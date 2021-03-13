Boys state tourney insider: Goltz ties state record for career wins; Sallis and Hepburn go at it one more time

Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz added to his legacy Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the 33-year coach led the No. 7 Irish to a 64-47 victory against No. 1 Parkview Christian in Class D-2 to claim the school’s 11th state title.
For as many records as Goltz is mentioned in, you can add another. With Saturday’s win, he officially tied Duane Mendlik of Wisner-Pilger for 694 career wins — a state record.
It didn’t seem too important to Goltz, however; he didn’t even bother to mention it to his players. Some of them wished he would have.
"I asked him about it after the game and he told me, and then I just felt bad because we had some games we should’ve won," Sacred Heart senior Jack Fiegener said. "It would have been pretty cool to win that today, but oh, well."
Goltz isn’t too worried though; he plans on winning a few more.
"I just wanted this win," Goltz said about Saturday's title game. "As long as I keep coaching, we’re going to get a few more wins, I think.
"I’m really happy I’m at Sacred Heart."
Goltz also is the Irish's varsity football coach. Between football and basketball, Goltz is 19-0 in state championship games.
Sallis grows into elite competitor: Millard North coach Tim Cannon remembers seeing Hunter Sallis as a freshman.
"He was shorter and pretty skinny," the coach said after Millard North's 84-78 overtime win against Bellevue West in the Class A final at PBA. "But he competed so hard."
Sallis, of course, blossomed into one of the nation's top recruits. He's currently ranked the No. 7 prospects in the 2021 class by Rivals.
On Saturday, Sallis ended his Millard North career with a team-high 25 points and a gold medal.
"I'll miss how fun-loving he is," Cannon said. "I'll miss how humble he is. I had him in class for two years (and) always enjoyed getting to talk to him there every day."
Saturday night also marked the final time Sallis will play against Bellevue West star Chucky Hepburn (at least on the high school stage).
"We're never just going to just lay down," Sallis said of how the two play. "This game, really, it was a hard-fought game and neither of us wanted to lose and you could tell by how our effort was on the team."
Sallis isn't done making headlines yet. He's expected to announce his college of choice later this month.
He's deciding between Kentucky, Gonzaga, Kansas, Creighton, North Carolina, Iowa State, UCLA and Oregon.
Weeks will share the sideline with son: Auburn finished a remarkable run of three straight state championships and 62 consecutive wins with Saturday’s 41-33 victory over Adams Central for the Class C-1 title.
And yet, changes are on the way for the Bulldogs next year.
Head coach Jim Weeks revealed after Saturday’s game that he is planning on stepping into a co-head coaching role with his son, Jackson, who is an assistant coach on the team.
“He does our defense and watches every scout,” the head coach said of his son. “These guys will say, he’s as good as, better than I am. It’s been tremendous to do it with him.”
Weeks, whose other son Cooper is also on Auburn’s staff, said the plan has been in the works for a couple of years. Jackson has received interest and offers to coach elsewhere, but the family is looking forward to continuing their coaching journey together, even if the setup looks different.
“I think all really good programs, before you get there, you’ve got to have some conflict,” Jim Weeks said. “When you have conflict, you come out with the truth. We’ve had lots of conflict, but if it’s family, you can have that.”
Glynn does it again: The state tournament is Kaden Glynn’s time to shine.
When Beatrice qualified for the first time since 2015, it was natural that the Orangemen would turn to the only player with state tournament experience on their roster.
Two years ago, Glynn scored 25 points in a state title-winning performance for Johnson-Brock in Class D-2. This time around, he finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists, but his leadership throughout the week allowed the rest of Beatrice’s roster to shine.
“None of our kids with the exception of Kaden had ever been in this environment before,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “Kaden’s experience calmed us down.”
While Glynn struggled initially with the move to Beatrice because he didn’t know many people at the school, there’s no doubting his place in school history. Glynn’s buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the Class B title game into overtime might as well be required viewing for Orangemen teams in years to come.
As Glynn trimmed the same Pinnacle Bank Arena net that his fateful shot swished through, the Beatrice faithful showered him with cheers. Undoubtedly, Glynn will be recounting that shot for days and weeks to come.
“They welcomed me, especially the basketball team, and made me a part of the family,” Glynn said. “It feels amazing to (win) two different classes with two different groups of kids.”
Bulldogs, Jags not going away: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge were the last two teams standing in Class D-1 this season.
And judging by the rosters, the Bulldogs and Jaguars have the makings to get back to the same spot in 2022. Humphrey/LHF loses only one senior and no players from its playing rotation, while Howells-Dodge loses only one in Jacob Tomcak, though he was a key starter.
Both teams also are in the East Husker Conference, so like this year, there could be multiple meetings.
"Man, it's gonna be a lot of fun," Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. "It's not going to take some of these guys right here very long to (get back at it)."
Humphrey/LHF was making its third straight appearance, while Howells-Dodge was making its first appearance since 2019.
"I think these guys are going to be fired up in the offseason," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. "It's a nice experience for all of our guys to get down here.
"Part of my postgame speech will be is, 'Hey, don't just expect to be back here. You guys got to earn this all over again,' and hopefully that fires us up going into the offseason heading into next year.
"We're never just going to just lay down. So this game, this game really, it was a hard fought game and neither of us wanted to lose and you could tell by how our effort was on the team."