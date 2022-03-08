Boys state hoops: Welchert hits late three-pointer as Fort Calhoun stuns top seed Wahoo

It's been 99 years between boys state basketball appearances, and Fort Calhoun made sure to make it well worth the wait.

Sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman scored 20 points and Austin Welchert hit a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to lead No. 8 Fort Calhoun to a 54-52 win over No. 3 Wahoo in the first round of the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

"I'm just really happy for our kids and proud of them," Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said. "We were kind of underdogs and I told them (before the game) no one expected them to win except everybody in this room. We thought we could come out and win."

In a game in which no one led by more than five points, Fort Calhoun (21-5) led 49-44 with 2:04 left after a free throw by Owen Newbold. A three-pointer by Marcus Glock cut that deficit to two, then Wahoo teammate Owen Hancock buried his fifth three-pointer of the game to give the Warriors (23-3) a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds remaining.

Hancock, a junior, finished with a team-high 17 points while Glock, a sophomore, added 12.

Welchert's three-pointer from the right wing, his second of the final period, ended up being a second-chance basket as the Pioneers chased down an offensive rebound after a missed shot. Wahoo never got a shot off in its final possession after Fort Calhoun poked the ball loose as Wahoo brought the ball up in the final seconds.

Welchert finished with 11 and Pioneers teammate Zane Schwarz chipped in 14.

"Austin doesn't get talked about a whole lot, but he's done that all season for us, hitting big shots in key situations," O'Connor said.

Bouwman said the final defensive sequence was a microcosm of the season for the Pioneers.

"We fight and scramble defensively and we're not afraid to get on the floor to get the ball," Bouwman said. "When Austin's shot went in and I saw everyone cheering, I was like that's a big shot that big players make."

Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said the battle against its former Nebraska Capitol Conference foe (the Warriors are now in the Trailblazer Conference) was everything he expected and more.

"We knew it was going to be tough," said Scheef, whose Warriors return their top three scorers next season. "We didn't take care of the ball as well as we wanted to but you have to credit Calhoun's defense for that. It was excellent."

Fort Calhoun, making its first state tournament appearance since 1923, advances to a 9 a.m. semifinal Thursday against the winner between Auburn and Omaha Concordia at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

