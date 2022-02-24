Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/24

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
All finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn 86, Fairbury 47
C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Lincoln Christian 57
C1-3 at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Concordia 59, Fort Calhoun 34
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo 70, Bishop Neumann 34
C1-5 at Milford
Milford 72, Malcolm 56
C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Logan View/SS 34
C1-7 at West Point-Beemer
Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 32
C1-8 at O'Neill
O'Neill 56, Pierce 52
C1-9 at Adams Central
Wood River 56, Adams Central 44
C1-10 at St. Paul
Central City 56, Centura 45
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic 66, Minden 38
C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Ogallala 60, Gordon-Rushville 49
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 54, Johnson Co. Central 39
C2-2 at Palmyra
Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 48
C2-3 at Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig 55, Guardian Angels CC 43
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Howells-Dodge 68, Wakefield 51
C2-5 at Madison
Norfolk Catholic 39, Humphrey/LHF 36
C2-6 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC 55, Hartington-Newcastle 36
C2-7 at Summerland
North Central 42, West Holt 34
C2-8 at Cross County
Heartland 48, Cross County 47
C2-9 at Hastings SC
Hastings SC 31, Sandy Creek 30
C2-10 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC 47, Amherst 38
C2-11 at Sutherland
Maxwell 44, Hitchcock County 35
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport 55, Bayard 41
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Lourdes CC 52, HTRS 31
D1-2 at Mead
Mead 45, Weeping Water 43
D1-3 at Cedar Rapids
Riverside 76, High Plains 32
D1-4 at Walthill
Walthill 60, Stanton 59
D1-5 at Elgin/PJ
Elgin/PJ 67, Bloomfield 63
D1-6 at Ainsworth
Burwell 67, Ainsworth 65
D1-7 at Kenesaw
Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 41
D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield
Ansley/Litchfield 60, S-E-M 55, 2OT
D1-9 at Loomis
Loomis 78, Bertrand 65
D1-10 at North Platte
North Platte St. Pat's 59, Anselmo-Merna 37
D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton
Dundy Co.-Stratton 62, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
D1-12 at Leyton
Leyton 58, Hemingford 47
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH 70, Diller-Odell 34
D2-2 at BDS
BDS 47, Friend 41
D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 30
D2-4 at Osceola
Parkview Christian 63, Osceola 60
D2-5 at Wynot
Wynot 43, Wausa 36
D2-6 at St. Mary's
St. Mary's 55, Santee 27
D2-7 at Fullerton
Spalding Academy 65, Fullerton 61
D2-8 at Shelton
Shelton 57, Red Cloud 19
D2-9 at Medicine Valley
Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 41
D2-10 at Hyannis
Mullen 47, Hyannis 35
D2-11 at Potter-Dix
Potter-Dix 56, South Platte 40
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Hay Springs 72, Cody-Kilgore 51
DISTRICT FINALS
B-1: No. 16 seed Gering at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m. Saturday
B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m. Saturday
B-3: No. 14 Seward at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT Saturday
B-4: No. 13 Aurora at No. 4 Platteview, 4 p.m. Saturday
B-5: No. 12 York at No. 5 Beatrice, 2 p.m. Saturday
B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Bennington, 2 p.m. Saturday
B-7: No. 10 Blair at No. 7 McCook, 2 p.m. Saturday
B-8: No. 9 Waverly at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday