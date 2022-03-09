Boys state hoops: Omaha Roncalli takes full control in second half against Beatrice

Omaha Roncalli celebrated a big win against top-ranked Omaha Skutt in the subdistrict final a couple weeks ago.

The Crimson Pride will be seeking a bigger celebration Friday afternoon.

No. 2 Roncalli punched its ticket to the Class B boys state tournament championship game with a commanding 53-29 win against No. 6 Beatrice in the semifinal round Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Senior Quincy Evans scored 22 points to lead Roncalli, which led by just three at halftime, but ballooned the lead to 20-plus in the fourth quarter. Beatrice went nearly 11 minutes in the second half without a field goal.

Roncalli will play Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m. Friday at PBA. Beatrice's season ends at 17-6.

