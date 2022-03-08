Boys state hoops: Observations from Day 2, including a student section shoutout and gambling on the weather

Lincoln Journal Star
Just like Monday, there were 12 boys games in Lincoln on Tuesday. Surely, you didn't catch everything, right? We asked our reporters, who were spread out around the city, to share some observations from the action.
Here's what they came up with:
Class A Student section shoutout: Give credit to the Elkhorn South student section for filling up an entire section of Pinnacle Bank Arena and even a few overflow rows for anyone who showed up late.
The Storm attempted to get in a few jabs at their opponent, Millard North, by wearing yellow and purple seemingly in recognition of Bellevue West, which beat the Mustangs in the 2020 final.
A nice try — and points for creativity — but Millard North had the last laugh with a 62-50 win Tuesday.
Battle of the big men: While Omaha Central and Gretna's guards stole the show in their double-overtime battle, both team's post players played integral roles in the contest.
Gretna senior Grant Jansen scored four of his seven points during the two overtime periods, while Omaha Central junior J'Dyn Bullion came up with several key buckets during the Eagles' fourth-quarter comeback.
New-look schedule: Playing a state tournament game on a Tuesday night might have been a new feeling for Doug Woodard, but the Bellevue West coach spoke in favor of the new-look schedule this season. With an extra day of rest built in between games, Woodard likened the format to Iowa's spread-out week of state tournament games. Rivalry clash: After a clean slate of basketball, rivals Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep played the most physical contest of the day. Westside was whistled for a technical foul and Prep also committed an intentional foul during a chippy second half that saw the Junior Jays come away with the upset win. Class C-1 Super sophomores: The future was on display in Fort Calhoun's thrilling first-round victory over Wahoo. Fort Calhoun sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman posted 20 points, while his Wahoo sophomore counterpart, Marcus Glock, put in 12. Wahoo looks like an early 2022-23 favorite with four of its five top scorers returning next season, including junior Owen Hancock, who led the Warriors with 17. Four-peat still very much alive: If Auburn can continue to frustrate opponents with its pace of offense and smothering defense, the Bulldogs could very well add two more wins to their current string of 10 straight state tournament wins.
Jim Weeks and his coaching staffs at Beatrice and Auburn have been a part of 19 state tournament teams.
"We lost some tough games down here for 10 years, but we've learned a few things along the way that has helped us every year we're here," Weeks said.
Jacobsen not the Bluejays' only option: Cale Jacobsen showed he can take a game over when necessary with 21 points against Ogallala, but he's also a facilitator who can make opponents pay if their defense focuses on him too much. Evan Shepard's 12 points, Brooks Kissinger's 10 and nine from Cougar Konzem makes the Bluejays tough to defend. Class D-2 Eye on the sky: This year's revised weeklong state tournament format gives teams a chance to practice and prepare more than normal with extra time between games.
But Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said the forecast of midweek snowstorm has his team's plans up in the air. With a nearly two-hour drive and uncertain weather conditions on the way, the Irish are in a position that other out-of-town teams are facing: stay in Lincoln all week, or gamble on the weather?
Photos: Fort Calhoun, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood are moving on after Class C-1 wins at Devaney
Wahoo's Anthony Simon (31) blocks a shot by Fort Calhoun's Grayson Bouwman (4) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Marcus Glock (0) shoots over Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) and Grayson Bouwman (4) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Myles Simon (10) leaps over Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) for a loose ball during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Anthony Simon (31) puts up a shot past Fort Calhoun's Owen Newbold (2) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Fort Calhoun student section await the results of a free throw during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Wahoo on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Zane Schwarz (21) tries for a layup past Wahoo's Owen Hancock (1) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Wyatt Appel (from left), Zachary Nelson, Andrew Pace, Declyn Otte and Mason Bliss celebrate a three-pointer that gave the team the lead in the fourth quarter against Wahoo during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun head coach TJ O'Connor watches game action during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Wahoo on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo students, including junior Jaiden Swanson (in blue), cheer during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Zane Schwarz (21) puts up a shot over Wahoo's Myles Simon (10) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett (13) puts in a layup past Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef watches game action during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Austin Welchert (1) looks for an opening past Wahoo's Marcus Glock (0) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Anthony Simon (31) looks to the basket past Fort Calhoun's Zane Schwarz (21) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wahoo's Owen Hancock (1) puts up a shot against Fort Calhoun during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz celebrates the Pioneers' win against Wahoo in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Wahoo bench, including De'Andre Nelson (2), celebrate a late three pointer during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Fort Calhoun on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Concordia student section awaits a free throw against Auburn during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Marcus Buitrago (23) looks for an opening past Concordia's Karsten Mathsen (24) during a Class C-1 boys state tournament game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) looks to the basket past Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty (5) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) puts up a shot over Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy (32) and Quientan McCafferty (5) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) looks for an opening past Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten (20) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn head coach Jim Weeks watches game action against Concordia during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Concordia's Justin Otten (20) minds the defense of Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Ryan Dixon (1) puts up a shot against Omaha Concordia during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Concordia head coach Ken Kulus watches game action against Auburn during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Concordia's Zachary Alharithy (32) puts up a shot over Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) celebrates a win against Omaha Concordia in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Corbin Murphy (0) puts up a shot over Ashland-Greenwood's Maxamillian Parker (25) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) goes up for a layup past Ogallala's Jake Hiltibrand (13) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) competes for a loose ball against Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) puts in a layup past Ogallala's Corbin Murphy (0) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) looks to shake the defensive pressure of Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood teammates cheer the school's fight song after defeating Ogallala in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen (3) puts in a layup past Ogallala's Cameron Bush (3) during a Class C-1 boys state tournament game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Race McClure (32) looks for an opening past Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala coach Andy Gillen watches game action against Ashland-Greenwood during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) and Evan Shepard (4) trap Ogallala's Ian Shaw (5) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) carries the ball up the court past Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs talks to the team during a timeout against Ogallala in a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) goes up for a shot against Ogallala's Jake Hiltibrand (13) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood students, including senior Riley Kasuske, cheer a made three-point shot during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game against Ogallala on Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ogallala's Jeron Gager (22) shoots over Ashland-Greenwood's Dane Jacobsen (0) and Maxamillian Parker (25) during a Class C-1 boys state basketball game Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Photos: Bellevue West tops Pius X in boys first-round game
Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Kessler shoots a layup during a Class A boys state basketball game against Bellevue West on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Samuel Manzitto shakes hands with Bellevue West after the Thunderbirds' win in a Class A game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) goes up for a shot during a Class A boys state basketball game against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang (left) blocks Samuel Manzitto's basket attempt during a Class A boys state basketball game against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (right) tries Jackson Hastreiter's shot during a Class A boys state basketball game against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jared Bohrer (2) drives past Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (right) during a Class A boys state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) goes up for a shot during a Class A boys state basketball game against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bellevue West players react to a play during a Class A boys state basketball game against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Brady Christiansen (23) battles Bellevue West's Evan Inselman for the ball during a Class A boys state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X Head Coach Brian Spicka talks to the players during a timeout during a Class A boys state basketball game against Bellevue West on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (center) drives between two Lincoln Pius X defenders during a Class A boys state basketball game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to the players during a timeout during a Class A boys state basketball game against Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Savannah Hamm, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!