, Arlington 36

Bishop Neumann 55, Yutan 35

Thursday--final, 6.

C1-5 at Milford

Milford 63, Raymond Central 46

Malcolm 52, Centennial 48

Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Columbus Lakeview 43

Logan View/SS vs. North Bend Central, 7:45

Thursday--final, 7.

C1-7 at West Point-Beemer

Wayne 61, BRLD 23

West Point-Beemer vs. Winnebago, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C1-8 at O'Neill

O'Neill 58, Battle Creek 48

Pierce vs. Boone Central, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-9 at Adams Central

Wood River 58, Fillmore Central 36

Adams Central 55, Gibbon 36

Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-10 at St. Paul

Central City 71, Ord 43

St. Paul vs. Centura, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29

Cozad vs. Minden, 7:45

Thursday--final, 7.

C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 5 MT

Chadron vs. Ogallala, 6:30 MT

Thursday--final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 50, Southern 41

Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-2 at Palmyra

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Christian 42

Palmyra 45, Archbishop Bergan 37

Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-3 at Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig 56, Tekamah-Herman 50

Guardian Angels CC vs. Omaha Nation, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge 82, Tri County Northeast 41

Wisner-Pilger vs. Wakefield, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-5 at Madison

Humphrey/LHF 69, Elkhorn Valley 45

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-6 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC 51, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Laurel-C-C, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-7 at Summerland

North Central 50, Neligh-Oakdale 49

Summerland vs. West Holt, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-8 at Cross County

Cross County 58, Aquinas 45

Nebraska Christian vs. Heartland, 7

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-9 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC 59, Superior 26

Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 7:45

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-10 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC 57, Arcadia/Loup City 37

Amherst vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:45

Thursday--final, 7.

C2-11 at Sutherland

Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25

Maxwell vs. Hershey, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7:30.

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49

Perkins County vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT

Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

HTRS 55, Johnson-Brock 48

Thayer Central vs. Lourdes CC, 7

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-2 at Mead

Mead 52, Brownell Talbot 29

Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-3 at Cedar Rapids

Riverside vs. East Butler, 6

High Plains vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-4 at Walthill

Walthill vs. Pender, 6

Homer vs. Stanton, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-5 at Elgin/PJ

Elgin/PJ 85, Osmond 53

Plainview vs. Bloomfield, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-6 at Ainsworth

Ainsworth vs. Twin Loup, 6

Boyd County vs. Burwell, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-7 at Kenesaw

Kenesaw 55, Axtell 48

Silver Lake vs. Blue Hill, 7:45

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield

Ansley/Litchfield vs. Pleasanton, 6

S-E-M vs. Elm Creek, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-9 at Loomis

Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36

Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6.

D1-10 at North Platte

North Platte St. Pat's 72, South Loup 27

Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton

Dundy Co.-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29

Cambridge vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6:30 MT

Thursday--final, 6 MT.

D1-12 at Leyton

Leyton vs. Kimball, 6:30 MT

Garden County vs. Hemingford, 5 MT

Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH 73, Lewiston 15

Diller-Odell 41, Sterling 35

Thursday--final, 7.

D2-2 at BDS

BDS 55, Meridian 28

Friend 56, Exeter-Milligan 37

Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Deshler, 6

Hampton vs. Giltner, 7:45

Thursday--final, 7.

D2-4 at Osceola

Osceola 60, Nebraska Lutheran 36

Humphrey SF vs. Parkview Christian, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D2-5 at Wynot

Wynot 66, Randolph 49

Winside vs. Wausa, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D2-6 at St. Mary's

St. Mary's 77, Niobara/Verdigre 47

Santee vs. Stuart, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-7 at Fullerton

Fullerton 77, Elba 28

St. Edward vs. Spalding Academy, 7:30

Thursday--final, 7.

D2-8 at Shelton

Shelton 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Franklin vs. Red Cloud, 7:30

Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-9 at Medicine Valley

Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36

Paxton 55, Wallace 35

Thursday--final, 7.

D2-10 at Hyannis

Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5 MT

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Mullen, 6:30 MT

Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24

South Platte 65, Minatare 40

Thursday--final, 5:30 MT.

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, 5:30 MT

Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford, 7 MT

Thursday--final, 6 MT.

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

