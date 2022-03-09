Boys state hoops: North Platte SP breaks through for elusive title trip, but it wasn't always pretty

What's that they say about three times and a charm?

After losing to the eventual state champions in the semifinals in each of the last two seasons, Class D-1 No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's broke through Wednesday in the boys tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Irish used a 23-2 run in the second quarter to cruise past No. 4 Burwell 55-32, advancing to their first final since 1928.

It wasn't always pretty on Wednesday, though. St. Pat's (25-2) struggled to crack the Longhorns' zone defense and as a result, dug a seven-point hole after eight minutes.

“They came out and played a zone, we anticipated they might run a combination defense or mostly play man-to-man,” St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said. “So, that was partly on me, we got off to slow start, because we hadn’t really talked about that much them playing zone.”

Confusion aside, the shots started to fall. St. Pat's ripped off five three-pointers in the pivotal run to take a 27-13 lead into halftime that it never looked back from.

Playing zone defense was the plan all along for Burwell (24-4), but it was a scheme the team hadn’t implemented much during the regular season.

“We shot our shot with the 2-3 zone,” Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. “We hadn’t really ran a 2-3 zone all year. They’re (St. Pat’s) really comfortable in their man (defense) and we didn’t quite get out on some shooters.

Brecken Erickson led all scorers with 19 for St. Pat’s including 14 straight points in the fourth quarter. Jack Heiss added 11 points.

Dillon Critel led Burwell with 15.

In the other D-1 semifinal Wednesday, Loomis looked dead in the water.

In the early stages of the third quarter, the No. 3 Wolves were wobbling and trailed by as many as nine points.

But Quinn Johnson scored 30 points and Aidan Perry knocked down a pair of three-pointers as Loomis completed a 60-48 comeback win against No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton.

The Wolves (24-4) will play in their first state title game since 2005.

Loomis coach Drew Billeter reminded his team about its district final win in which it overcame a six-point halftime deficit to beat Kenesaw — and Johnson said it worked.

“We kind of referred back to our district final game where we were down six at the half and we told ourselves we weren’t losing this game,” Johnson said. “I think every guy just bought into the process, we locked them (DCS) down and made a comeback.”

The comeback was even more impressive considering Loomis did it without Shay Swanson, who fouled out late in the third. Swanson (11 points per game) is the team's second-leading scorer.

“It kind of fueled my fire,” Johnson said. “So I knew we just had to win this game and I just said to myself we weren’t losing this and our crowd was behind us, that place was electric and it was awesome.”

Even without Swanson, the game plan didn’t change and others stepped up, including Perry, who hit back-to-back three-pointers. He hit one as the third quarter expired and the other to open up the fourth quarter.

“Aidan Perry’s a great shooter and I was glad that he took those shots and he knocked them down in crucial times,” Billeter said. “That’s what you have seniors for, they’ve been there and they’ve done that."

Mark Nelms led DCS (24-4) with 21 points including five three-pointers.

North Platte St. Pat's and Loomis will play at 9 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

