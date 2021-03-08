Boys state hoops: Tickets. Format. What you should know about this year's tournament

The boys state basketball tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday in Lincoln.

The format

The biggest change is the tournament is now five days instead of three. Because the Devaney Sports Center was not made available, the NSAA had to improvise, moving most of the games to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Northeast (Class C-2), Lincoln Southeast (Class D-1) and Lincoln East (Class D-2) will host first-round games Wednesday. Everything else will be staged at PBA.

Session changes

There will be a little more time between games to allow for fans to clear out before the next wave of spectators comes in. Game times at PBA during the first four days are 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Can you attend games?