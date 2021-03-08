 Skip to main content
Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-2, where BRLD's quest for four has challengers
topical

Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-2, where BRLD's quest for four has challengers

  Updated
GICC vs. BRLD, 3.14

BRLD’s Lucas Vogt (15) drives to the basket against Grand Island Central Catholic’s Russell Martinez (3) in the second half during the Class C-2 boys state championship March 14, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

BRLD aims for four, but 2020 state runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic is plenty motivated and Yutan is coming in strong, too.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Lincoln Northeast

No. 1 Grand Island CC (22-4) vs. Tri County (20-5), 11 a.m.

Freeman (21-4) vs. No. 10 Hartington CC (19-6), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Yutan (22-2) vs. Chase County (16-8), 4 p.m.

Bridgeport (23-2) vs. No. 3 BRLD (18-4), 6:30 p.m.

Players to watch

Luis Garza, Bridgeport: The 6-foot-4 senior averages 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and has 35 blocks.

Dei Jengmer, Grand Island CC: Leads the Crusaders' balanced attack, averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Cedric Maxwell, Chase County: One of the top versatile big players (6-4) in C-2, averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Holden Ruse, Freeman: The 6-2 senior forward makes the Falcons go (12.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 2.7 apg).

Cole Siems, Tri County: The 6-foot senior leads the Trojans in scoring (16.5 ppg), assists (96) and steals (60); also a standout quarterback in football.

Brady Timm, Yutan: One of the top scorers in the state (21 ppg), but also can facilitate (91 assists) and defend (71 steals).

Myles Thoene, Hartington CC: The 5-8 senior point guard averages 14.7 points per game for the Trojans.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD: The 6-foot senior is one of the top players in the state regardless of class; 14.4 points per game and 130 assists.

Coming in hot!

Yutan (22-2): Has won 16 straight games since a two-point loss to Mead early in the season.

BRLD (18-4): Has won 14 of 15 games, the only loss in that stretch to C-1 No. 1 Auburn.

Freeman (21-4): Has won 12 of 13 games, the only loss in that stretch to Auburn.

Grand Island CC (22-4): Has won eight of nine, the only setback coming against Class A Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

It's good to see you again!

BRLD: Making fourth straight trip to Lincoln and is 9-0 in previous state tourney games.

Grand Island CC: Making fourth straight appearance at state and 20th overall.

At long last, we see you again!

Tri County: First state tournament ticket punched since 1988 and third overall.

Chase County: Back in Lincoln for the first time since 2004; finished runner-up in 2003.

Road trip!

Bridgeport: 362 miles to Lincoln.

Chase County: 290 miles to Lincoln.

PBA forecast

No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic has the complete package — the best 1-2 punch in the post of any team in C-2, guards who can shoot, handle the ball, pass and defend, and experience at the state tournament after returning every starter from last year’s state runner-up team. Don’t count out two-time defending state champion BRLD with the senior all-state duo of point guard Lucas Vogt and 6-5 forward Dylan Beutler. With all-state senior guard Brady Timm leading the way, Yutan also appears ready to challenge the top-ranked Crusaders.

— Ron Powell

