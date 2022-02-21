Boys subdistrict basketball scores and schedules, 2/21

Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

B-1 at Beatrice: Tuesday--Nebraska City vs. Norris, 6; Wednesday--Beatrice vs. Nebraska City/Norris winner, 6.

B-2 at Platteview: Tuesday--Platteview vs. Omaha Gross, 5:30; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 7; Wednesday--final, 7:30.

B-3 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Ralston vs. Omaha Roncalli, 6; Wednesday--Omaha Skutt vs. Ralston/Omaha Roncalli winner, TBA.

B-4 at Elkhorn: Tuesday--Elkhorn North vs. Mount Michael, 6; Wednesday--Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North/Mount Michael winner, 6.

B-5 at Bennington: Tuesday--Bennington vs. Schuyler, 5:30; South Sioux City vs. Blair, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-6 at York: Tuesday--York vs. Crete, 5:30; Aurora vs. Seward, 7; Wednesday--final, 7:30.

B-7 at McCook: Tuesday--McCook vs. Lexington, 6; Northwest vs. Hastings, 7:30; Wednesday--final, 7:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Tuesday--Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 5 MT; Gering vs. Sidney, 7 MT; Wednesday--final, 7 MT.

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Auburn

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36

Tuesday--Auburn vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 6; Falls City vs. Fairbury, 7:45; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood

Conestoga 49, Louisville 38

Tuesday--Ashland Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-3 at Omaha Concordia: Tuesday--Omaha Concordia vs. Boys Town, 5:30; DC West vs. Fort Calhoun, 7:15; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-4 at Wahoo: Tuesday--Wahoo vs. Arlington, 5:30; Bishop Neumann vs. Yutan, 7; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-5 at Milford

Raymond Central 56, David City 45

Tuesday--Milford vs. Raymond Central, 5:30; Centennial vs. Malcolm, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh

Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50

Tuesday--Clarkson/Leigh vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6; Logan View/SS vs. North Bend Central, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-7 at West Point-Beemer: Tuesday--Wayne vs. BRLD, 6; West Point-Beemer vs. Winnebago, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-8 at O'Neill: Tuesday--O'Neill vs. Battle Creek, 6; Pierce vs. Boone Central, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-9 at Adams Central: Tuesday--Wood River vs. Fillmore Central, 5:30; Adams Central vs. Gibbon, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-10 at St. Paul

Ord 51, Broken Bow 46

Tuesday--Central City vs. Ord, 6; St. Paul vs. Centura, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34

Tuesday--Kearney Catholic vs. Gothenburg, 6; Cozad vs. Minden, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Mitchell 47, Valentine 42

Tuesday--Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell, 5 MT; Chadron vs. Ogallala, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Southern 66, Pawnee City 61

Tuesday--Freeman vs. Southern, 6; Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-2 at Palmyra: Tuesday--Omaha Christian vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 5:30; Archbishop Bergan vs. Palmyra, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-3 at Oakland-Craig: Tuesday--Oakland-Craig vs. Tekamah-Herman, 6; Guardian Angels CC vs. Omaha Nation, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger: Tuesday--Howells-Dodge vs. Tri County Northeast, 6; Wisner-Pilger vs. Wakefield, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-5 at Madison

Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30

Tuesday--Humphrey/LHF vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6; Lutheran High Northeast vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-6 at Hartington CC

Ponca 51, Crofton 37

Tuesday--Hartington CC vs. Ponca, 6; Hartington-Newcastle vs. Laurel-C-C, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-7 at Summerland: Tuesday--North Central vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 6; Summerland vs. West Holt, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-8 at Cross County

Aquinas 60, Twin River 21

Tuesday--Cross County vs. Aquinas, 5:30; Nebraska Christian vs. Heartland, 7; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-9 at Hastings SC

Superior 75, Alma 46

Tuesday--Hastings SC vs. Superior, 6; Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-10 at Grand Island CC

Arcadia/Loup City 44, Ravenna 40

Tuesday--Grand Island CC vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 6; Amherst vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-11 at Sutherland: Tuesday--Hitchcock County vs. Sutherland, 6; Maxwell vs. Hershey, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7:30.

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Chase County 55, Morrill 50

Tuesday--Bridgeport vs. Chase County, 5; Perkins County vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

HTRS 52, McCool Junction 37

Tuesday--Johnson-Brock vs. HTRS, 5:30; Thayer Central vs. Lourdes CC, 7; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-2 at Mead

Brownell Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19

Tuesday--Mead vs. Brownell Talbot, 5:30; Weeping Water vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-3 at Cedar Rapids

East Butler 61, Central Valley 60

Tuesday--Riverside vs. East Butler, 6; High Plains vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-4 at Walthill: Tuesday--Walthill vs. Pender, 6; Homer vs. Stanton, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-5 at Elgin/PJ

Osmond 60, Creighton 51

Tuesday--Elgin/PJ vs. Osmond, 6; Plainview vs. Bloomfield, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-6 at Ainsworth: Tuesday--Ainsworth vs. Twin Loup, 6; Boyd County vs. Burwell, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-7 at Kenesaw: Tuesday--Kenesaw vs. Axtell, 6; Silver Lake vs. Blue Hill, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield

Pleasanton 68, Overton 54

Tuesday--Ansley/Litchfield vs. Pleasanton, 6; S-E-M vs. Elm Creek, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-9 at Loomis

Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49

Tuesday--Loomis vs. Southern Valley, 6; Hi-Line vs. Bertrand, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6.

D1-10 at North Platte: Tuesday--North Platte St. Pat's vs. South Loup, 6; Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41

Tuesday--Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 5 MT; Cambridge vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

D1-12 at Leyton: Tuesday--Leyton vs. Kimball, 6:30 MT; Garden County vs. Hemingford, 5 MT; Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH: Tuesday--Falls City SH vs. Lewiston, 5; Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, 6:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-2 at BDS

Meridian 44, Dorchester 34

Tuesday--BDS vs. Meridian, 5:30; Exeter-Milligan vs. Friend, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson

Deshler 31, Harvard 26

Tuesday--Lawrence-Nelson vs. Deshler, 6; Hampton vs. Giltner, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-4 at Osceola: Tuesday--Osceola vs. Nebraska Lutheran, 6; Humphrey SF vs. Parkview Christian, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-5 at Wynot: Tuesday--Wynot vs. Randolph, 6; Winside vs. Wausa, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-6 at St. Mary's

Niobara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50

Tuesday--St. Mary's vs. Niobara/Verdigre, 6; Santee vs. Stuart, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-7 at Fullerton

Elba vs. Palmer

Tuesday--Fullerton vs. Ela/Palmer winner, 6; St. Edward vs. Spalding Academy, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-8 at Shelton

Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27

Tuesday--Shelton vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 6; Franklin vs. Red Cloud, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-9 at Medicine Valley: Tuesday--Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 5:30; Wallace vs. Paxton, 7; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-10 at Hyannis: Tuesday--Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5 MT; Sandhills/Thedford vs. Mullen, 6:30 MT; Thursday--final, 6:30 MT.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley 64, Banner County 41

Tuesday--Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 6 MT; Minatare vs. South Platte, 4:30 MT; Thursday--final, 5:30 MT.

D2-12 at Hay Springs: Tuesday--Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, 5:30 MT; Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford, 7 MT; Thursday--final, 6 MT.

