Boys state hoops: Observations from Day 2, including a student section shoutout and gambling on the weather

Just like Monday, there were 12 boys games in Lincoln on Tuesday. Surely, you didn't catch everything, right? We asked our reporters, who were spread out around the city, to share some observations from the action.

Here's what they came up with:

Class A

Student section shoutout: Give credit to the Elkhorn South student section for filling up an entire section of Pinnacle Bank Arena and even a few overflow rows for anyone who showed up late.

The Storm attempted to get in a few jabs at their opponent, Millard North, by wearing yellow and purple seemingly in recognition of Bellevue West, which beat the Mustangs in the 2020 final.

A nice try — and points for creativity — but Millard North had the last laugh with a 62-50 win Tuesday.

Battle of the big men: While Omaha Central and Gretna's guards stole the show in their double-overtime battle, both team's post players played integral roles in the contest.

Gretna senior Grant Jansen scored four of his seven points during the two overtime periods, while Omaha Central junior J'Dyn Bullion came up with several key buckets during the Eagles' fourth-quarter comeback.

New-look schedule: Playing a state tournament game on a Tuesday night might have been a new feeling for Doug Woodard, but the Bellevue West coach spoke in favor of the new-look schedule this season. With an extra day of rest built in between games, Woodard likened the format to Iowa's spread-out week of state tournament games.

Rivalry clash: After a clean slate of basketball, rivals Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep played the most physical contest of the day. Westside was whistled for a technical foul and Prep also committed an intentional foul during a chippy second half that saw the Junior Jays come away with the upset win.

Class C-1

Super sophomores: The future was on display in Fort Calhoun's thrilling first-round victory over Wahoo. Fort Calhoun sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman posted 20 points, while his Wahoo sophomore counterpart, Marcus Glock, put in 12. Wahoo looks like an early 2022-23 favorite with four of its five top scorers returning next season, including junior Owen Hancock, who led the Warriors with 17.

Four-peat still very much alive: If Auburn can continue to frustrate opponents with its pace of offense and smothering defense, the Bulldogs could very well add two more wins to their current string of 10 straight state tournament wins.

Jim Weeks and his coaching staffs at Beatrice and Auburn have been a part of 19 state tournament teams.

"We lost some tough games down here for 10 years, but we've learned a few things along the way that has helped us every year we're here," Weeks said.

Jacobsen not the Bluejays' only option: Cale Jacobsen showed he can take a game over when necessary with 21 points against Ogallala, but he's also a facilitator who can make opponents pay if their defense focuses on him too much. Evan Shepard's 12 points, Brooks Kissinger's 10 and nine from Cougar Konzem makes the Bluejays tough to defend.

Class D-2

Eye on the sky: This year's revised weeklong state tournament format gives teams a chance to practice and prepare more than normal with extra time between games.

But Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said the forecast of midweek snowstorm has his team's plans up in the air. With a nearly two-hour drive and uncertain weather conditions on the way, the Irish are in a position that other out-of-town teams are facing: stay in Lincoln all week, or gamble on the weather?

