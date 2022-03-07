Boys state hoops: Observations from Day 1, including another Heffelinger stepping into the spotlight in Waverly

Day 1 kicked off the state basketball tournament with a jolt. Here's a look at some boys notes from the action that may have been lost in the shuffle of a chaotic 24-game slate.

Class B

Heffelfinger heroics: The Waverly boys basketball team is getting used to big performances from a Heffelfinger in the opening round of the state tournament. Last season, Andrew Heffelfinger made a game-winning shot to lead the Vikings past Omaha Skutt while younger brother AJ Heffelfinger scored five points off the bench.

Now one of Waverly's brightest offensive sparks all season along, AJ Heffelfinger, had his time in the spotlight this year. He led Waverly with a team-high 22 points, and the good news for Waverly fans is that the junior guard will be back next season.

Husker in the house: On the same day that he picked up another Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens took in some of the state tournament basketball action from the Devaney Sports Center.

Class C-2

A valiant effort: A glance at the box score might not make it evident, but Doniphan-Trumbull's Jaden Williams gave a strong effort considering his tall (literally) task of defending Grand Island CC's Gil Dengmer, who stands 6-foot-8.

Williams constantly battled for boards and loose balls — basically, he made life difficult for Jengmer, which is all a coach can ask.

Williams even helped force a couple of missed layups by Jengmer.

It wasn't pretty but ... : Amherst and Freeman combined to turn the ball over 33 times in a Class C-2 first-round game.

The teams took a minute to get acclimated to the bright lights of the state tournament. There was a sequence early in the game that featured five possessions in a row that ended in turnovers.

Freeman, which won 53-43, committed 19 blunders to Amherst's 14.

Class D-1

Tip of the cap to this sharpshooter: Howells-Dodge dropped its first-round game to Humphrey/LHF on Monday, but it wasn't due to a lack of fireworks from a senior.

Gavin Nelson went out in style, sinking six three-pointers on 10 attempts. Basically, when the Jaguars needed a lift, Nelson, who finished with 18 points, provided one.

