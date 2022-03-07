Boys state hoops: Omaha Roncalli staves off Waverly in 64-58 double-overtime thriller

All season long, Omaha Roncalli has taken every punch and rolled with it.

Waverly started the second half with one of the biggest blows the Crimson Pride have taken yet, but Roncalli knew exactly how to deal with it. The Class B No. 2 Crimson Pride rallied from an eight-point deficit with an energetic fourth-quarter performance, and not even a pair of overtime periods could throw Roncalli off its game.

Sophomore forward Brady McGill scored a team-high 23 points as Roncalli overcame No. 7 Waverly 64-58 in the opening round of the Class B boys basketball state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Waverly's (16-10) third quarter burst started with a made three-pointer from its leading scorer, junior guard A.J. Heffelfinger, who finished the game with 22 points. However, Roncalli (20-4) took over the fourth quarter and made its free throws late in the second overtime to secure the win.

