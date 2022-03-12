Boys state hoops: Parkview Christian uses 'archnemesis' as inspiration to capture first state championship

As much as Falls City Sacred Heart played spoiler to Parkview Christian over the past two seasons, the Patriots looked to the Irish for inspiration.

Go back to mid-January, and Parkview’s path looked similar to that of Sacred Heart’s last season. During the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice, the Patriots, just like the Irish, went 0-2. Sacred Heart later used that fuel to win the 2021 D-2 state championship.

Fast forward to Saturday, and the same thing happened for the No. 4 Patriots, who marched their way to a 64-48 win over No. 4 St. Mary’s to not only win their first basketball state championship, but also the first state championship in any sport.

“So, last year we won MUDECAS and beat Freeman …, but we told our guys this year we use Sacred Heart as an example for that,” said Parkview coach Nathan Godwin. “… So we just said the same thing, like, ‘Hey, Sacred Heart did that and now we got to go to state and win it.'”

From then on, the Patriots cruised, winning 14 of their last 15 games of the season to claim the D-2 title. Despite the success, Godwin was still concerned coming into Saturday’s championship after slaying the dragon in Sacred Heart 46-31 in the semifinals.

“I was a little worried about just too much sense of fulfillment from that, because they were our archnemesis, of course,” Godwin said. “But I know the guys, too. When I saw them, we didn’t go to practice until pretty late and I saw in their eyes they were just hungry again.”

Parkview certainly looked hungry firing out of the gate with a 17-9 first quarter against St. Mary's. But the game-changer was the Patriot perimeter defense causing problems for St. Mary’s all game long, including limiting the contribution of all-state player Aidan Hedstrom.

Hedstrom still finished with 18 points, but the Cardinals were held to just 33.3% shooting from the field.

“We weren’t hitting many buckets,” said St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau. “We would get one, they’d (Parkview) come down and hit some timely ones. Or we would try to jump somebody, especially down late, try to trap, and … one of our guys would get mixed up or something.”

The Cardinals made it a two-point game near the end of the first half, but a Brayden Ulrich bucket as time expired put the Patriot lead at four. Parkview kept the Cardinals at arm’s length until the fourth quarter, when the Patriot speed and transition offense became too much.

“I told them that the fourth quarter, 'We’re up eight, just take one possession at a time,'” said Godwin. “And if we can get a couple stops, then we’ll grind it out because we got ball handlers that can go in being as there’s no shot clock.”

Michael Ault was the star for Parkview, hitting three three-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points, while 6-foot-8 post Jaquez Curry added 17. Do-it-all guard Viktar Kachalouski was efficient at the point, scoring 10 points to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

“… From our leaders at the school to coach (PJ) Book, my dad, Steve (Davenport) and all those guys, it just means a lot to the school as a whole,” Godwin said. “I’m just beyond proud of our guys for representing our school and doing a good job.”

