Boys state hoops: Tickets. Format. What you should know about this year's tournament

The boys state basketball tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
The format
The biggest change is the tournament is now five days instead of three. Because the Devaney Sports Center was not made available, the NSAA had to improvise, moving most of the games to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Northeast (Class C-2), Lincoln Southeast (Class D-1) and Lincoln East (Class D-2) will host first-round games Wednesday. Everything else will be staged at PBA.
Session changes
There will be a little more time between games to allow for fans to clear out before the next wave of spectators comes in. Game times at PBA during the first four days are 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Can you attend games?
You sure can, but there will be capacity limits during each session so fans can social distance. All tickets must be purchased through GoFan (gofan.co/app/school/NSAA), no tickets will be sold at the venues and no printed or paper tickets will be allowed. Because of limited seating, tickets for first-round games in C-2, D-1 D-2 and third-place games at Lincoln Northeast were released to participating schools first before being released to the public.
Ticket prices
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. The NSAA is offering an all-day pass for $25 for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena only.