Boys state hoops: Your 30-second briefing on each of the six gold-medal games

Looking for a just-the-facts rundown of Championship Saturday? Stop right here.
CLASS A: MILLARD NORTH 84, BELLEVUE WEST 78
What happened: Jasen Green scored the first six points of overtime to give third-ranked Millard North a lead it never relinquished in taking an 84-78 win over No. 1 and defending state champion Bellevue West in the Class A state championship game Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Hunter Sallis led three Mustangs in double-figures with 25 points. Bellevue West, which wiped out a nine-point fourth quarter deficit, was paced by Chucky Hepburn’s 25 points and nine assists. Greg Brown had 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half and overtime.
Worth noting: The Mustangs, ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps, won the first state championship in school history.
MILLARD NORTH 84, BELLEVUE WEST 78, OT
|Bellevue West
|11
|16
|29
|15
|7
|--
|78
|Millard North
|17
|17
|23
|14
|13
|--
|84
|Bellevue West
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Gregory Brown
|8-10
|0-2
|5
|3
|32
|18
|Frankie Fidler
|3-8
|3-4
|4
|2
|33
|11
|William Kyle
|4-10
|0-0
|5
|0
|25
|8
|Josiah Dotzler
|5-9
|0-0
|2
|4
|24
|10
|Chucky Hepburn
|8-19
|7-7
|8
|4
|35
|25
|Jaxon Stueve
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|10
|4
|Evan Inselman
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|16
|2
|Jaden Jackson
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Preston Ames
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30-61
|11-14
|27
|15
|180
|78
Three-pointers--7-20 (Brown 2-4, Fidler 2-3, Dotzler 0-2, Hepburn 2-7, Stueve 1-2, Inselman 0-2). Field-goal percentage--49.2. Free-throw percentage--78.6. Assists--14 (Hepburn 9). Turnovers--11. Steals--9 (Hepburn 5). Blocked shots--5 (Hepburn 2).
|Millard North
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Saint Thomas
|2-7
|0-3
|9
|1
|36
|9
|Jasen Green
|8-12
|0-0
|5
|2
|34
|18
|Tyler Sandoval
|3-5
|0-1
|4
|3
|29
|6
|Jadin Johnson
|10-13
|3-5
|3
|3
|34
|24
|Hunter Sallis
|8-15
|3-5
|5
|4
|36
|25
|Collin Monie
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|2
|David Harmon
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nick Dolezal
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32-54
|14-18
|31
|14
|180
|84
Three-pointers--6-14 (Thomas 0-3, Sandoval 0-1, Johnson 3-5, Sallis 3-5). Field-goal percentage--59.3. Free-throw percentage--77.8. Assists--19 (Thomas 6). Turnovers--14. Steals--4 (Sandoval, Johnson, Sallis, Monie 1). Blocked shots--5 (Thomas, Green 2).
CLASS B: BEATRICE 36, ELKHORN 34, OT
What happened: No. 6 Beatrice defeated No. 4 Elkhorn 36-34 in overtime to win the Class B state tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Senior Kaden Glynn hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and the Orangemen held off Elkhorn’s last-second shot attempt. Devin Smith hit a trio of three-pointers and led Beatrice with 11 points, while Bennett Crandall added 10 more.
Worth noting: This is Beatrice’s eighth state title in school history, and first since 2008. The eight state titles ties Beatrice for seventh-most in state history.
BEATRICE, 36, ELKHORN 34, OT
|Beatrice
|10
|6
|4
|9
|7
|--
|36
|Elkhorn
|4
|15
|5
|5
|5
|--
|34
|Beatrice
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Bennett Crandall
|3-6
|4-8
|3
|3
|32
|10
|Tucker Timmerman
|0-0
|2-4
|7
|2
|28
|2
|Elliot Jurgens
|1-6
|2-4
|5
|3
|27
|4
|Devin Smith
|4-11
|0-0
|1
|0
|35
|11
|Kaden Glynn
|2-3
|4-8
|5
|4
|36
|9
|Jace Pethound
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Bryant Jurgens
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Team
|2
|Totals
|10-26
|12-24
|24
|14
|180
|36
Three-pointers--4-13 (E. Jurgens 0-2, Smith 3-9, Glynn 1-2). Field-goal percentage--38.5. Free-throw percentage--50.0. Assists--6 (Glynn 3). Turnovers--12. Steals--8 (Crandall 3). Blocked shots--3 (Timmerman, Smith, Glynn).
