CLASS D-2 BOYS

Boys state hoops: Parkview Christian captures first state championship

  Updated
St. Mary's vs. Parkview Christian, 3.12

Parkview Christian's Roope Heinilae has a shot blocked by St. Mary's Isaac Everitt (top) as St. Mary's Tate Thompson also defends in the second quarter of the Class D-2 boys state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Parkview Christian's perimeter defense came to play, and Michael Ault scored a game-high 19 points to lead the No. 4 Patriots to their first state title in school history with 64-48 win in the Class D-2 boys state tournament championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Parkview Christian's offense was a problem all game for the Cardinal defense, shooting 53.3% from the field while scoring 34 of their 64 points in the paint. Jaquez Curry, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored 17, while do-it-all point guard Viktar Kachalouski added 10 points.

Parkview limited No. 2 St. Mary's to 30.2% shooting from the field.

Rebounding and passing also were important factors. The Patriots nearly doubled the output of St. Mary's with a 42-22 advantage on the boards. For assists, Christian had 17 to the Cardinals' seven.

St. Mary's was led by all-state guard Aidan Hedstrom with 18 points, while Adam Everitt contributed 10. The Cardinals' season ends at 26-3 while the Patriots finish 21-6.

Check back for updates to this story.

Class D-2 scoring leaders

Player, school;Total

Kale Gustafson, Osceola; 49

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH;44

Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's;41

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola;32

Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City SH;31

Tags

