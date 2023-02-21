Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
Class C-1
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn 74, Falls City 30
Syracuse vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:45
Thursday--final, 6 p.m.
C1-2 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23
Malcolm vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-3 at Omaha Concordia:
Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48
Fort Calhoun vs. Boys Town, 7:15
Thursday--final.
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28
Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West, 7
Thursday--final, 6.
C1-5 at Scotus CC
Scotus Central Catholic 52, Columbus Lakeview 44
David City vs. North Bend Central, 7:30
Thursday-- final, 6.
C1-6 at Wayne
Wayne 69, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37
Winnebago vs. West Point-Beemer, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-7 at Pierce
Pierce 47, Battle Creek 25
O'Neill vs. Boone Central, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-8 at Central City
Central City 57, Milford 37
Aurora vs. Fillmore Central, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-9 at Wood River:
Wood River vs. Kearney Catholic/Gibbon, 6
Adams Central vs. Minden, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C1-10 at Centura
Centura 56, Broken Bow 33
St. Paul vs. Ord, 7
Thursday--final, 7.
C1-11 at Cozad
Cozad 56, Chase Co. 45
Gothenburg vs. Holdrege, 7
Thursday--final, 6.
C1-12 at Ogallala:
Ogallala 69, Valentine 43
Sidney 40, Chadron 34
Thursday--final, TBD.
Class C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 66, Johnson Co. Central 40
Tri County vs. Palmyra, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-2 at Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood Murdock vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5
Yutan vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6:30
Thursday--final, 6.
C2-3 at Omaha Nation
Tuesday--Omaha Nation vs. Homer, 6
Oakland-Craig vs. Tekamah-Herman, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-4 at Wakefield
Wakefield 71, Pender 33
Wisner-Pilger vs. Guardian Angels CC, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic
Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 7:45
Thursday--final, 6:30
C2-6 at Cedar Catholic
Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Ponca, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley
Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47
Summerland vs. West Holt, 7
Thursday--final, 6:30
C2-8 at Cross County
Cross County 72, Twin River 36
Aquinas vs. Heartland, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-9 at Amherst
Grand Island CC vs. Amherst, 5:30
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Nebraska Christian, 7
Thursday--final, 6:30.
C2-10 at Alma
Thayer Central/Superior 48, Alma 41
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Sutton, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
C2-11 at Hershey
Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44
Maxwell vs. Hi-Line, TBD
Thursday--final, TBD.
C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Kimball 53, Bayard 45
Gordon-Rushville 60, Morrill 32
Thursday--final, TBD.
Class D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
HTRS vs. Lourdes CC
Johnson-Brock vs. HTRS/Lourdes CC, 6
Pawnee City vs. Weeping Water, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-2 at Mead
Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14
Brownell-Talbot vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-3 at McCool Junction:
McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39
BDS vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7:15
Thursday--final, 6.
D1-4 at Howells-Dodge
Howells-Dodge vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 6
Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-5 at Pope John
Elgin/PJ 54, Central Valley/Neligh-Oakdale 42
Humphrey/LHF vs. Riverside, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D1-6 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth 47, North Central 45
Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D1-7 at Ansley-Litchfield
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell/Twin Loup 25
Ravenna vs. Pleasanton, TBD
Thursday--final, TBD.
D1-8 at Kenesaw
Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill/Silver Lake 46
Sandy Creek vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6.
D1-9 at Bertrand
Southern Valley/Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Bertrand 49
Loomis vs. Axtell, TBD
Thursday--final, TBD.
D1-10 at North Platte St. Pat's
North Platte St. Pat's 69, South Loup/Overton 52
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Elm Creek, 7:45
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-11 at Dundy Co. Stratton
Dundy Co. Stratton 73, Southwest 43
Hitchcock Co. vs. Cambridge, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D1-12 at Leyton
Leyton vs. Hemingford, 6
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43
Thursday--final, 7.
Class D-2
D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Falls City SH 82, Lewiston 28
Diller-Odell 47, Sterling 40
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-2 at Friend
Friend 68, Meridian 19
Deshler vs. Exeter-Milligan; TBD
Thursday--final, TBD.
D2-3 at Parkview Christian
Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71
Osceola vs. Humphrey SF, TBD
Thursday--final, TBD.
D2-4 at Wynot
Wynot vs. Walthill, 6
Wausa vs. Winside, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-5 at Santee
Santee 78, St. Mary's 63
Creighton vs. Stuart, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6.
D2-6 at Fullerton
Fullerton 56, Hampton/Palmer 39
Giltner vs. St. Edward, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-7 at Shelton
Shelton 56, Heartland Lutheran 12
Red Cloud vs. Franklin, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D2-8 at S-E-M
S-E-M 75, Elba 19
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7:30
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-9 at Wallace
Wallace 62, Wauneta-Palisade 46
Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 7:30
Thursday--final, 6:30.
D2-10 at Mullen
Mullen 54, Arthur County 27
Paxton vs. Hyannis, TBD
Thursday--final, TBD.
D2-11 at Potter-Dix
Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley/Minitare, 6
Garden County 58, Banner County 19
Thursday--final, 7.
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36
Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48
Thursday--final, TBD.