|Elkhorn
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Gannon Gragert
|3-6
|1-2
|2
|5
|26
|10
|Dane Petersen
|2-6
|2-4
|7
|3
|33
|6
|Drew Christo
|2-4
|3-4
|4
|4
|30
|7
|Jack Buddecke
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|4
|33
|3
|Colton Uhing
|1-11
|0-0
|5
|3
|34
|3
|Caden Reynolds
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|12
|3
|Kyler Randazzo
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|9
|2
|Dawson Kline
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|Totals
|11-32
|6-10
|22
|22
|180
|34
Three-pointers--6-19 (Gragert 3-5, Buddecke 1-1, Uhing 1-11, Reynolds 1-2). Field-goal percentage--34.4. Free-throw percentage--60.0. Assists--8 (Christo 2, Buddecke 2, Uhing 2). Turnovers--14. Steals--6 (Petersen 2, Uhing 2, Randazzo 2). Blocked shots--2 (Gragert, Petersen).
CLASS C-1: AUBURN 41, ADAMS CENTRAL 33
What happened: Top-ranked Auburn captured its third straight state title with a 41-33 win over No. 3 Adams Central for the Class C-1 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: Auburn locked down defensively and held off a late Patriots run. Daniel Frary had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, and Maverick and Ryan Binder each finished with 11 points. All-state senior Cameron Binder was held to four points. Tyler Slechta led Adams Central with 14 points.
Worth noting: The win capped an 26-0 season for Auburn and was the program’s 62nd straight victory.
AUBURN 41, ADAMS CENTRAL 33
|Adams Central
|1
|5
|7
|20
|--
|33
|Auburn
|10
|2
|8
|21
|--
|41
|Adams Central
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Dante Boelhower
|3-7
|1-1
|5
|4
|29
|7
|Tyler Slechta
|6-12
|0-0
|3
|3
|32
|14
|Lucas Bohlen
|2-10
|0-0
|2
|2
|31
|5
|Jacob Eckhardt
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|19
|1
|Cam Foster
|2-10
|1-2
|0
|4
|32
|6
|Paul Fago
|0-2
|0-2
|7
|3
|17
|0
|Samuel Dierks
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holden O'Dey
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nathan Sughroue
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hyatt Collins
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leighton Weber
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|1
|Totals
|13-41
|3-7
|18
|21
|160
|33
Three-pointers--4-21 (Boelhower 0-1, Slechta 2-4, Bohlen 1-9, Foster 1-7). Field-goal percentage--31.7. Free-throw percentage--42.9. Assists--4. Turnovers--5. Steals--9 (Slechta 4). Blocked shots--2 (Slechta 2).
|Auburn
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Daniel Frary
|6-8
|2-8
|9
|3
|31
|14
|Cam Binder
|0-0
|4-4
|4
|2
|32
|4
|Maverick Binder
|3-5
|3-5
|3
|1
|32
|11
|Ryan Binder
|4-8
|2-2
|7
|1
|32
|11
|Cade Patzel
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|4
|31
|1
|Bret Baltensperger
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan Dixon
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mauricio Manrique-Lopez
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|James Matteen
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|3
|Totals
|13-24
|12-21
|29
|11
|160
|41
Three-pointers--3-7 (M. Binder 2-4, R. Binder 1-2, Patzel 0-1). Field-goal percentage--54.2. Free-throw percentage--57.1. Assists--6 (C. Binder 2, Patzel 2). Turnovers--13. Steals--4 (Frary 2). Blocked shots--1 (Frary).
