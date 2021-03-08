 Skip to main content
Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-1, where Auburn looks to extend title and win streaks
Boys state hoops: The goods on Class C-1, where Auburn looks to extend title and win streaks

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament semifinals, 2.6

Auburn's Cam Binder (2) brings the ball up court against Palmyra's Dominic Darrah (10) in the second half Feb. 6, 2020, at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Two-time defending state champion Auburn has won 59 straight games, but some other teams also are riding hot streaks into Lincoln.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Auburn (23-0) vs. No. 9 Pierce (21-4), 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Omaha Concordia (21-4) vs. No. 6 Milford (26-0), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Kearney Catholic (23-2) vs. No. 10 Wayne (22-5), 6:15 p.m.

No. 3 Adams Central (24-2) vs. No. 4 St. Paul (23-2), 8:30 p.m.

Players to watch

Cam Binder, Auburn: The 6-foot Nebraska-Kearney recruit played a critical role in the 2019 and 2020 title runs; averaging 15.1 points per game.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: The 6-5 sophomore averages 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game; also has a football scholarship offer from Nebraska.

Zachary Kulus, Omaha Concordia: The 6-foot junior leads the Mustangs in scoring at 16.1 points per contest; also has 98 boards and 55 assists.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: The 6-4 junior guard is one of the top players in the state; averages 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia: The 6-foot junior averages 12.8 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Tyler Slechta, Adams Central: The 6-2 senior point guard is one of the Class C-1 leaders in assists (110) and contributes 10.7 points per outing.

Seth Stutzman, Milford: The 6-5 junior averages 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Thomas Wroblewski, St. Paul: The 6-3 senior averages 16.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Coming in hot!

Auburn (23-0): The Bulldogs haven't lost since the 2018-19 season, riding a 59-game winning streak.

Milford (26-0): The Eagles have yet to taste defeat this season; have won 22 games by double digits.

Kearney Catholic (23-2): The Stars have won 16 straight since a loss to Class B state qualifier Beatrice.

Adams Central (24-2): Patriots have won 24 of 25 games (only loss in that stretch to Kearney Catholic by three).

It's good to see you again!

Auburn: At state for a third straight year; went 25 years between appearances before 2019.

Adams Central: In Lincoln for a third straight season and for the fifth time since 2014.

Welcome to the show!

Omaha Concordia: The Mustangs are making their first-ever state tournament appearance.

Road trip!

Pierce: 134 miles to Lincoln.

Kearney Catholic: 130 miles to Lincoln.

PBA forecast

Auburn has a 59-game winning streak, but there’s plenty of teams capable of unseating the Cam Binder-led Bulldogs, including first-round foe Pierce, which took out No. 5 Wahoo in the district final. Behind 6-4 junior all-stater Brett Mahony, second-ranked Kearney Catholic comes in with a 15-game winning streak, a string that includes a win over No. 3 Adams Central, a pair of triumphs over C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and a victory against another C-1 qualifier, Omaha Concordia. Adams Central lost by only three to Kearney Catholic on the Stars’ home floor in the final game of the regular season and also owns a win over GICC, so the Patriots are also a formidable contender. The Milford-Omaha Concordia first-round game might be the most competitive Wednesday, and having a day off before Friday’s semifinals will give that winner time to renew and refocus after what should be an epic battle.

— Ron Powell

