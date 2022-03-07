Boys state hoops: North Platte SP holds off spirited Lourdes CC comeback effort — and more Class D-1 notes

The No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s boys basketball team held off a spirited effort from No. 5 Lourdes CC 54-49 in a first-round state tournament game Monday at Lincoln North Star.
North Platte SP (24-2) led by as many as 16 points, but Lourdes CC (15-11) cut it down to three points in the fourth quarter on Beau Lee's three-pointer. Lee finished with 17 points.
The Irish advance to play Burwell in the semifinals Wednesday.
Burwell 65, Elgin/PJ 58: Tied at half and leading by three after the third, the No. 4 Longhorns led the entirety of the forth, and as much as eight, to move on.
A look at the Journal Star's preview guide for the 2022 boys and girls state basketball tournaments
Ready for a busy week around the Capital City? We're updating this collection of preview pieces each day leading up to Monday's action.
With the boys and girls set to share the state tournament basketball spotlight, we got to thinking... What would a draft of the state's top players look like?
‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.
Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together
We asked eight players — four boys, four girls — to join us for a virtual playground draft. You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.
Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?
Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around.
There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?
This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.
Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders
The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago. The password to enter? "Devaney."
Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?
Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of them lift the trophy?
Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times. So don't expect wide eyes this week.
All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament is known to shake things up.