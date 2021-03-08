Boys state hoops: The goods on Class B, where Omaha Skutt, Norris and Mount Michael are being chased

At long last, we see you again!

Defending state champion Omaha Skutt has come a long way since December when the SkyHawks lost by 18 points to Mount Michael in the opener and scored just 23 points in a 16-point loss to C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic. Mount Michael is still unbeaten against Class B competition as its Nebraska setbacks came to Class A Grand Island and C-1 state tournament qualifier Omaha Concordia. Norris’ general athleticism and the presence of 6-6 all-stater Trey Deveaux make the Titans a team to watch. Elkhorn qualified for the Class A tournament last year and won the Class B state football title last November, so the Antlers will be a tough out for anyone in the tournament. With high-scoring 6-0 sophomore guard Connor Millikan, Platteview is also a threat to make a deep run.