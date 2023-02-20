Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

Class C-1

C1-1 at Auburn

Falls City 47, Fairbury 43

Tuesday--Auburn vs. Falls City, 6; Syracuse vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:45; Thursday--final, 6 p.m.

C1-2 at Lincoln Lutheran: Tuesday--Lincoln Lutheran vs. Raymond Central, 6; Malcolm vs. Lincoln Christian, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-3 at Omaha Concordia:

Conestoga vs. Louisville

Tuesday--Omaha Concordia vs. Conestoga/Louisville, 5:30; Fort Calhoun vs. Boys Town, 7:15; Thursday--final.

C1-4 at Wahoo

Bishop Neumann 48, Arlington 28

Tuesday--Wahoo vs. Bishop Neumann, 5:30; Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West, 7; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-5 at Scotus CC: Tuesday--Scotus Central Catholic vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6; David City vs. North Bend Central, 7:30; Thursday-- final, 6.

C1-6 at Wayne: Tuesday--Wayne vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 6; Winnebago vs. West Point-Beemer, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-7 at Pierce: Tuesday--Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 6; O'Neill vs. Boone Central, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-8 at Central City

Milford 31, Centennial 30

Tuesday--Central City vs. Milford, 6; Aurora vs. Fillmore Central, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-9 at Wood River:

Kearney Catholic vs. Gibbon

Tuesday--Wood River vs. Kearney Catholic/Gibbon, 6; Adams Central vs. Minden, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C1-10 at Centura: Tuesday--Centura vs. Broken Bow, 5:30; St. Paul vs. Ord, 7; Thursday--final, 7.

C1-11 at Cozad: Tuesday--Cozad vs. Chase Co., 5:30; Gothenburg vs. Holdrege, 7; Thursday--final, 6.

C1-12 at Ogallala:

Mitchell vs. Valentine

Tuesday--Ogallala vs. Mitchell/Valentine, TBD; Sidney vs. Chadron, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Johnson Co. Central 49, Southern 48

Tuesday--Freeman vs. Johnson Co. Central/Southern, 6; Tri County vs. Palmyra, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-2 at Elmwood-Murdock: Tuesday--Elmwood Murdock vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5; Yutan vs. Archbishop Bergan, 6:30; Thursday--final, 6.

C2-3 at Omaha Nation: Tuesday--Omaha Nation vs. Homer, 6; Oakland-Craig vs. Tekamah-Herman, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-4 at Wakefield: Tuesday--Wakefield vs. Pender, 6; Wisner-Pilger vs. Guardian Angels CC, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic

Monday--Madison vs. Stanton

Tuesday--Norfolk Catholic vs. Madison/Stanton, 6; Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 7:45; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-6 at Cedar Catholic

Crofton vs. Tri County Northeast

Tuesday--Cedar Catholic vs. Crofton/Tri County Northeast, 6; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Ponca, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-7 at Elkhorn Valley

Plainview vs. Osmond-Randolph

Tuesday--Elkhorn Valley vs. Plainview/Osmond-Randolph, 5:30; Summerland vs. West Holt, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-8 at Cross County: Tuesday--Cross County vs. Twin River, 6; Aquinas vs. Heartland, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-9 at Amherst

Grand Island CC vs. Arcadia/Loup City

Tuesday--GICC/Arcadia-Loup City vs. Amherst, 5:30; Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Nebraska Christian, 7; Thursday--final, 6:30.

C2-10 at Alma

Thayer Central vs. Superior

Tuesday--Alma vs. Thayer Central/Superior, 6; Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Sutton, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

C2-11 at Hershey

Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland

Tuesday--Hershey vs. Sandhills Valley/Sutherland, TBD; Maxwell vs. Hi-Line, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.

C2-12 at Gordon-Rushville: Tuesday--Gordon-Rushville vs. Morrill, TBD; Bayard vs. Kimball, TBD. Thursday--final, TBD.

Class D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

HTRS vs. Lourdes CC

Tuesday--Johnson-Brock vs. HTRS/Lourdes CC, 6; Pawnee City vs. Weeping Water, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-2 at Mead: Tuesday--Mead vs. Cedar Bluffs, 5:30; Brownell-Talbot vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-3 at McCool Junction: Tuesday--McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, 5:30; BDS vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7:15; Thursday--final, 6.

D1-4 at Howells-Dodge: Tuesday--Howells-Dodge vs. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 6; Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-5 at Pope John

Central Valley vs. Neligh-Oakdale

Tuesday--Elgin/PJ vs. Central Valley/Neligh-Oakdale, 6:15; Humphrey/LHF vs. Riverside, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-6 at Ainsworth

North Central vs. Niobrara/Verdigree

Tuesday--Ainsworth vs. North Central/Niobrara-Verdigree, 6; Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D1-7 at Ansley-Litchfield

Burwell vs. Twin Loup

Tuesday--Ansley-Litchfield vs. Burwell/Twin Loup, TBD; Ravenna vs. Pleasanton, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.

D1-8 at Kenesaw

Blue Hill vs. Silver Lake

Tuesday--Kenesaw vs. Blue Hill/Silver Lake, 6; Sandy Creek vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6.

D1-9 at Bertrand

Southern Valley vs. Wilcox-Hildreth

Tuesday--Bertrand vs. Southern Valley/Wilcox-Hildreth, TBD; Loomis vs. Axtell, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.

D1-10 at North Platte St. Pat's

South Loup vs. Overton

Tuesday--North Platte St. Pat's vs. South Loup/Overton, 6; Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Elm Creek, 7:45; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-11 at Dundy Co. Stratton

Arapahoe vs. Southwest

Tuesday--Dundy Co. Stratton vs. Arapahoe/Southwest, 6; Hitchcock Co. vs. Cambridge, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D1-12 at Leyton: Tuesday--Leyton vs. Hemingford, 6; Bridgeport vs. Perkins County, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

Class D-2

D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lewiston vs. Dorchester

Tuesday--Falls City SH vs. Lewiston/Dorchester, 5; Diller-Odell vs. Sterling, 6:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-2 at Friend

Meridian 64, Harvard 45

Tuesday--Friend vs. Harvard/Meridian, TBD; Deshler vs. Exeter-Milligan; TBD. Thursday--final, TBD.

D2-3 at Parkview Christian

Nebraska Lutheran vs. East Butler

Tuesday--Parkview Christian vs. Nebraska Lutheran/East Butler, TBD; Osceola vs. Humphrey SF, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.

D2-4 at Wynot: Tuesday--Wynot vs. Walthill, 6; Wausa vs. Winside, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-5 at Santee

St. Mary's vs. CWC

Tuesday--Santee vs. St. Mary's/CWC, 6; Creighton vs. Stuart, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6.

D2-6 at Fullerton

Hampton vs. Palmer

Tuesday--Fullerton vs. Hampton/Palmer, 6; Giltner vs. St. Edward, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-7 at Shelton: Tuesday--Shelton vs. Heartland Lutheran, 6; Red Cloud vs. Franklin, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-8 at S-E-M: Tuesday--S-E-M vs. Elba, 6; Sandhills/Thedford vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-9 at Wallace: Tuesday--Wallace vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 6; Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 7:30; Thursday--final, 6:30.

D2-10 at Mullen

South Platte vs. Arthur County

Tuesday--Mullen vs. South Platte/Arthur County, TBD; Paxton vs. Hyannis, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley vs. Minitare

Tuesday--Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley/Minitare, 6; Garden County vs. Banner County, 7:30; Thursday--final, 7.

D2-12 at Hay Springs: Tuesday--Hay Springs vs. Sioux County, TBD; Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford, TBD; Thursday--final, TBD.