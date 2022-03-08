Boys state hoops: Sensing a need to score, Cale Jacobsen erupts in second half of A-G win

Cale Jacobsen was content to get everyone involved early against Ogallala on Tuesday in the first round of the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

But with the Indians hanging around early in the second half, the Ashland-Greenwood all-state senior figured it was time to take on more of the scoring.

After getting shut out in the second quarter, the 6-4 guard exploded for 14 of his game-high 21 points after intermission to lead the top-ranked Bluejays to a 56-43 win to advance to Thursday's semifinals.

"I didn't play as well as I could have in the first half," said Jacobsen, who was 8-of-12 at the free-throw line in the second half. "I tried to create for my teammates in the first half, but in the second half, I saw some driving lanes open up that I thought I could take advantage of."

Jacobsen scored seven points in the first quarter, one of four Bluejays to score in the period, as Ashland-Greenwood (25-1) jumped to a 12-2 lead midway through the quarter and led 16-9 after eight minutes. No. 7 Ogallala got as close as five points in the third quarter, but Ashland-Greenwood gradually pulled away to an 18-point advantage late in the game.

Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said the Indians' aggressive, scrappy defense gave his team problems most of the first three quarters.

"We struggled to be consistent in our game because of their pressure. They never let us get into any rhythm," Mohs said. "Cale's an outstanding passer, but there's times we need him to step up and score the ball, and that's what happened there in the second half."

Evan Shepard added 12 points on three three-point baskets and a three-point play for the winners and Brooks Kissinger chipped in 10 points for Ashland-Greenwood. Jeron Gager paced Ogallala (22-5) with 17 points.

The Bluejays will play No. 2 Kearney Catholic at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kearney Catholic 47, Wayne 40: At halftime, coach Bob Langan wanted his Kearney Catholic team to clamp down tighter on defense and take away Wayne's shooters.

The Stars responded. They held the Blue Devils to four points in the third quarter, which in turn, allowed Kearney Catholic to pull away for the win.

Turner Plugge led the Stars (26-1) with 12 points.

Up next for Kearney Catholic is No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.

"Cale Jacobsen's a really good basketball player," Langan said. "If you collapse hard on their drive, they'll kick it out and guys are hitting shots, so we're just going to have to bring out our defensive lunch pale."

Ron Powell High school sports reporter