Boys state hoops: Observations from Day 1, including another Heffelinger stepping into the spotlight in Waverly

Day 1 kicked off the state basketball tournament with a jolt. Here's a look at some boys notes from the action that may have been lost in the shuffle of a chaotic 24-game slate.
Class B Heffelfinger heroics: The Waverly boys basketball team is getting used to big performances from a Heffelfinger in the opening round of the state tournament. Last season, Andrew Heffelfinger made a game-winning shot to lead the Vikings past Omaha Skutt while younger brother AJ Heffelfinger scored five points off the bench.
Now one of Waverly's brightest offensive sparks all season along, AJ Heffelfinger, had his time in the spotlight this year. He led Waverly with a team-high 22 points, and the good news for Waverly fans is that the junior guard will be back next season.
Husker in the house: On the same day that he picked up another Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens took in some of the state tournament basketball action from the Devaney Sports Center. Class C-2 A valiant effort: A glance at the box score might not make it evident, but Doniphan-Trumbull's Jaden Williams gave a strong effort considering his tall (literally) task of defending Grand Island CC's Gil Dengmer, who stands 6-foot-8.
Williams constantly battled for boards and loose balls — basically, he made life difficult for Jengmer, which is all a coach can ask.
Williams even helped force a couple of missed layups by Jengmer.
It wasn't pretty but ... : Amherst and Freeman combined to turn the ball over 33 times in a Class C-2 first-round game.
The teams took a minute to get acclimated to the bright lights of the state tournament. There was a sequence early in the game that featured five possessions in a row that ended in turnovers.
Freeman, which won 53-43, committed 19 blunders to Amherst's 14.
Class D-1 Tip of the cap to this sharpshooter: Howells-Dodge dropped its first-round game to Humphrey/LHF on Monday, but it wasn't due to a lack of fireworks from a senior.
Gavin Nelson went out in style, sinking six three-pointers on 10 attempts. Basically, when the Jaguars needed a lift, Nelson, who finished with 18 points, provided one.
Photos: Waverly, Beatrice both take aim at Class B semifinals berths at Devaney
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman shoots a layup during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Trevor Schwartz reaches for a rebound over Beatrice's Luke Feist during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Austin Thyne guards Beatrice's Shelton Crawford as he drives to the basket during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Tyler Harre (left) and Beatrice's Luke Feist for a rebound during a Class B game at the boys state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (left) and Scottsbluff's Taten Talkington fight for possession of the ball during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Taten Talkington drives past Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens shoots over Scottsbluff's Kellon Harris during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman attempts to pass the ball after being fouled by Scottsbluff's Kaedon Patton during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Drew Gleason reacts to a play during a Class B boys state basketball game against Scottsbluff on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens defends Scottsbluff's Taten Talkington's shot during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr guards Waverly's Riley Marsh as he drives towards the basket during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Tjaden walks off of the court after a loss to Omaha Roncalli during the Class B boys state basketball tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly coach Ryan Reeder reacts to a call made during a Class B opening-round game against Omaha Roncalli on Monday at the boys state basketball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr (left0 defends a shot by Waverly's Riley Marsh during a Class B game at the boys state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Cole Murray guards Omaha Roncalli's Quincy Evans as he drives towards the basket during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Riley Marsh attempts to block Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz as he shoots a layup from in close during an opening-round matchup at the Class B boys state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli huddles before a Class B boys state basketball game against Waverly on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. attempts to block Waverly's Preston Harms during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz jumps to catch a pass against Waverly during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Cole Murray attempts to block Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr as he goes up for a layup during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz guards Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. as he attempts a three-pointer during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. shoots a layup against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Photos: Freeman, Amherst link up in Class C-2 boys first-round game
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (23) jumps to get a ball Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) and Carter Ruse during the first half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (right) is defended by Freeman's Hayden Jennings during the first half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (23) jumps to get a ball from Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) during the first half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe (left) is defended by Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky during the first half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst students cheer during the second half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball game against Freeman on Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (left) and Freeman's Carter Ruse fight for a rebound during the second half at the Class C-2 boys tournament Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe (center) is defended by Freeman's Carter Ruse (left) and Hayden Jennings during the second half at the Class C-2 boys state tournament Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Ethan Eloe is pushed to the floor by Freeman's Carter Ruse as Taylan Vetrovsky (2) looks on during the second half of a Class C-2 boys state tournament game Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) defends against Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger during the second half of a Class C-2 boys state tournament game Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe celebrates after scoring a three-pointer, prompting Freeman to call a timeout during the second half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament game Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger (23) shoots a three-pointer in front of Freeman's Carter Niles during the second half at the Class C-2 boys state tournament Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst fans celebrate after the team scores against Freeman in the second half of a Class C-2 first-round game at the boys state basketball tournament Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst boys basketball coach Eric Rippen celebrates in the closing seconds against Freeman in the Class C-2 state tournament Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Amherst's Scout Simmons tries to split the defense of Freeman's Carter Ruse (left) and Carter Niles during the second half of a Class C-2 boys state tournament game Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Freeman boy's basketball coach Jim McLaughlin looks on during the second half of a Class C-2 boys state basketball tournament game against Amherst on Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Photos: A spot in the D-1 boys semifinals on the line as Dundy Co. Stratton, Mead meet
Mead’s AJ Carritt (34) shoots a layup as Dundy Co. Stratton’s Jackson Kerchal (23) defends during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Mead’s student section reacts after the Raiders make a three-pointer against Dundy County-Stratton in a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Mead fans cheer a Raiders' score against Dundy Co. Stratton during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Corbin Horner (11) (right) high-fives his teammates during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game against Mead on Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Mead’s Luke Carritt (left) dribbles down the court as Dundy Co. Stratton’s Andrew Englot (3) chases after him during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Mead’s Frankie Hebenstreit (14) looks toward the basket against Dundy Co. Stratton during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Mead’s Frankie Hebenstreit (14) drives the ball against Dundy Co. Stratton’s Alex Englot during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Randy Fasso (middle) and his teammates react from the bench during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game against Mead on Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Nolan Burrell (20) (right) dribbles down the court during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game against Mead on Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Jackson Kerchal (23) (right) celebrates a win against Mead in a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Corbin Horner (11) (right) dribbles past Mead’s Brandon Koranda during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Jackson Kerchal (23) (right) attempts to drive past Mead’s AJ Carritt (34) during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Dundy Co. Stratton’s Mark Nelms (5) dribbles down the court while Mead’s Luke Carritt chases during a Class D-1 boys state basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
