Boys state third-place roundup: BRLD, North Platte St. Pat's and Humphrey SF cap seasons with wins

Lucas Vogt scored 19 points and No. 3 BRLD bounced back from a tough loss to No. 2 Yutan to defeat No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-48 in the Class C-2 third-place game at the boys state basketball tournament Friday afternoon at Lincoln North Star.

Vogt hit five three-pointers in his final high school game, and senior Toriano Bohannon added 18 points for the Wolverines (20-5), who lost on a last-second shot in Thursday's semifinal round.

Junior Tate Thoene continued his strong state tournament, finishing with a team-high 14 points for Cedar Catholic (20-8).

North Platte St. Pat's 69, Burwell 56: Joseph Heirigs and Jack Heiss combined for 48 points to lead the No. 3 Irish (23-6) in the Class D-1 third-place game.

Heirigs, a senior, capped his prep career with 26 points, including six three-pointers. Heiss, a junior, added 22.

The game was tied at the half before St. Pat's held Burwell to six third-quarter points to take control.

Senior Barak Birch had 21 points for the top-ranked Longhorns (25-2).