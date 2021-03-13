Boys state tourney insider: Goltz ties state record for career wins; Sallis and Hepburn go at it one more time

And yet, changes are on the way for the Bulldogs next year.

Head coach Jim Weeks revealed after Saturday’s game that he is planning on stepping into a co-head coaching role with his son, Jackson, who is an assistant coach on the team.

“He does our defense and watches every scout,” the head coach said of his son. “These guys will say, he’s as good as, better than I am. It’s been tremendous to do it with him.”

Weeks, whose other son Cooper is also on Auburn’s staff, said the plan has been in the works for a couple of years. Jackson has received interest and offers to coach elsewhere, but the family is looking forward to continuing their coaching journey together, even if the setup looks different.

“I think all really good programs, before you get there, you’ve got to have some conflict,” Jim Weeks said. “When you have conflict, you come out with the truth. We’ve had lots of conflict, but if it’s family, you can have that.”

Glynn does it again: The state tournament is Kaden Glynn’s time to shine.

When Beatrice qualified for the first time since 2015, it was natural that the Orangemen would turn to the only player with state tournament experience on their roster.