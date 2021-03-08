Boys state hoops: The goods on Class A, where the talent is off the charts

Are we in store for another Championship Saturday clash between Bellevue West and Millard North?
Tuesday's first-round games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 3 Millard North (23-2) vs. Millard South (11-11), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 8 Millard West (17-5), 4 p.m.
No. 1 Bellevue West (22-2) vs. Lincoln East (10-12), 6:15 p.m.
No. 2 Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9), 8:30 p.m.
Players to watch
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South: The junior is a big guard (6-foot-5), who averages 17.7 points per game and leads the team in assists (75).
Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West: The 6-7 future Omaha Maverick had a huge state tourney last year; averages 21.2 and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Carter Glenn, Lincoln East: The 5-11 senior and multi-sport standout has an injured shoulder, yet is averaging 19.9 points per game.
Jasen Green, Millard North: The 6-7 forward is averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and has D-I offers, including one from Nebraska.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: The 6-2 Wisconsin signee can do it all; averages 15.7 points, 5.1 boards and — get this — 8.6 assists per contest. 8.6!
Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-0 senior guard gets a chance to play on the court that occupies his dad Fred many nights; averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: The 6-5 senior is averaging 22.5 points per game, and is ranked as the No. 7 2021 recruit in the country by Rivals.
Saint Thomas, Millard North: The 6-7 senior continues to blossom; averages 21.9 points and 7.8 boards and leads the Mustangs in assists (136).
Coming in hot!
Bellevue West (22-2): Take out the loss to national power Sunrise Christian Academy, and the Thunderbirds have won 17 straight against competition from Nebraska and Iowa.
Creighton Prep (22-2): The Junior Jays have won eight straight since a two-point loss to Bellevue West, including a 76-75 win against Millard North.
Papillion-La Vista South (15-9): The Titans have won seven straight, including an upset of No. 5 Omaha Central in the district final.
It's good to see you again!
Creighton Prep: Making its seventh straight appearance, 15th since 2001 and 58th overall.
Bellevue West: At state for the fourth consecutive season, and for the sixth time since 2013.
At long last, we see you again!
Millard West: The Wildcats are making their first state appearance since 2016 and seventh overall.
Road trip!
Bellevue West: 61 miles to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Creighton Prep: 55 miles to PBA.
PBA forecast
Pre-pandemic, the semifinals on Friday night would probably test Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity. The talent level in Class A is off the charts this season, and no team in the history of the state can put as much talent on the floor in their starting five as Millard North can with 6-5 guard Hunter Sallis, 6-7 senior wing Saint Thomas (offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and TCU), 6-7 junior forward Jasen Green (offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State and Stanford), 6-4 senior point guard Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion signee) and 6-9 senior forward Tyler Sandoval (numerous Division II offers). But defending state champion and No. 1 Bellevue West might be better than they were a year ago with 6-1 Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn at point guard and Frankie Fidler on the wing and a win over Millard North to make that case. Don’t forget about Creighton Prep in this field.