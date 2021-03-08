Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-1, where Auburn looks to extend title and win streaks

Welcome to the show!

Road trip!

PBA forecast

Auburn has a 59-game winning streak, but there’s plenty of teams capable of unseating the Cam Binder-led Bulldogs, including first-round foe Pierce, which took out No. 5 Wahoo in the district final. Behind 6-4 junior all-stater Brett Mahony, second-ranked Kearney Catholic comes in with a 15-game winning streak, a string that includes a win over No. 3 Adams Central, a pair of triumphs over C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and a victory against another C-1 qualifier, Omaha Concordia. Adams Central lost by only three to Kearney Catholic on the Stars’ home floor in the final game of the regular season and also owns a win over GICC, so the Patriots are also a formidable contender. The Milford-Omaha Concordia first-round game might be the most competitive Wednesday, and having a day off before Friday’s semifinals will give that winner time to renew and refocus after what should be an epic battle.