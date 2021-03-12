 Skip to main content
Boys state third-place roundup: BRLD, North Platte St. Pat's and Humphrey SF cap seasons with wins
Boys state third-place roundup: BRLD, North Platte St. Pat's and Humphrey SF cap seasons with wins

Lucas Vogt scored 19 points and No. 3 BRLD bounced back from a tough loss to No. 2 Yutan to defeat No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-48 in the Class C-2 third-place game at the boys state basketball tournament Friday afternoon at Lincoln North Star.

Vogt hit five three-pointers in his final high school game, and senior Toriano Bohannon added 18 points for the Wolverines (20-5), who lost on a last-second shot in Thursday's semifinal round.

Junior Tate Thoene continued his strong state tournament, finishing with a team-high 14 points for Cedar Catholic (20-8).

North Platte St. Pat's 69, Burwell 56: Joseph Heirigs and Jack Heiss combined for 48 points to lead the No. 3 Irish (23-6) in the Class D-1 third-place game.

Heirigs, a senior, capped his prep career with 26 points, including six three-pointers. Heiss, a junior, added 22.

The game was tied at the half before St. Pat's held Burwell to six third-quarter points to take control.

Senior Barak Birch had 21 points for the top-ranked Longhorns (25-2).

Humphrey St. Francis 56, St. Mary's 39: Tanner Pfeifer scored 17 points, Justin Leifeld added 15 and the Flyers used a strong defensive effort to roll in the Class D-2 third-place game.

Pfeifer scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Flyers jumped to an early 24-9 lead.

Jack Lubischer added 10 points for No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis (22-5).

Connor Semin had 14 points to lead the No. 2 Cardinals (23-4).

High school boys basketball logo 2
