 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys state hoops: North Platte SP holds off spirited Lourdes CC comeback effort — and more Class D-1 notes

  • Updated
  • 0

The No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s boys basketball team held off a spirited effort from No. 5 Lourdes CC 54-49 in a first-round state tournament game Monday at Lincoln North Star.

North Platte SP (24-2) led by as many as 16 points, but Lourdes CC (15-11) cut it down to three points in the fourth quarter on Beau Lee's three-pointer. Lee finished with 17 points.

The Irish advance to play Burwell in the semifinals Wednesday.

Burwell 65, Elgin/PJ 58: Tied at half and leading by three after the third, the No. 4 Longhorns led the entirety of the forth, and as much as eight, to move on.

A look at the Journal Star's preview guide for the 2022 boys and girls state basketball tournaments

Ready for a busy week around the Capital City? We're updating this collection of preview pieces each day leading up to Monday's action.

Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft
Boys Basketball
editor's pick top story

Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

With the boys and girls set to share the state tournament basketball spotlight, we got to thinking... What would a draft of the state's top players look like?

‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
Boys Basketball
topical featured

‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.

Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together
Boys Basketball

Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

We asked eight players — four boys, four girls — to join us for a virtual playground draft. You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.

C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?

C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around.

C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?

C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.

Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders
Girls Basketball

Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago. The password to enter? "Devaney."

D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?

D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of them lift the trophy?

D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times. So don't expect wide eyes this week.

D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament is known to shake things up.

High school basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: What a Husker defender says about QB Casey Thompson, and three more Monday observations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News