Boys state third-place roundup: Concordia's top scoring duo leads Mustangs to third-place finish

Junior Zac Kulus scored 15 points and junior Karsten Mathsen added 11 to lead Omaha Concordia to a 60-46 win against Wayne in a Class C-1 boys state tournament third-place game Saturday at Lincoln North Star.
Kulus and Mathsen were the Mustangs' leading scorers heading into the state tournament.
Kulus score each of his points on three-pointers, including two in the first quarter for the Mustangs (23-5), who were making their first state tournament appearance.
Junior Brandon Bartos scored 13 points to lead Wayne (23-7).
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!