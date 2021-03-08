Boys state hoops: The goods on Class D-2, where the faces look very familiar

Defending state champion Falls City Sacred Heart is back, but St. Mary's, Parkview Christian and Mullen are among those looking to unseat the Irish.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Lincoln East
No. 2 St. Mary's (22-2) vs. No. 8 Osceola (20-6), 11 a.m.
No. 1 Parkview Christian (25-1) vs. No. 4 Loomis (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Mullen (23-3) vs. No. 7 Falls City SH (17-7), 4 p.m.
No. 6 Humphrey SF (20-4) vs. Wynot (19-7), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Jaheim Curry, Parkview Christian: Dynamic 6-foot-2 point guard averages 15 points per game, and can also dish the ball (124 assists) and play defense (91 steals).
Jack Fiegener, Falls City SH: The 6-3 senior is the Irish's go-to player in the post; averages 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Kale Gustafson, Osceola: Just a freshman, the 6-3 forward is averaging 15.0 points and 6.6 boards per game.
Quinn Johnson, Loomis: The 6-2 junior averages 24.8 points and 8.3 boards per contest.
Justin Leifeld, Humphrey SF: The 5-11 senior contributes at 13.1 points per game, and is second on the team in assists and steals.
Mark Lual, Parkview Christian: Has size (6-5) but can really hurt teams with his outside shooting; averages 15 points per.
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey SF: The multi-sport standout leads the Flyers in scoring (19.7 ppg), rebounding (8.3), steals (87) and blocks (12).
Brendon Walker, Mullen: The 5-11 senior point guard averages 12.2 points per game and is the Broncos' top defender (113 steals).
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: A rising sophomore, the 6-foot guard is averaging 19 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.
Coming in hot!
Humphrey SF (20-4): Has won 11 straight, including a 39-point win in the district final.
Mullen (23-3): Has won 19 of 20 games, the only loss in that stretch to C-1 Hershey.
Parkview Christian (25-1): Has won 14 straight and also won a MUDECAS Tournament title.
St. Mary's (22-2): Won 21 straight before a subdistrict final loss to Wynot.
It's good to see you again!
Falls City SH: Ten-time state champion making fourth straight appearance at state and 14th since 2000.
Humphrey SF: Seven-time state champion making third straight appearance and 16th since 1998.
Mullen: Making fourth state appearance in five seasons.
At long last, we see you again!
Osceola: Bulldogs at state for first time since 1988.
Road trip!
Mullen: 268 miles from Lincoln.
St. Mary's: 191 miles from Lincoln.
PBA forecast
This is an experienced group of teams as six of the eight schools in the field are back from last year. All four first-round matchups look to be competitive and any of those winners could springboard that momentum into a state championship. This is a completely new team surrounding Parkview junior standout guard Jaheim Curry, but the top-ranked Patriots have already shown they can win an eight-team tournament filled with quality opponents. They took the MUDECAS crown back in January and defeated C-2 state tournament qualifiers Freeman and Tri County in the semifinals and finals, respectively. Wynot is another team to keep an eye on with wins over its first-round opponent, Humphrey St. Francis, (at the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament) and St. Mary’s (in the subdistrict final).