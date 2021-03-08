Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-2, where BRLD's quest for four has challengers

BRLD aims for four, but 2020 state runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic is plenty motivated and Yutan is coming in strong, too.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Lincoln Northeast
No. 1 Grand Island CC (22-4) vs. Tri County (20-5), 11 a.m.
Freeman (21-4) vs. No. 10 Hartington CC (19-6), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Yutan (22-2) vs. Chase County (16-8), 4 p.m.
Bridgeport (23-2) vs. No. 3 BRLD (18-4), 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Luis Garza, Bridgeport: The 6-foot-4 senior averages 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and has 35 blocks.
Dei Jengmer, Grand Island CC: Leads the Crusaders' balanced attack, averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Cedric Maxwell, Chase County: One of the top versatile big players (6-4) in C-2, averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.
Holden Ruse, Freeman: The 6-2 senior forward makes the Falcons go (12.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 2.7 apg).
Cole Siems, Tri County: The 6-foot senior leads the Trojans in scoring (16.5 ppg), assists (96) and steals (60); also a standout quarterback in football.
Brady Timm, Yutan: One of the top scorers in the state (21 ppg), but also can facilitate (91 assists) and defend (71 steals).
Myles Thoene, Hartington CC: The 5-8 senior point guard averages 14.7 points per game for the Trojans.
Lucas Vogt, BRLD: The 6-foot senior is one of the top players in the state regardless of class; 14.4 points per game and 130 assists.
Coming in hot!
Yutan (22-2): Has won 16 straight games since a two-point loss to Mead early in the season.
BRLD (18-4): Has won 14 of 15 games, the only loss in that stretch to C-1 No. 1 Auburn.
Freeman (21-4): Has won 12 of 13 games, the only loss in that stretch to Auburn.
Grand Island CC (22-4): Has won eight of nine, the only setback coming against Class A Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
It's good to see you again!
BRLD: Making fourth straight trip to Lincoln and is 9-0 in previous state tourney games.
Grand Island CC: Making fourth straight appearance at state and 20th overall.
At long last, we see you again!
Tri County: First state tournament ticket punched since 1988 and third overall.
Chase County: Back in Lincoln for the first time since 2004; finished runner-up in 2003.
Road trip!
Bridgeport: 362 miles to Lincoln.
Chase County: 290 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic has the complete package — the best 1-2 punch in the post of any team in C-2, guards who can shoot, handle the ball, pass and defend, and experience at the state tournament after returning every starter from last year’s state runner-up team. Don’t count out two-time defending state champion BRLD with the senior all-state duo of point guard Lucas Vogt and 6-5 forward Dylan Beutler. With all-state senior guard Brady Timm leading the way, Yutan also appears ready to challenge the top-ranked Crusaders.
— Ron Powell