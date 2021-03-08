Boys state hoops: Undersized Spartans find ways to operate against taller Class A opponents

While guards Carter Glenn, Brayden McPhail and Joseph Marfisi spread the floor for Lincoln East’s boys basketball team and force opponents to come out and guard, the interior offense and defense from seniors Quinton Adams and Trevor Henrickson can sometimes get overshadowed.

The 6-foot-3 Adams and the 6-5 Henrickson are a little undersized for many matchups inside in Class A. But their contributions were key in East’s overtime win against a taller Lincoln Pius X team in the district final, which landed the 10-12 Spartans in the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Adams, an Augustana football recruit and second-team Super-State linebacker, brings that physicality to the basketball court both defensively and while rebounding (five rebounds per game average). Going against the likes of Jordan Janssen and his younger brother, Jett Janssen, in practice every day his first three years of high school helped prepare Adams for what he saw in games.

“We’ve been undersized pretty much at every level of basketball I’ve played in high school, so it’s nothing new,” Adams said.