CLASS C-2: GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55, YUTAN 34
What happened: No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic defeated No. 2 Yutan 55-34 in the Class C-2 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: The Crusaders used a 19-4 run in the second half and held the Chieftains to 24% from the field to cruise to victory. Dei Jengmer led GICC with 12 points while Brady Timm scored 21 for Yutan.
Worth noting: GICC avenges its state title loss to BRLD last season and wins its first title in 21 years.
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55, YUTAN 34
|Yutan
|12
|7
|7
|8
|--
|34
|Grand Island CC
|14
|10
|12
|19
|--
|55
|Yutan
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Samuel Petersen
|0-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|26
|0
|Carter Tichota
|2-5
|0-0
|6
|1
|24
|6
|Gavin Kube
|3-7
|0-0
|8
|4
|22
|6
|Isaiah Daniell
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|26
|0
|Brady Timm
|7-24
|6-7
|3
|3
|31
|21
|Jake Richmond
|0-5
|0-0
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Drake Trent
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|2
|8
|1
|Nolan Timm
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Francis Hebenstreit
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Braxton Wentworth
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jason Smith
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Paul Kirchmann
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jack Edwards
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|2
|0
|Totals
|12-50
|7-9
|34
|13
|160
|34
Three-pointers--3-19 (Petersen 0-2, Tichota 2-4, B. Timm 1-7, Richmond 0-4, N. Timm 0-2). Field-goal percentage--24.0. Free-throw percentage--77.8. Assists--4 (B. Timm 3). Turnovers--6. Steals--3. Blocked shots--1 (Kube 1).
|Grand Island CC
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
Marcus Lowry
4-9
3-3
4
1
29
11
Gil Jengmer
4-4
0-2
7
1
20
8
Dei Jengmer
5-8
2-3
7
2
31
12
Russell Martinez
1-3
0-1
3
5
24
2
Isaac Herbek
3-4
1-2
1
1
26
7
Koby Bales
3-7
0-0
7
1
15
6
Tanner Turek
2-4
0-0
0
0
8
4
Brayden Wenzl
1-1
0-0
0
0
5
2
Brayton Johnson
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
John Kenna
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Ishmael Nadir
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Team
3
0
Totals
23-40
6-11
32
11
160
55
Three-pointers--3-11 (Lowry 0-2, Martinez 1-3, Herbek 0-1, Bales 0-1, Turek 2-4). Field-goal percentage--57.5. Free-throw percentage--54.5. Assists--11 (Lowry 6). Turnovers--8. Steals--3. Blocked shots--4 (D. Jengmer 3).
CLASS D-1: HUMPHREY/LHF 52, HOWELLS-DODGE 47, OT
What happened: Jacob Sjuts finished with 24 points and 20 rebounds and the Bulldogs (23-5) rallied from down 13 in the second half to force overtime and then prevail 52-47 over No. 7 Howells-Dodge on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Blake Sindelar had 18 points for the Jaguars (20-9).
How it happened: Sophomore Sage Frauendorfer tied the game on a scoop layup with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 42-42. Jacob Sjuts scored six points in the extra session, including a layup and four free throws to help the Bulldogs finish strong.
Worth noting: This marked the third meeting between the two East Husker Conference foes this season. Howells-Dodge won the regular-season meeting 46-32 and Humphrey/LHF won the subdistrict rematch 53-49.
HUMPHREY/LHF 52, HOWELLS-DODGE 47, OT
|Howells-Dodge
|13
|11
|14
|4
|5
|--
|47
|Humphrey/LHF
|9
|6
|13
|14
|10
|--
|52
|Howells-Dodge
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|RJ Bayer
|2-10
|2-3
|7
|3
|35
|6
|Aandy Dominguez
|3-3
|0-0
|5
|5
|29
|6
|Lance Brester
|2-7
|1-2
|7
|4
|32
|6
|Jacob Tomcak
|1-12
|2-3
|3
|0
|31
|5
|Blake Sindelar
|7-20
|4-6
|7
|2
|35
|18
|Gavin Nelson
|2-5
|0-0
|1
|1
|16
|6
|Colton Klosen
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Aiden Meyer
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|3
|Totals
|17-57
|9-14
|35
|15
|180
|47
Three-pointers--4-18 (Brester 1-2, Tomcak 1-8, Sindelar 0-4, Nelson 2-4). Field-goal percentage--29.8. Free-throw percentage--64.3. Assists--12 (Bayer 4, Tomcak 4). Turnovers--11. Steals--9 (Brester 3, Tomcak 3). Blocked shots--1 (Dominguez).
