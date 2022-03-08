Boys state hoops: Sensing a need to score, Cale Jacobsen erupts in second half of A-G win

Cale Jacobsen was content to get everyone involved early against Ogallala on Tuesday in the first round of the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
But with the Indians hanging around early in the second half, the Ashland-Greenwood all-state senior figured it was time to take on more of the scoring.
After getting shut out in the second quarter, the 6-4 guard exploded for 14 of his game-high 21 points after intermission to lead the top-ranked Bluejays to a 56-43 win to advance to Thursday's semifinals.
"I didn't play as well as I could have in the first half," said Jacobsen, who was 8-of-12 at the free-throw line in the second half. "I tried to create for my teammates in the first half, but in the second half, I saw some driving lanes open up that I thought I could take advantage of."
Jacobsen scored seven points in the first quarter, one of four Bluejays to score in the period, as Ashland-Greenwood (25-1) jumped to a 12-2 lead midway through the quarter and led 16-9 after eight minutes. No. 7 Ogallala got as close as five points in the third quarter, but Ashland-Greenwood gradually pulled away to an 18-point advantage late in the game.
Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said the Indians' aggressive, scrappy defense gave his team problems most of the first three quarters.
"We struggled to be consistent in our game because of their pressure. They never let us get into any rhythm," Mohs said. "Cale's an outstanding passer, but there's times we need him to step up and score the ball, and that's what happened there in the second half."
Evan Shepard added 12 points on three three-point baskets and a three-point play for the winners and Brooks Kissinger chipped in 10 points for Ashland-Greenwood. Jeron Gager paced Ogallala (22-5) with 17 points.
The Bluejays will play No. 2 Kearney Catholic at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kearney Catholic 47, Wayne 40: At halftime, coach Bob Langan wanted his Kearney Catholic team to clamp down tighter on defense and take away Wayne's shooters.
The Stars responded. They held the Blue Devils to four points in the third quarter, which in turn, allowed Kearney Catholic to pull away for the win.
Turner Plugge led the Stars (26-1) with 12 points.
Up next for Kearney Catholic is No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood.
"Cale Jacobsen's a really good basketball player," Langan said. "If you collapse hard on their drive, they'll kick it out and guys are hitting shots, so we're just going to have to bring out our defensive lunch pale."
Photos: Fort Calhoun, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood are moving on after Class C-1 wins at Devaney
Wahoo's Anthony Simon (31) blocks a shot by Fort Calhoun's Grayson Bouwman (4) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Marcus Glock (0) shoots over Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) and Grayson Bouwman (4) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Myles Simon (10) leaps over Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) for a loose ball during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Anthony Simon (31) puts up a shot past Fort Calhoun's Owen Newbold (2) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Fort Calhoun student section await the results of a free throw during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Wahoo on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Zane Schwarz (21) tries for a layup past Wahoo's Owen Hancock (1) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Wyatt Appel (from left), Zachary Nelson, Andrew Pace, Declyn Otte and Mason Bliss celebrate a three-pointer that gave the team the lead in the fourth quarter against Wahoo during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun head coach TJ O'Connor watches game action during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Wahoo on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo students, including junior Jaiden Swanson (in blue), cheer during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Zane Schwarz (21) puts up a shot over Wahoo's Myles Simon (10) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett (13) puts in a layup past Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef watches game action during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Austin Welchert (1) looks for an opening past Wahoo's Marcus Glock (0) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Anthony Simon (31) looks to the basket past Fort Calhoun's Zane Schwarz (21) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Owen Hancock (1) puts up a shot against Fort Calhoun during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz celebrates the Pioneers' win against Wahoo in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Wahoo bench, including De'Andre Nelson (2), celebrate a late three pointer during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Concordia student section awaits a free throw against Auburn during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Marcus Buitrago (23) looks for an opening past Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) during a Class C-1 boys state tournament game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) looks to the basket past Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty (5) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) puts up a shot over Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy (32) and Quientan McCafferty (5) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) looks for an opening past Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten (20) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn head coach Jim Weeks watches game action against Concordia during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten (20) minds the defense of Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Ryan Dixon (1) puts up a shot against Omaha Concordia during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Concordia head coach Ken Kulus watches game action against Auburn during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy (32) puts up a shot over Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) celebrates a win against Omaha Concordia in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Corbin Murphy (0) puts up a shot over Ashland-Greenwood's Maxamillian Parker (25) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) goes up for a layup past Ogallala's Jake Hiltibrand (13) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) competes for a loose ball against Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) puts in a layup past Ogallala's Corbin Murphy (0) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) looks to shake the defensive pressure of Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood teammates cheer the school's fight song after defeating Ogallala in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen (3) puts in a layup past Ogallala's Cameron Bush (3) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Race McClure (32) looks for an opening past Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala coach Andy Gillen watches game action against Ashland-Greenwood during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) and Evan Shepard (4) trap Ogallala's Ian Shaw (5) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) carries the ball up the court past Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs talks to the team during a timeout against Ogallala in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) goes up for a shot against Ogallala's Jake Hiltibrand (13) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood students, including senior Riley Kasuske, cheer a made three-point shot during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Ogallala on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) shoots over Ashland-Greenwood's Dane Jacobsen (0) and Maxamillian Parker (25) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
