Boys state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of the six gold-medal games

Three-pointers--3-11 (Lowry 0-2, Martinez 1-3, Herbek 0-1, Bales 0-1, Turek 2-4). Field-goal percentage--57.5. Free-throw percentage--54.5. Assists--11 (Lowry 6). Turnovers--8. Steals--3. Blocked shots--4 (D. Jengmer 3).

CLASS D-1: HUMPHREY/LHF 52, HOWELLS-DODGE 47, OT

What happened: Jacob Sjuts finished with 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Bulldogs (23-5) rallied from down 13 in the second half to force overtime and then prevail 52-47 over No. 7 Howells-Dodge on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blake Sindelar had 18 points for the Jaguars (20-9).

How it happened: Sophomore Sage Frauendorfer tied the game on a scoop layup with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 42-42. Jacob Sjuts scored six points in the extra session, including a layup and four free throws to help the Bulldogs finish strong.

Worth noting: This marked the third meeting between the two East Husker Conference foes this season. Howells-Dodge won the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Humphrey/LHF won the subdistrict rematch 53-49.