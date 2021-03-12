Boys state tourney insider: Capacity crowds see Class A finals; respect for foes from Binder

The Mustangs held Binder to two points through three quarters before the guard hit a couple threes in the fourth quarter.

"We kind of got our mojo a little bit, got our confidence back a little bit," Binder said of a tough game turning around for him. "That was kind of proof for me that shots can still go in."

Sixth sense: Lineup rotations look a lot different at the state tournament than during the regular season.

Starters get more minutes, bench cameos can be short-lived and minutes are tight all around, making the sixth man even more important in postseason play.

Both No. 6 Beatrice and No. 7 Waverly got big contributions from their sixth man during Beatrice’s 41-29 semifinal win in the Class B semifinals.

For Waverly, that meant sophomore AJ Heffelfinger replacing Drew Miller in the starting lineup after the senior injured his knee in Waverly’s opening-round win over Omaha Skutt. Heffelfinger scored five points in that win, and he added another eight points against Beatrice, including a pair of three-pointers during Waverly’s third-quarter run.

“Credit to AJ for stepping in right away and making some timely shots,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said Wednesday.