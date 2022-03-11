 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys state hoops: Omaha Roncalli dominates Class B final over Omaha Skutt, wins first state title since 1996

  • Updated
Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Skutt, 3.11

Omaha Roncalli’s Quincy Evans (12) drives past Omaha Skutt’s Grant Dvorak during the Class B boys championship Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

In all of Omaha Roncalli's previous three meetings with Omaha Skutt, the Crimson Pride learned lessons and used it to improve.

Omaha Skutt won the first two head-to-head meetings of the season, but Roncalli kept building and growing. That growth first showed in a subdistrict win before culminating in a commanding performance during Friday's Class B boys basketball championship game.

The Crimson Pride took an early lead and never looked back. With the help of a team-high 16 points from Quincy Evans, No. 2 Omaha Roncalli captured a Class B state title with a 52-37 win over No. 1 Skutt at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After back-to-back Class B runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020, Omaha Roncalli (22-4) is now a state champion for the first time since 1996.

Omaha Skutt's (24-2) only lead of the game was a narrow 13-12 lead late in the first quarter, and the SkyHawks never found their usual offensive rhythm against Roncalli's full-court press. The Crimson Pride forced 13 turnovers and held Skutt's Jake Brack and JJ Ferrin to a total of three points. James Gninefou and Grant Dvorak combined for 31 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Roncalli's well-rounded scoring effort.

Skutt finishes as runner-up, with its only two losses this season coming against Roncalli.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

