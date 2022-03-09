Boys state hoops: Omaha Roncalli takes full control in second half against Beatrice

Omaha Roncalli celebrated a big win against top-ranked Omaha Skutt in the subdistrict final a couple weeks ago.
The Crimson Pride will be seeking a bigger celebration Friday afternoon.
No. 2 Roncalli punched its ticket to the Class B boys state tournament championship game with a commanding 53-29 win against No. 6 Beatrice in the semifinal round Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Senior Quincy Evans scored 22 points to lead Roncalli, which led by just three at halftime, but ballooned the lead to 20-plus in the fourth quarter. Beatrice went nearly 11 minutes in the second half without a field goal.
Roncalli will play Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m. Friday at PBA. Beatrice's season ends at 17-6.
Photos: Top-rated Omaha Skutt, No. 2 Omaha Roncalli cruise in Class B semifinals
Omaha Skutt's Grant Dvorak celebrates after his teammate, Jacob Brack (34), is fouled during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin scores past Platteview's Dayton Swanson in the second quarter of a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Milikan and Dayton Swanson (front to back) vie for a rebound against Omaha Skutt's Nathaniel Zuroske in the second quarter of a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki (center) speaks to his team during a Class B semifinal against Omaha Skutt on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens (center) speaks to his team during a Class B semifinal against Platteview on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's William Tobaen high-fives his teammates after walking off the court with a win against Platteview in a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou attempts a shot over Platteview's Cael Wichman during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens paces the sideline during a Class B semifinal against Platteview on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin reacts after a foul against one of his teammates during a Class B semifinal against Platteview on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview's Ezra Stewart shoots in the lane over Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack in the third quarter of a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview's Cael Wichman (20) and Michael Wiebelhaus (3) box out Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack (left) and James Gninefou (right) in the third quarter of a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Milikan (left) and Keegan Stobbe (right) box out against Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Omaha Roncalli bench celebrates after scoring against Beatrice during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) and Crew Meints (11) defend Omaha Roncalli's Quincy Evans' shot during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Agustine Schwarz (left) and Quincy Evans try to stop Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Platteview's Ezra Stewart (left) and Connor Millikan (right) attempt to steal the ball from Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin during a Class B semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
