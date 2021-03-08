Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-1, where Auburn looks to extend title and win streaks

Two-time defending state champion Auburn has won 59 straight games, but some other teams also are riding hot streaks into Lincoln.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Auburn (23-0) vs. No. 9 Pierce (21-4), 1:30 p.m.
No. 7 Omaha Concordia (21-4) vs. No. 6 Milford (26-0), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Kearney Catholic (23-2) vs. No. 10 Wayne (22-5), 6:15 p.m.
No. 3 Adams Central (24-2) vs. No. 4 St. Paul (23-2), 8:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Cam Binder, Auburn: The 6-foot Nebraska-Kearney recruit played a critical role in the 2019 and 2020 title runs; averaging 15.1 points per game.
Ben Brahmer, Pierce: The 6-5 sophomore averages 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game; also has a football scholarship offer from Nebraska.
Zachary Kulus, Omaha Concordia: The 6-foot junior leads the Mustangs in scoring at 16.1 points per contest; also has 98 boards and 55 assists.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: The 6-4 junior guard is one of the top players in the state; averages 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia: The 6-foot junior averages 12.8 points and 3.4 assists per game.
Tyler Slechta, Adams Central: The 6-2 senior point guard is one of the Class C-1 leaders in assists (110) and contributes 10.7 points per outing.
Seth Stutzman, Milford: The 6-5 junior averages 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
Thomas Wroblewski, St. Paul: The 6-3 senior averages 16.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Coming in hot!
Auburn (23-0): The Bulldogs haven't lost since the 2018-19 season, riding a 59-game winning streak.
Milford (26-0): The Eagles have yet to taste defeat this season; have won 22 games by double digits.
Kearney Catholic (23-2): The Stars have won 16 straight since a loss to Class B state qualifier Beatrice.
Adams Central (24-2): Patriots have won 24 of 25 games (only loss in that stretch to Kearney Catholic by three).
It's good to see you again!
Auburn: At state for a third straight year; went 25 years between appearances before 2019.
Adams Central: In Lincoln for a third straight season and for the fifth time since 2014.
Welcome to the show!
Omaha Concordia: The Mustangs are making their first-ever state tournament appearance.
Road trip!
Pierce: 134 miles to Lincoln.
Kearney Catholic: 130 miles to Lincoln.
PBA forecast
Auburn has a 59-game winning streak, but there’s plenty of teams capable of unseating the Cam Binder-led Bulldogs, including first-round foe Pierce, which took out No. 5 Wahoo in the district final. Behind 6-4 junior all-stater Brett Mahony, second-ranked Kearney Catholic comes in with a 15-game winning streak, a string that includes a win over No. 3 Adams Central, a pair of triumphs over C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and a victory against another C-1 qualifier, Omaha Concordia. Adams Central lost by only three to Kearney Catholic on the Stars’ home floor in the final game of the regular season and also owns a win over GICC, so the Patriots are also a formidable contender. The Milford-Omaha Concordia first-round game might be the most competitive Wednesday, and having a day off before Friday’s semifinals will give that winner time to renew and refocus after what should be an epic battle.