Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-2, where BRLD's quest for four has challengers

Brady Timm, Yutan: One of the top scorers in the state (21 ppg), but also can facilitate (91 assists) and defend (71 steals).

Myles Thoene, Hartington CC: The 5-8 senior point guard averages 14.7 points per game for the Trojans.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD: The 6-foot senior is one of the top players in the state regardless of class; 14.4 points per game and 130 assists.

Coming in hot!

Yutan (22-2): Has won 16 straight games since a two-point loss to Mead early in the season.

BRLD (18-4): Has won 14 of 15 games, the only loss in that stretch to C-1 No. 1 Auburn.

Freeman (21-4): Has won 12 of 13 games, the only loss in that stretch to Auburn.

Grand Island CC (22-4): Has won eight of nine, the only setback coming against Class A Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Hoops Classic.

It's good to see you again!

BRLD: Making fourth straight trip to Lincoln and is 9-0 in previous state tourney games.