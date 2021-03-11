Boys state tourney insider: Howells-Dodge halting streaks this season; coach praises state format change

Because the Devaney Sports Center is not available this year, the NSAA extended the boys and girls tournaments to five days each.

Class A teams and two Class B teams got two days in between first-round and semifinal games. Finalists in the three lower classes will get one day between the semifinals and finals.

"I watched the girls finals and I think the play was better," Martinez said. "I thought it was because the teams had a day (to prepare). I think that will help.

"People want to see teams at their best on Championship Saturday, so I like the format."

The Class D-1 and C-1 girls finals were decided on the final possession, and the Class A and C-2 finals went down to the wire, too.

Gelling at the right time: There’s something special about the Parkview Christian boys basketball team.

The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots defeated No. 2 St. Mary’s Thursday morning 62-53 at Pinnacle Bank Arena to lock up a spot in the program’s first state championship game.

Thursday’s result was a little different from last season when Parkview lost to Humphrey St. Francis by nearly 40 points in the semifinals.