Boys state hoops: The goods on Class D-1, where some battle-tested teams seek gold

Burwell has followed up its D-1 state runner-up finish in football with an undefeated run so far in basketball. But Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family started the season No. 1 and the Bulldogs still seem like the team to beat here, even with a loss to Howells-Dodge in the subdistrict tournament. No one in the field can match the height nor the skill set that 6-5 juniors Jason and Jacob Sjuts bring to the court. The Bulldogs are battle-tested, playing a schedule that’s included games against two defending state champions in Auburn and BRLD and another C-1 state qualifier in Omaha Concordia. With junior guard Blake Sindelar leading the way, Howells-Dodge is also a team to watch. The Jaguars ended BRLD’s 55-game winning streak back in December, so they’ve proven they can perform against top-line competition.