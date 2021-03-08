Boys state hoops: Pius X's intense boys basketball practices this season a carryover from 2019 Class B state title team

Luke Taubenheim learned as a sophomore on Lincoln Pius X’s Class B boys state basketball championship team two years ago the value of competitive practices and not worrying about hurt feelings.
“I did a lot of running because our group would always lose in drills against guys like Charlie Easley and Austin Jablonski all the time,” said Taubenheim, now a 6-foot-2 senior starting guard for the fourth-ranked Thunderbolts (18-3), who face No. 8 Millard West in the first round of the Class A state tournament Tuesday (4 p.m.) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Charlie was pretty good back in the day,” Taubenheim added about Easley, a former first-team Super-Stater who is now a sophomore guard at South Dakota State. “He wasn’t very generous either.”
Fast forward to 2021, and things haven’t changed much around the Thunderbolt basketball program. With so much depth and daily battles for playing time this season, things can get pretty intense after school in the gym.
Adding the senior twin brothers Sam and Charlie Hoiberg last season just poured more fuel on the fire. Their nonstop hustle and constantly aggressive style of play on both the offensive and defensive ends during games is also there in the practice gym as well.
And that may be why the 6-foot guards and two leading scorers for the Bolts this season immediately meshed with their new teammates last season when their father, Fred Hoiberg, came in as Nebraska’s men’s basketball coach. Sam Hoiberg averages 15 points per game and Charlie Hoiberg is at 10.7.
“These guys were super welcoming to us, so it’s been really easy,” said Sam Hoiberg, who has recruiting interest from North Dakota State, Missouri-Kansas City, Boise State and Colgate. “They’re obviously really good basketball players and very smart basketball players.”
Something Coach Brian Spicka always pays attention to is to make sure when things get chippy between teammates, it doesn’t boil over into something more.
“We’re all friends, but sometimes emotions can run a little high,” said Charlie Easley’s younger brother, Sam. The 6-3 senior is likely pursuing a track career in college but has been a spark off the bench late in the season for Thunderbolts, averaging 6.2 points per game and shooting 50% from beyond the three-point line.
“We’re just a bunch of competitors out there who all want the same thing,” Sam Easley added.
Spicka says the team puts the intrasquad competitiveness in the proper perspective and, in the long run, ends up benefitting from it.
“All of these guys work really hard, and it has made for a lot of spirited practices,” Spicka said. “After we lost last week (to Lincoln East in the district final), we told them that how we react from this will determine what happens for us next week (at state)."
There’s not much distinction between starters and the first players off the bench as Pius X has often gone with a 10-man rotation. Sam Hastreiter leads a trio of 6-6 juniors who are interchangeable at the wing positions. Hastreiter, who already has a scholarship offer from Idaho, averages 9.5 points per game and a team-high 5.2 rebounds.
Hastreiter’s twin brother, Jack, and Brady Christiansen, combine to average 10 points and 5.1 rebounds a contest.
Inside, 6-9 senior Blake Daberkow has perked the interest of college coaches by emerging this season as a presence in the paint and a rim protector, averaging six points and two blocked shots per game as a part-time starter.
The lone loss outside of the two setbacks to East this season came to No. 1 Bellevue West 82-65, a game which was dead even for a half before the Thunderbirds pulled away by shooting 57% from the field overall and 50% from three-point territory.
“It’s a new game at state,” Charlie Hoiberg said. “If we shoot a little better and they shoot a little worse, we’re right there with them (Bellevue West).”