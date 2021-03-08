Boys state hoops: The goods on Class D-2, where the faces look very familiar

At long last, we see you again!

Road trip!

PBA forecast

This is an experienced group of teams as six of the eight schools in the field are back from last year. All four first-round matchups look to be competitive and any of those winners could springboard that momentum into a state championship. This is a completely new team surrounding Parkview junior standout guard Jaheim Curry, but the top-ranked Patriots have already shown they can win an eight-team tournament filled with quality opponents. They took the MUDECAS crown back in January and defeated C-2 state tournament qualifiers Freeman and Tri County in the semifinals and finals, respectively. Wynot is another team to keep an eye on with wins over its first-round opponent, Humphrey St. Francis, (at the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament) and St. Mary’s (in the subdistrict final).