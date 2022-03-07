Boys state hoops: North Platte SP holds off spirited Lourdes CC comeback effort — and more Class D-1 notes

The No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s boys basketball team held off a spirited effort from No. 5 Lourdes CC 54-49 in a first-round state tournament game Monday at Lincoln North Star.

North Platte SP (24-2) led by as many as 16 points, but Lourdes CC (15-11) cut it down to three points in the fourth quarter on Beau Lee's three-pointer. Lee finished with 17 points.

The Irish advance to play Burwell in the semifinals Wednesday.

Burwell 65, Elgin/PJ 58: Tied at half and leading by three after the third, the No. 4 Longhorns led the entirety of the forth, and as much as eight, to move on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0