Boys state hoops: The goods on Class B, where Omaha Skutt, Norris and Mount Michael are being chased

Omaha Skutt is back to defend its Class B crown, but several teams have what it takes to unseat the SkyHawks.
Tuesday's first-round games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 2 Norris (18-2) vs. Blair (11-11), 9 a.m.
No. 5 Platteview (20-4) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7), 11:15 a.m.
Wednesday's first-round games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (18-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (15-6), 9 a.m.
No. 3 Mount Michael (20-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-6), 11:15 p.m.
Players to watch
Kaleb Brink, Mount Michael: The 6-foot-5 senior forward averages 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Trey Deveaux, Norris: The 6-6 senior forward brings size, speed and athleticism to the floor; averages 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest and can dish (46 assists).
Charles Fletcher, Omaha Skutt: The 6-1 senior averages 13.5 points and 4.5 boards and leads the SkyHawks in steals (33) and is second in assists (54).
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice: The 6-foot junior can get the Orangemen rolling in a variety of ways (13.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.5 spg).
Connor Millikan, Platteview: The 6-foot sophomore is on pace to finish his career as one of the state's all-time leading scorers; averages 26.7 points.
Cole Murray, Waverly: The 6-2 junior averages 10.1 points per contest, and leads his team in assists (40) and steals (31).
Tyler Riley, Platteview: The 6-3 senior pairs well with Millikan, averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Colton Uhing, Elkhorn: The 6-6 senior guard averages 12.8 points and leads the Antlers in steals (42).
Coming in hot!
Mount Michael (20-3): Has won 14 of 16 games and is unbeaten against Class B this season.
Omaha Skutt (18-4): Has won eight straight, including games against state qualifiers Norris and Elkhorn.
Norris (18-2): Has won 14 of 15, the only loss in that stretch a 66-58 setback at Skutt.
It's good to see you again!
Omaha Skutt: The defending state champion is back in Lincoln for the fourth straight year.
Platteview: The Trojans are at state for the fourth time in seven seasons.
At long last, we see you again!
Blair: The Bears are back at the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
Waverly: The Vikings are back for the first time since 2013 and will be seeking their first state tourney win since 1995.
Road trip!
Blair: 73 miles to Lincoln (OK, a short road trip).
Beatrice: 51 miles to Lincoln (Yeah, a short one, too).
PBA forecast
Defending state champion Omaha Skutt has come a long way since December when the SkyHawks lost by 18 points to Mount Michael in the opener and scored just 23 points in a 16-point loss to C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic. Mount Michael is still unbeaten against Class B competition as its Nebraska setbacks came to Class A Grand Island and C-1 state tournament qualifier Omaha Concordia. Norris’ general athleticism and the presence of 6-6 all-stater Trey Deveaux make the Titans a team to watch. Elkhorn qualified for the Class A tournament last year and won the Class B state football title last November, so the Antlers will be a tough out for anyone in the tournament. With high-scoring 6-0 sophomore guard Connor Millikan, Platteview is also a threat to make a deep run.