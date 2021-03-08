Boys state hoops: The goods on Class A, where the talent is off the charts

At long last, we see you again!

Pre-pandemic, the semifinals on Friday night would probably test Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity. The talent level in Class A is off the charts this season, and no team in the history of the state can put as much talent on the floor in their starting five as Millard North can with 6-5 guard Hunter Sallis, 6-7 senior wing Saint Thomas (offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and TCU), 6-7 junior forward Jasen Green (offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State and Stanford), 6-4 senior point guard Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion signee) and 6-9 senior forward Tyler Sandoval (numerous Division II offers). But defending state champion and No. 1 Bellevue West might be better than they were a year ago with 6-1 Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn at point guard and Frankie Fidler on the wing and a win over Millard North to make that case. Don’t forget about Creighton Prep in this field.