|Humphrey/LHF
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Jacob Sjuts
|8-13
|8-9
|20
|4
|33
|24
|Ethan Keller
|5-11
|1-4
|3
|1
|34
|11
|Jett Spier
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|5
|18
|0
|Cooper Beller
|1-5
|0-0
|1
|2
|29
|2
|Jason Sjuts
|4-9
|3-4
|7
|1
|36
|13
|Kyle Preister
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Sage Frauendorfer
|1-5
|0-3
|3
|2
|19
|2
|Team
|4
|Totals
|19-47
|12-20
|39
|15
|180
|52
Three-pointers--2-10 (Jac. Sjuts 0-1, Spier 0-2, Beller 0-2, Jas. Sjuts 2-4, Frauendorfer 0-2). Field-goal percentage--40.4. Free-throw percentage--60.0. Assists--8 (Jac. Sjuts 2, Keller 2). Turnovers--12. Steals--8 (Frauendorfer 3). Blocked shots--4 (Jac. Sjuts 3).
CLASS D-2: FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 64, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 47
What happened: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart defeated No. 1 Parkview Christian 64-47 in the Class D-2 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How it happened: The Irish got a game-high 22 points from Jack Fiegener and held Parkview Christian 5-for-25 from deep to blow past the Patriots. Jakob Jordan scored 13 while Jacob Froeschl added 12.
Worth noting: The Irish won their 11th state title in school history while coach Doug Goltz remains undefeated in basketball state championships at 11-0.
FALLS CITY SH 64, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 47
|Falls City SH
|17
|10
|21
|16
|--
|64
|Parkview Christian
|21
|8
|11
|7
|--
|47
|Falls City SH
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Kyle Bauman
|0-1
|0-0
|5
|0
|17
|0
|Jack Fiegener
|8-13
|5-7
|7
|3
|31
|22
|Brogan Nachtigal
|3-7
|0-1
|5
|3
|29
|7
|Jakob Jordan
|4-7
|3-4
|4
|1
|30
|13
|Jacob Froeschl
|6-9
|0-0
|3
|1
|25
|12
|Evan Keithley
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|10
|6
|Joe Simon
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|12
|2
|Sam Dunn
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jack Stice
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|James Froeschl
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Riley Nelson
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Derek Schawang
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|2
|Totals
|25-45
|8-12
|28
|11
|160
|64
Three-pointers--6-10 (Fiegener 1-4, Nachtigal 1-1, Jordan 2-3, Keithley 2-2). Field-goal percentage--55.6. Free-throw percentage--66.7. Assists--12 (Jac. Froeschl 4). Turnovers--18. Steals--14 (Jordan 5). Blocked shots--3 (Fiegener, Jac. Froeschl, Simon).
|Parkview Christian
|FG
|FT
|Rb
|PF
|Min
|Pts
|Mark Lual
|3-9
|1-2
|4
|4
|31
|7
|Michael Ault
|5-12
|0-0
|6
|0
|31
|13
|Tom Kraan
|4-5
|0-0
|5
|1
|27
|8
|Jaheim Curry
|7-14
|1-4
|4
|2
|31
|17
|KeShawn Moore
|0-7
|2-4
|6
|3
|27
|2
|Chandler Page
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Franco Rossi
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Elijah Matthews
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seth Stoll
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brayden Ulrich
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maurice Reide
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tevin Godwin
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|1
|Totals
|19-48
|4-11
|28
|12
|160
|47