Boys state hoops: North Platte SP wins its first title since 1928, and 'there's no better feeling'

Current North Platte St. Patrick’s boys players may not remember the school's last state championship, but they celebrated like they did Friday.

Almost a century in the making, St. Pat’s can say it is a boys state basketball champion once again.

No. 1 St. Patrick’s (26-2) came out of halftime ready to go and defeated No. 3 Loomis 65-57 in the D-1 championship Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“There’s no better feeling,” Irish guard Jack Heiss said. “There just isn’t. It’s still not totally setting in but what we did was crazy, and it’s awesome.”

St. Pat’s was up by 16 points with 6:45 to go in the fourth quarter, and it looked like they would coast to the finish line. However, Loomis cut the deficit to six with 34 seconds left in the game. St. Pat’s made one final defensive stand to clinch the victory.

“I think the game was really a microcosm of everything these guys have done,” St. Pat's coach William O’Malley said. “They’ve just been kind of all-in, all year. They really believe in each other. They believe in their ability to particularly defend. They were able to get the stops they needed to win today.”

The Irish had a dominant third quarter, scoring 23 points and nearly doubling their first-half scoring output. They went 3-for-4 from beyond the three-point arc in the period, including two from Andrew Brosius.

O’Malley said they had the same looks in the first half but just didn’t capitalize.

“Late in the third quarter, we hit a couple of perimeter shots and that always loosens things up, but I think if you looked at the first half, we had some of those same opportunities,” O’Malley said. “I think there was some nerves and some adrenaline.”

The Irish got off to a poor start, shooting 2-for-13 from the field in the first quarter.

O’Malley had a solution.

Breathe.

“Mr. O’Malley had us breathe,” sophomore Brecken Erickson of St. Pat’s said. “During one of our timeouts, he had us breathe and take deep breaths because all of us were nervous. I think that helped a lot.”

Brecken Erickson led his team with 19 points and 13 rebounds. He started off 0-for-6 from the field but went 7-for-12 the rest of the way.

Heiss, a senior leader for the Irish, played lockdown defense in the first half on Loomis sharpshooter Quinn Johnson, holding him to 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Heiss has great respect for the state’s all-time leader in made three-pointers.

“Quinn, that kid’s a great player,” Heiss said. “Probably the best shooter I’ll ever play against. I just tried to stay right there on him the whole time. The range is crazy, so you can’t just let him dribble into it. You have to pick him up early. Once he got rid of it, I just tried to not let him get it back.”

Johnson finished with a game-high 20 points. Loomis (24-5) ends its season with its best state tournament run since 2005 when they also finished as runner-up.

