Boys state third-place roundup: Concordia's top scoring duo leads Mustangs to third-place finish
Junior Zac Kulus scored 15 points and junior Karsten Mathsen added 11 to lead Omaha Concordia to a 60-46 win against Wayne in a Class C-1 boys state tournament third-place game Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

Kulus and Mathsen were the Mustangs' leading scorers heading into the state tournament.

Kulus score each of his points on three-pointers, including two in the first quarter for the Mustangs (23-5), who were making their first state tournament appearance.

Junior Brandon Bartos scored 13 points to lead Wayne (23-7).

