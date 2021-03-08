Boys state hoops: The goods on Class D-1, where some battle-tested teams seek gold

We'll see a new champion in Class D-1 this year. Can Burwell cap a memorable school year with state gold?
Wednesday's first-round games
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Burwell (24-0) vs. Central Valley (17-6), 11 a.m.
No. 7 Howells-Dodge (18-8) vs. No. 9 Walthill (19-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (20-5) vs. No. 10 Southern Valley (19-4), 4 p.m.
No. 3 North Platte St. Pat's (21-5) vs. No. 4 Ansley/Litchfield (20-4), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Tycen Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield: The 6-foot-3 guard produces in many ways. He can score (13.3 ppg), rebound (7.5 rpg), pass (73 assists) and defend (85 steals and 25 blocks).
Clayton Berry, Southern Valley: The 6-1 senior is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game; also leads team in assists and is second in steals.
Barak Birch, Burwell: The 5-10 senior averages 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest for the unbeaten Longhorns.
Jalen Merrick, Walthill: The 5-8 senior guard averages 17.1 points and 4.1 steals per contest.
Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley: The 5-10 senior can take over games (19.7 ppg), but he also gets his teammates involved (114 assists).
Kaden Sheridan, Walthill: The 5-8 senior averages 19.5 points per contest and has been a handful for opponents on the defensive side, too (102 steals).
Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge: The 6-2 junior guard has been a stats machine this year (19 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 4.3 apg and 2.5 spg).
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF: The 6-5 junior has been one of the top lower-class players since his freshman year; averages 16.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game.
Coming in hot!
Burwell (24-0): Horns have yet to lose, but were pushed by Kenesaw (44-40) in the district final.
North Platte St. Pat's (21-5): Irish have won 12 of 13 games.
Central Valley (17-6): Has won seven straight, including a 53-37 victory against No. 5 Osmond in the district final.
It's good to see you again!
Humphrey/LHF: Making third straight appearance in Lincoln; won state title in 2019.
Welcome to the show!
Ansley/Litchfield: Making its first state tourney appearance as a consolidated program.
Central Valley: Making first state tournament appearance; school located in Greeley.
Road trip!
North Platte St. Pat's: 225 miles to Lincoln.
Southern Valley (Oxford): 178 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Burwell has followed up its D-1 state runner-up finish in football with an undefeated run so far in basketball. But Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family started the season No. 1 and the Bulldogs still seem like the team to beat here, even with a loss to Howells-Dodge in the subdistrict tournament. No one in the field can match the height nor the skill set that 6-5 juniors Jason and Jacob Sjuts bring to the court. The Bulldogs are battle-tested, playing a schedule that’s included games against two defending state champions in Auburn and BRLD and another C-1 state qualifier in Omaha Concordia. With junior guard Blake Sindelar leading the way, Howells-Dodge is also a team to watch. The Jaguars ended BRLD’s 55-game winning streak back in December, so they’ve proven they can perform against top-line competition.
— Ron Powell