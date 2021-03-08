Boys state hoops: Pius X's intense boys basketball practices this season a carryover from 2019 Class B state title team

“These guys were super welcoming to us, so it’s been really easy,” said Sam Hoiberg, who has recruiting interest from North Dakota State, Missouri-Kansas City, Boise State and Colgate. “They’re obviously really good basketball players and very smart basketball players.”

Something Coach Brian Spicka always pays attention to is to make sure when things get chippy between teammates, it doesn’t boil over into something more.

“We’re all friends, but sometimes emotions can run a little high,” said Charlie Easley’s younger brother, Sam. The 6-3 senior is likely pursuing a track career in college but has been a spark off the bench late in the season for Thunderbolts, averaging 6.2 points per game and shooting 50% from beyond the three-point line.

“We’re just a bunch of competitors out there who all want the same thing,” Sam Easley added.

Spicka says the team puts the intrasquad competitiveness in the proper perspective and, in the long run, ends up benefitting from it.

“All of these guys work really hard, and it has made for a lot of spirited practices,” Spicka said. “After we lost last week (to Lincoln East in the district final), we told them that how we react from this will determine what happens for us next week (at state)."