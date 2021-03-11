Boys state tourney insider: Howells-Dodge halting streaks this season; coach praises state format change

No. 7 Howells-Dodge halted Burwell's winning streak at 25 games during the Class D-1 semifinal round Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Burwell (25-1) entered the tournament as the lone unbeaten team in Class D-1.
But it wasn't the first time Howells-Dodge stopped a streak this year. The Jaguars stunned BRLD, then ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, 59-56 in December, snapping the Wolverines' 55-game winning streak.
"I think that’s what helped us out right away at the beginning of the year," said Howells-Dodge junior guard Blake Sindelar, who scored 31 points in the Jags' 76-45 win Thursday.
BRLD avenged that loss in the East Husker Conference Tournament later in the season, but the early win helped the Jaguars gain some early confidence, especially after a 1-4 start.
"We’ve played big schools and it’s come down to the wire," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. "We played a good chunk of our season in back-and-forth games and battles. When we get down here and the pressure is up, we’re used to pressure. And I think that really set us up for this state tournament."
Format advantage: Count Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez among those who like the format of this year's state tournaments.
Instead of playing three straight days, his Crusaders went home Thursday night and will use Friday to prep for Saturday's championship opponent.
Because the Devaney Sports Center is not available this year, the NSAA extended the boys and girls tournaments to five days each.
Class A teams and two Class B teams got two days in between first-round and semifinal games. Finalists in the three lower classes will get one day between the semifinals and finals.
"I watched the girls finals and I think the play was better," Martinez said. "I thought it was because the teams had a day (to prepare). I think that will help.
"People want to see teams at their best on Championship Saturday, so I like the format."
The Class D-1 and C-1 girls finals were decided on the final possession, and the Class A and C-2 finals went down to the wire, too.
Gelling at the right time: There’s something special about the Parkview Christian boys basketball team.
The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots defeated No. 2 St. Mary’s Thursday morning 62-53 at Pinnacle Bank Arena to lock up a spot in the program’s first state championship game.
Thursday’s result was a little different from last season when Parkview lost to Humphrey St. Francis by nearly 40 points in the semifinals.
The big difference this year? Team chemistry.
“Just the way they gelled this year, they’ve gelled so well,” Patriots coach Nathan Godwin said. "There’s days I feel like I’m John Calipari trying to put it all together from guys that are in their first year here.
"We have a lot of fun together as a staff, as a team, but they’re a really good unit. It’s our best unit ever."
Parkview will take on defending champion and No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart on Saturday for the state championship. The game begins at 3:45 p.m.