Boys state tourney insider: Capacity crowds see Class A finals; respect for foes from Binder

It would have been fun to see what the Class A semifinals would have drawn Friday night under normal circumstances.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance has been capped at 6,000 for the state tournament games.
Both Class A games Friday night — Millard North and Millard West, and Creighton Prep and Bellevue West — hit capacity. Fans spilled into the second deck and some were sprinkled into the third deck.
The Millard West student section had maybe the most impressive showing at the boys tournament, taking up the entire section behind the south basket.
Respect for his foe: Omaha Concordia's Gage Kanzmeier was tasked with sticking to Auburn's Cam Binder like glue during Friday's Class C-1 state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kanzmeier stuck to his task extremely well, doing all he could to keep the Auburn all-stater from finding good shooting looks and even denying Binder chances to receive passes.
It was a fierce battle between two high school basketball players.
But afterward, it was nothing but respect as Binder and Kanzmeier sought each other out less than 45 minutes after the game in the lower concourse of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Binder, a senior, also stopped to congratulate Omaha Concordia coach Ken Kulus on a great game and wished him luck in the Mustangs' third-place game Saturday at Lincoln North Star.
The Mustangs held Binder to two points through three quarters before the guard hit a couple threes in the fourth quarter.
"We kind of got our mojo a little bit, got our confidence back a little bit," Binder said of a tough game turning around for him. "That was kind of proof for me that shots can still go in."
Sixth sense: Lineup rotations look a lot different at the state tournament than during the regular season.
Starters get more minutes, bench cameos can be short-lived and minutes are tight all around, making the sixth man even more important in postseason play.
Both No. 6 Beatrice and No. 7 Waverly got big contributions from their sixth man during Beatrice’s 41-29 semifinal win in the Class B semifinals.
For Waverly, that meant sophomore AJ Heffelfinger replacing Drew Miller in the starting lineup after the senior injured his knee in Waverly’s opening-round win over Omaha Skutt. Heffelfinger scored five points in that win, and he added another eight points against Beatrice, including a pair of three-pointers during Waverly’s third-quarter run.
“Credit to AJ for stepping in right away and making some timely shots,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said Wednesday.
Beatrice’s sixth man also rose to the occasion during crunch time. Senior Jace Pethoud scored a last-second layup that gave Beatrice a 25-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and he added another key bucket in the fourth quarter.
Pethoud’s four-point, four-rebound performance might not jump off the page, but he also played strong defense down the stretch while starter Bennett Crandall sat with four fouls.
“Sometimes he’ll get it and he won’t shoot it, but we’ve got a couple kids in there that say, ‘Jace, you gotta shoot it,’ and tonight he did,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “That’s why we push our kids, so when they’re in the moment like that they feel confident to go make a play.”