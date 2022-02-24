 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys subdistrict basketball scores, 2/24

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

All finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Auburn

Auburn 86, Fairbury 47

C1-2 at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Lincoln Christian 57

C1-3 at Omaha Concordia

Omaha Concordia 59, Fort Calhoun 34

C1-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo 70, Bishop Neumann 34

C1-5 at Milford

Milford 72, Malcolm 56

C1-6 at Clarkson/Leigh

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Logan View/SS 34

C1-7 at West Point-Beemer

People are also reading…

Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 32

C1-8 at O'Neill

O'Neill 56, Pierce 52

C1-9 at Adams Central

Wood River 56, Adams Central 44

C1-10 at St. Paul

Central City 56, Centura 45

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic 66, Minden 38

C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Ogallala 60, Gordon-Rushville 49

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 54, Johnson Co. Central 39

C2-2 at Palmyra

Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 48

C2-3 at Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig 55, Guardian Angels CC 43

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge 68, Wakefield 51

C2-5 at Madison

Norfolk Catholic 39, Humphrey/LHF 36

C2-6 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC 55, Hartington-Newcastle 36

C2-7 at Summerland

North Central 42, West Holt 34

C2-8 at Cross County

Heartland 48, Cross County 47

C2-9 at Hastings SC

Hastings SC 31, Sandy Creek 30

C2-10 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC 47, Amherst 38

C2-11 at Sutherland

Maxwell 44, Hitchcock County 35

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 55, Bayard 41

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Lourdes CC 52, HTRS 31

D1-2 at Mead

Mead 45, Weeping Water 43

D1-3 at Cedar Rapids

Riverside 76, High Plains 32

D1-4 at Walthill

Walthill 60, Stanton 59

D1-5 at Elgin/PJ

Elgin/PJ 67, Bloomfield 63

D1-6 at Ainsworth

Burwell 67, Ainsworth 65

D1-7 at Kenesaw

Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 41

D1-8 at Ansley/Litchfield

Ansley/Litchfield 60, S-E-M 55, 2OT

D1-9 at Loomis

Loomis 78, Bertrand 65

D1-10 at North Platte

North Platte St. Pat's 59, Anselmo-Merna 37

D1-11 at Dundy Co.-Stratton

Dundy Co.-Stratton 62, Maywood-Hayes Center 50

D1-12 at Leyton

Leyton 58, Hemingford 47

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH 70, Diller-Odell 34

D2-2 at BDS

BDS 47, Friend 41

D2-3 at Lawrence-Nelson

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 30

D2-4 at Osceola

Parkview Christian 63, Osceola 60

D2-5 at Wynot

Wynot 43, Wausa 36

D2-6 at St. Mary's

St. Mary's 55, Santee 27

D2-7 at Fullerton

Spalding Academy 65, Fullerton 61

D2-8 at Shelton

Shelton 57, Red Cloud 19

D2-9 at Medicine Valley

Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 41

D2-10 at Hyannis

Mullen 47, Hyannis 35

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Potter-Dix 56, South Platte 40

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Hay Springs 72, Cody-Kilgore 51

DISTRICT FINALS

B-1: No. 16 seed Gering at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Roncalli, 1 p.m. Saturday

B-3: No. 14 Seward at No. 3 Scottsbluff, 2 p.m. MT Saturday

B-4: No. 13 Aurora at No. 4 Platteview, 4 p.m. Saturday

B-5: No. 12 York at No. 5 Beatrice, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-6: No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Bennington, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-7: No. 10 Blair at No. 7 McCook, 2 p.m. Saturday

B-8: No. 9 Waverly at No. 8 Sidney, 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday

High school boys basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News